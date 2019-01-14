College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and game times for the upcoming week of the 2018-19 season:
*All times Eastern
Monday, Jan. 14
Nebraska at Indiana, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Syracuse at Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN
Florida State at Pittsburgh, ESPNU
Monmouth at Siena, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Holy Cross at Bucknell, 7:05 p.m., CBSSN
Wisconsin at Maryland, 8:30 p.m., FS1
Baylor at Oklahoma State, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Tuesday, Jan.15
Seton Hall at Providence, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Arkansas at Tennessee, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Florida at Mississippi State, 7 p.m., SEC Network
Kentucky at Georgia, 7 p.m., ESPN
West Virginia at TCU, 7 pm., ESPNU
Southern Illinois at Illinois State, 7 p.m., CBSSN
South Florida at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., ESPNNews
Rutgers at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN
Miami (OH) at Toledo, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Virginia Tech at Virginia, 8 p.m., ACC Network
NC State at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACC Network
Marquette at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m., FS1
Nevada at Boise State, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Notre Dame at North Carolina, 9 p.m., ESPN
Davidson at Saint Joseph's, 9 p.m., ESPNU
LSU at Ole Miss, 9 p.m., SEC Network
New Mexico at San Diego State, 11 p.m., CBSSN
Wednesday, Jan. 16
St. Bonaventure at Rhode Island, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Creighton at St. John's 6:30 p.m., FS1
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SEC Network
Campbell at UNC Asheville, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Albany at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m., ESPN3
UConn at Tulsa, 7 p.m., ESPNNews
Boston College at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACC Network
Temple at East Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Iowa at Penn State, 7 p.m., BTN
Texas A&M-CC at Sam Houston State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN3
Drake at Bradley, 8 p.m., ESPN3
Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 8 p.m., ESPN3
Butler at DePaul, 8:30 p.m., FS1
Iowa State at Texas Tech, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Houston at SMU, 9 p.m., ESPNNews
Alabama at Missouri, 9 p.m., SEC Network
Georgia Tech at Clemson, 9 p.m., ACC Network
Minnesota at Illinois, 9 p.m., BTN
Long Beach State at UC Irvine, 10 p.m., ESPN3
UCF at Wichita State, 10 p.m., CBSSN
UNLV at Air Force, 11 p.m., ESPNU
Thursday, Jan. 17
Niagara at Siena, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Canisius at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Fairfield at Monmouth, 7 p.m., EPSN3
Michigan State at Nebraska, 8 p.m., FS1
Gardner-Webb at Radford, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Chicago State at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m., ESPN3
California at Washington State, 10 p.m., PAC-12 Network
UMKC at CSU Bakersfield, 10 p.m., ESPN3
Hawai'i at CSU Northridge, 10 p.m., ESPN3
BYU at Pepperdine, 11 p.m., ESPNU
Friday, Jan. 18
Maryland at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Eastern Michigan at Buffalo, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Northwestern at Rutgers, 7 p.m., BTN
Saint Joseph's at Saint Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Xavier at Villanova, 8:30 p.m., FS1
Saturday, Jan. 19
Michigan at Wisconsin, 12 p.m., ESPN
North Carolina at Miami, 12 p.m., ESPN2
Florida at Georgia, 12 p.m., CBS
Richmond at Davidson, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
Stony Brook at Maine, 1 p.m., ESPN3
Canisius at Fairfield, 1 p.m., ESPN3
Arkansas at Ole Miss, 1 p.m., SEC Network
NC State at Notre Dame, 2 p.m., ACC Network
Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m., FOX
Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 2 p.m., ACC Network
Niagara at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m., ESPN3
Loyola-Chicago at Indiana State, 2 p.m., ESPNU
UMass Lowell at Hartford, 2 p.m., ESPN3
Rhode Island at La Salle, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
Navy at Army, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
North Dakota at North Dakota State, 3 p.m., ESPN3
Stanford at Washington State, 3 p.m., PAC-12 Network
Mercer at Samford, 3 p.m., ESPN3
Missouri at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network
Akron at Miami (OH), 3:30 p.m., ESPN3
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Kentucky at Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPN
TCU at Kansas State, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Stephen F Austin at Incarnate Word, 4 p.m., ESPN3
Louisville at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Northern Iowa at Valparaiso, 4 p.m., ESPN3
UNC Greensboro at East Tennessee State, 4 p.m., ESPN3
St. John's at Butler, 4:30 p.m., FOX
Ball State at Central Michigan, 4:30 p.m., ESPN3
Dayton at St. Bonaventure, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
The Citadel at Chattanooga, 4:30 p.m., ESPN3
California at Washington, 5 p.m., PAC-12 Network
Pennsylvania at Temple, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Virginia at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN
Texas Tech at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 6 p.m., ESPNU
South Carolina at LSU, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Northern Kentucky at Youngstown State, 6 p.m., ESPN3
Wyoming at New Mexico, 6 p.m., ESPN3
Western Michigan at Bowling Green. 6 p.m., ESPN3
New Orleans at Texas A&M-CC, 6 p..m., ESPN3
UMass at VCU, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
Binghampton at Vermont, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Oregon State at Arizona, 7 p.m., PAC-12 Network
Northern Illinois at Kent State, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Manhattan at Rider, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Furman at Wofford, 7 p.m., ESPN3
IUPUI at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Tulane at UConn, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Houston at South Florida, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Oklahoma at Texas, 8 p.m., Longhorn Network
Hawai'i at UC Riverside, 8 p.m., ESPN3
DePaul at Seton Hall, 8 p.m., FS1
Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m. SEC Network
Penn State at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m., BTN
UMKC at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m., ESPN3
Air Force at Nevada, 10 p.m., ESPNU
Chicago State at CSU Bakersfield, 10 p.m., ESPN3
Oregon at Arizona State, 10:30p.m., PAC-12 Network
Sunday, Jan. 20
Florida State at Boston College, 12 p.m., ESPNU
Providence at Marquette, 12 p.m., CBSSN
Iona at Monmouth, 1 p.m., ESPN3
Bradley at Southern Illinois, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Missouri State at Drake, 4 p.m., ESPN3
Duquesne at George Washington, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Colorado at Utah, 6 p.m., ESPNU
