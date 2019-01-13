Get the college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the top 25 NET rankings for Sunday, Jan. 13 here. The NET rankings get updated every day.
Undefeated Michigan plays on Sunday, as does top-10 Michigan State.
College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team
Here are the top 25 scores and schedule for Sunday, Jan. 13:
- No. 3 Michigan vs. Northwestern | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- No. 7 Michigan State at Penn State | 4:30 p.m. | CBS
Here were the top 25 scores and schedule for Saturday, Jan. 12:
- No. 1 Virginia 63, Clemson 43
- No. 2 Duke 80, No. 19 Florida State 78
- No. 4 Texas Tech 68, Texas 62
- No. 5 Tennessee 78, Florida 67
- No. 6 Gonzaga 96, San Francisco 83
- Louisville 83, No. 8 North Carolina 62
- No. 9 Houston 79, Wichita State 70
- No. 11 Kansas 73, Baylor 68
- No. 12 Kentucky 56, Vanderbilt 47
- No. 14 Buffalo 88, Miami (Ohio) 64
- No. 15 Oklahoma 76, TCU 74
- Kansas State 58, No. 16 Iowa State 57
- No. 17 NC State 86, Pitt 80
- No. 21 Marquette 70, Seton Hall 66
- No. 24 Auburn 93, Georgia 78
- No. 25 LSU 94, Arkansas 88 (OT)
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
- No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech | 8 p.m. Jan. 15 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 2 Duke vs. Syracuse | 7 p.m. Jan. 14 | ESPN
- No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 16 Iowa State | 9 p.m. Jan. 16 | ESPNU
- No. 5 Tennessee vs. Arkansas | 7 p.m. Jan. 15 | ESPN2
- No. 6 Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount | 9 p.m. Jan. 17
- No. 8 North Carolina vs. Notre Dame | 9 p.m. Jan. 15 | ESPN
- No. 9 Houston at SMU | 9 p.m. Jan. 16 | ESPN
- No. 10 Virginia Tech at No. 1 Virginia | 8 p.m. Jan. 15 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 11 Kansas vs. Texas | 9 p.m. Jan. 14 | ESPN
- No. 12 Kentucky at Georgia | 7 p.m. Jan. 15 | ESPN
- No. 13 Nebraska at No. 23 Indiana | 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 | FS1
- No. 14 Buffalo at Western Michigan | 7 p.m. Jan. 15 | ESPN+
- No. 15 Oklahoma vs. Kansas State | 7 p.m. Jan. 16 | ESPN2
- No. 16 Iowa State at No. 4 Texas Tech | 9 p.m. Jan. 16 | ESPNU
- No. 17 NC State at Wake Forest | 8 p.m. Jan. 15 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 18 Purdue vs. Rutgers | 7 p.m. Jan. 15 | Big Ten Network
- No. 19 Florida State at Pitt | 7 p.m. Jan. 14 | ESPNU
- No. 20 Maryland vs. No. 22 Wisconsin | 8:30 p.m. Jan. 14 | FS1
- No. 21 Marquette at Georgetown | 8:30 p.m. Jan. 15 | FS1
- No. 22 Wisconsin at No. 20 Maryland | 8:30 p.m. Jan. 14 | F1
- No. 23 Indiana vs. No. 13 Nebraska | 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 | FS1
- No. 24 Auburn at Texas A&M | 7 p.m. Jan. 16 | FS1
- No. 25 LSU at Ole Miss | 9 p.m. Jan. 15 | SEC Network
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
The NET rankings are updated each day so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.
NOTE: These team rankings are through Jan. 11 games.
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|1
|Virginia
|ACC
|14-0
|3-0
|3-0
|8-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|Duke
|ACC
|13-1
|1-0
|4-1
|8-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|16-0
|3-0
|2-0
|11-0
|0-0
|4
|4
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|14-1
|1-0
|3-1
|10-0
|0-0
|5
|5
|Tennessee
|SEC
|13-1
|2-0
|2-1
|8-0
|1-0
|6
|6
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|15-2
|1-1
|3-1
|11-0
|0-0
|7
|7
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|14-2
|3-1
|2-1
|9-0
|0-0
|8
|8
|North Carolina
|ACC
|12-3
|4-1
|1-2
|7-0
|0-0
|9
|9
|Houston
|AAC
|15-1
|2-1
|0-0
|13-0
|0-0
|10
|10
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|14-1
|1-1
|4-0
|9-0
|0-0
|11
|11
|Kansas
|Big 12
|13-2
|0-2
|3-0
|10-0
|0-0
|12
|12
|Kentucky
|SEC
|11-3
|1-1
|1-2
|9-0
|0-0
|13
|14
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|12-4
|1-3
|2-1
|8-0
|1-0
|14
|13
|Buffalo
|MAC
|14-1
|6-1
|2-0
|5-0
|1-0
|15
|15
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|12-3
|3-2
|3-1
|6-0
|0-0
|16
|19
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|12-3
|1-2
|3-1
|8-0
|0-0
|17
|17
|NC State
|ACC
|13-2
|1-1
|2-0
|10-1
|0-0
|18
|25
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|10-6
|1-4
|2-2
|7-0
|0-0
|19
|21
|Florida St.
|ACC
|13-2
|1-1
|4-1
|8-0
|0-0
|20
|24
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|14-3
|3-1
|1-0
|10-2
|0-0
|21
|20
|Marquette
|Big East
|13-3
|1-2
|1-1
|11-0
|0-0
|22
|16
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|11-5
|3-2
|2-1
|6-2
|0-0
|23
|18
|Indiana
|Big Ten
|12-4
|1-4
|1-0
|10-0
|0-0
|24
|22
|Auburn
|SEC
|11-3
|0-2
|3-1
|7-0
|1-0
|25
|23
|LSU
|SEC
|11-3
|0-1
|2-2
|9-0
|0-0
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency