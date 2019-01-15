basketball-men-d2 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | January 15, 2019

50 DII men's basketball players highlight the initial Bevo Francis Award Watchlist

Bellarmine Athletics Adam Eberhard is one of 50 DII men's basketball players on the Bevo Francis Watchlist.

Small College Basketball released its preliminary watchlist for the Bevo Francis Award for the 2019 season. The first list features 100 players from DII, DIII, NAIA, USCAA, and NCCAA men's basketball.

The award was created in 2015 and is named after Clarence "Bevo" Francis. Francis played two seasons at what is now the University of Rio Grande. In his first season, he led the team to a 39-0 record averaging 50.1 points per game, highlighted by a 116-point performance against Ashland College in Kentucky.

HISTORY: Francis highlights the best single-seasons in DII lore

Lincoln Memorial's Emanuel Terry was the winner of the 2018 award. Aside from averaging a double-double (16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds per game) for the school that finished atop the DII men's basketball regular season rankings, Terry was known for highlight-reel dunks that garnered the nation's attention.

Fifty DII men's basketball student-athletes comprise half of the initial Top 100. Only Northwest Missouri State's Trevor Hudgins is a freshman.

MORE: Keep an eye on these impact freshmen as the DII tournament approaches

The list will be cut three more times before the winner is announced on April 8. Here are the important dates:

  • Feb. 15, 2019: Top 50
  • March 15, 2019: Top 25
  • April 6, 2019: Finalists
  • April 8, 2019: The 2019 Bevo Francis Award winner announced 

The complete watchlist is below in alphabetical order.

Name Year School
Stephaun Adams Sr.  Campbellsville
Daquaise Andrews Sr. Southern New Hampshire
Buzz Anthony So Randolph-Macon
Zach Baines Sr. Occidental
Jason Beckman Sr. Hope
Tommy Bolte Sr. Concord (WV)
Dalton Bolon So. West Liberty
Elisha Boone Sr. West Virginia Tech
Ben Boots Sr. Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Keith Brown Jr. Endicott
Daniel Carr Jr. Queens (NC)
Luke Chavez Sr. St. Martin’s
Harrison Cleary Jr. Minnesota Crookston
Chris Coffey Jr. Georgetown (KY)
Ben College Jr. Whitworth
Kendrick Colvin Sr. Emmanuel (GA)
Trevion Crews So. Bethel (IN)
Vinny Curta Sr. Grinnell
Jack Davidson So. Wabash
Gage Davis Sr. St. Cloud State
Doniel Dean Sr. USC-Aiken
Jayvian Delacruz   Sr. Pikeville
David Dennis Sr. Nova Southeastern
Jacobo Diaz Sr. IUP
Adam Dieball Sr. Christian Brothers
Nate Dodge Sr. Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Grant Dressler Sr. Chaminade
Jhonathan Dunn Jr. Southern Nazarene
Nolan Ebel Sr. Augustana (IL)
Adam Eberhard Sr. Bellarmine
Marcos Echevarria Sr. Nichols
Trevon Evans Sr. Sioux Falls
Cam Fails Sr. Hanover
Aston Francis Sr. Wheaton
Ryan Garver Sr. Nebraska Wesleyan
Kena Gilmour Jr. Hamilton
Tim Guers Sr. St. Anselm
Chris Hansen Jr. UC-San Diego
Ryan Hawkins So. NW MO State
Josh Hawley Jr. Tarleton State
Juvaris Hayes Jr. Merrimack
T.J. Henderson Sr. Marian
Joey Hewitt Sr. Whitman
Lyle Hexom Sr. Peru State
Amir Hinton Jr. Shaw
Ty Hoglun Jr. Dakota Wesleyan
Daulton Hommes Jr. Point Loma
Trevor Hudgins Fr. Northwest Missouri State
Cameron Hunt Sr. Southwestern (KS)
Trevor Jasinsky Jr. Western Washington
Isaiah Johnson Sr. Northern Michigan
Jamie Johnson Sr. IU-Southeast
Bradley Jomard Sr. MIT
Beau Justice Sr. Valdosta State
Jevon Knox So. Mount Vernon Nazarene
Jonathan Lawton Sr. Florida Southern
Anthony Lee Sr. Kutztown
Grant Lozoya Sr. Pittsburg State
Kyle Mangas So.  Indiana Wesleyan
Paul Marandet Jr. Spring Arbor
Cam Martin So.  Missouri Southern
Justin Martin. Jr. Jr. Multnomah
Kendale McCullum Sr. Lewis
Prince McDaniel Jr. Stillman
Drushaun McLaurn Sr. Eckerd
Jordan Murdock Sr. Friends (KS)
Brandon Myer Jr. Minnesota Duluth
Drew Noble Jr. Ashland
Jonathan Patron Sr. Plattsburgh
Ryan Quaid Sr. West Texas A&M
Connor Raridon Jr. North Central College
Nic Reed Jr. Olivet Nazarene
Ryan Richmond Sr. Bentley
Kyle Ridley Sr. Pfeiffer
Kyle Roach Sr. Whitworth
Brady Rose Sr. Illinois Wesleyan
Jake Ross Jr. Springfield (MA)
Jared Samuelson Jr. Rocky Mountain
Omar Sherman Sr. William Penn
Andrew Sischo So. Daemen
Ian Smith Sr. Northern State (SD)
Sean Smith Sr. St. Cloud State
Nate Schimonitz Jr. Nebraska Wesleyan
Micah Speight Jr. Southern Nazarene
Alex Stein Sr. Southern Indiana
Troy Steward Sr. Georgetown (KY)
Wes Stowers Sr. Marian
Corey Taite Sr. Goldey-Beacom
Cornelius Taylor Jr. Lincoln Memorial
Micah Till Jr. Slippery Rock
Malik Toppin Sr. Salem International
Trenton Thompson Sr. Asbury
Hagen Tyler Sr. Campbellsville
Sam Vander Sluis Sr. Cornerstone
Demitrius Underwood Jr. Texas-Dallas
Will Vorhees Sr. Notre Dame (OH)
Alex White Sr. Findlay
Shaun Willett Sr. Queens (NC)
Joey Witthus Sr. Northwest Missouri State
Jay Wolfe Sr. Briar Cliff
MORE ON DII MEN'S BASKETBALL: Programs with the most titles | Top news