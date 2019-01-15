basketball-men-d1 flag

Joe Boozell | NCAA.com | January 15, 2019

College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and game times for the upcoming week of the 2018-19 season:

*All times Eastern

Tuesday, Jan.15

Seton Hall at Providence, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Arkansas at Tennessee, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Florida at Mississippi State, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Kentucky at Georgia, 7 p.m., ESPN

West Virginia at TCU, 7 pm., ESPNU

Southern Illinois at Illinois State, 7 p.m., CBSSN

South Florida at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., ESPNNews

Rutgers at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN

Miami (OH) at Toledo, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 8 p.m., ACC Network

NC State at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Marquette at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Nevada at Boise State, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Notre Dame at North Carolina, 9 p.m., ESPN

Davidson at Saint Joseph's, 9 p.m., ESPNU

LSU at Ole Miss, 9 p.m., SEC Network

New Mexico at San Diego State, 11 p.m., CBSSN

Wednesday, Jan. 16

St. Bonaventure at Rhode Island, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Creighton at St. John's 6:30 p.m., FS1

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Campbell at UNC Asheville, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Albany at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m., ESPN3

UConn at Tulsa, 7 p.m., ESPNNews

Boston College at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACC Network

Temple at East Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Iowa at Penn State, 7 p.m., BTN

Texas A&M-CC at Sam Houston State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN3

Drake at Bradley, 8 p.m., ESPN3

Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 8 p.m., ESPN3

Dayton at VCU, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Butler at DePaul, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Iowa State at Texas Tech, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Houston at SMU, 9 p.m., ESPNNews

Alabama at Missouri, 9 p.m., SEC Network

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 9 p.m., ACC Network

Minnesota at Illinois, 9 p.m., BTN

Long Beach State at UC Irvine, 10 p.m., ESPN3

UCF at Wichita State, 10 p.m., CBSSN

UNLV at Air Force, 11 p.m., ESPNU

Thursday, Jan. 17

Niagara at Siena, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Canisius at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Fairfield at Monmouth, 7 p.m., EPSN3

Michigan State at Nebraska, 8 p.m., FS1

Gardner-Webb at Radford, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Chicago State at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m., ESPN3

California at Washington State, 10 p.m., PAC-12 Network

UMKC at CSU Bakersfield, 10 p.m., ESPN3

Hawai'i at CSU Northridge, 10 p.m., ESPN3

BYU at Pepperdine, 11 p.m., ESPNU

Friday, Jan. 18

Maryland at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Eastern Michigan at Buffalo, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Northwestern at Rutgers, 7 p.m., BTN

Saint Joseph's at Saint Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Ohio at Toledo, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Xavier at Villanova, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Saturday, Jan. 19

Michigan at Wisconsin, 12 p.m., ESPN

North Carolina at Miami, 12 p.m., ESPN2

Tulsa at UCF, 12 p.m., ESPNU

Florida at Georgia, 12 p.m., CBS

Richmond at Davidson, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN

Stony Brook at Maine, 1 p.m., ESPN3

Albany at UMBC, 1 p.m., ESPN3

Canisius at Fairfield, 1 p.m., ESPN3

Arkansas at Ole Miss, 1 p.m., SEC Network

NC State at Notre Dame, 2 p.m., ACC Network

Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m., FOX

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 2 p.m., ACC Network

Niagara at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m., ESPN3

Loyola-Chicago at Indiana State, 2 p.m., ESPNU

UMass Lowell at Hartford, 2 p.m., ESPN3

Rhode Island at La Salle, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

Navy at Army, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

North Dakota at North Dakota State, 3 p.m., ESPN3

Stanford at Washington State, 3 p.m., PAC-12 Network

Mercer at Samford, 3 p.m., ESPN3

Missouri at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network

Akron at Miami (OH), 3:30 p.m., ESPN3

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Kentucky at Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPN

TCU at Kansas State, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Stephen F Austin at Incarnate Word, 4 p.m., ESP

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Northern Iowa at Valparaiso, 4 p.m., ESPN3

UNC Greensboro at East Tennessee State, 4 p.m., ESPN3

SMU at Memphis, 4 p.m., ESPNU

 
St. John's at Butler, 4:30 p.m., FOX

Ball State at Central Michigan, 4:30 p.m., ESPN3

Dayton at St. Bonaventure, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

The Citadel at Chattanooga, 4:30 p.m., ESPN3

California at Washington, 5 p.m., PAC-12 Network

Pennsylvania at Temple, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Virginia at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN

Texas Tech at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 6 p.m., ESPNU

South Carolina at LSU, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Northern Kentucky at Youngstown State, 6 p.m., ESPN3

Wyoming at New Mexico, 6 p.m., ESPN3

Western Michigan at Bowling Green. 6 p.m., ESPN3

New Orleans at Texas A&M-CC, 6 p..m., ESPN3

UMass at VCU, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

Binghampton at Vermont, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Oregon State at Arizona, 7 p.m., PAC-12 Network

Northern Illinois at Kent State, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Manhattan at Rider, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Furman at Wofford, 7 p.m., ESPN3

IUPUI at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Tulane at UConn, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

Houston at South Florida, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Oklahoma at Texas, 8 p.m., Longhorn Network

Hawai'i at UC Riverside, 8 p.m., ESPN3

DePaul at Seton Hall, 8 p.m., FS1

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m. SEC Network

Penn State at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m., BTN

UMKC at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m., ESPN3

Air Force at Nevada, 10 p.m., ESPNU

Chicago State at CSU Bakersfield, 10 p.m., ESPN3

Oregon at Arizona State, 10:30p.m., PAC-12 Network

Sunday, Jan. 20

Florida State at Boston College, 12 p.m., ESPNU

Providence at Marquette, 12 p.m., CBSSN

Illinois at Iowa, 1 p.m., BTN

Iona at Monmouth, 1 p.m., ESPN3

Bradley at Southern Illinois, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Missouri State at Drake, 4 p.m., ESPN3

Duquesne at George Washington, 4 p.m., NBCSN

Colorado at Utah, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Monday, Jan. 21

St. Francis (BKLN) at LIU Brooklyn, 3 p.m., ESPN3

Maryland at Michigan State, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN

American at Boston University, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Marist at Manhattan, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Jackson State at Texas Southern, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Nebraska at Rutgers, 8 p.m., BTN

Creighton at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Iowa State at Kansas, 9 p.m., ESPN

Baylor at West Virginia, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Marshall at Western Kentucky, 9 p.m., CBSSN