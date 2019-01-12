Watch: Cam Reddish hits clutch last-second shot, No. 1 Duke survives Florida State

Cam Reddish called game.

With Duke basketball down 78-77 with three seconds remaining, Tre Jones found Cam Reddish so wide open off the inbounds pass that Reddish was practically in his own zip code. As if he had practiced the shot thousands of times before, Reddish drained the game-winning shot with 0.8 seconds remaining to beat No. 13 Florida State, 80-78, on the road.

It wasn’t Zion Williamson. It wasn’t RJ Barrett. A third heralded freshman, who seems to be forgotten sometimes, was the reason Duke will hang on to its No. 1 ranking a little longer.

Barrett led the Blue Devils with 32 points and Reddish had 23. Williamson had 11 points but didn’t play in the second half after a collision. ESPN reported on air that he had an injury to his eye.

This game will bite at Florida State. Not only were the Seminoles ahead needing just one stop to win the game, they also had 17 turnovers. And for this to happen without Williamson — well, it’s just one more reason Duke looks like the most complete team in college basketball right now.

RELATED: Stats, highlights from Duke-Florida State classic

I mean, just look at those numbers from Barrett and Reddish. For freshmen to step up in a hostile environment like that in crunch time is nothing short of incredible.

RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish combined to score 35 of Duke's 42 second-half points - including Reddish's last-second 3 for the win.



This was Barrett's 3rd 30-point game this season, the 2nd-most by a Duke freshman behind Marvin Bagley III last season (seven). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 12, 2019

Reddish was always a player Duke would need to win the national championship this year. But maybe no one understood just how valuable he is — until he called game on Saturday.