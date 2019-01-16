One unusual fact about Virginia and Michigan, the last two unbeaten college basketball teams to lose

It’s the club that keeps getting smaller. There were only 17 members at the end of November (even Duke had been evicted) — and now we're down one. Michigan lost to Wisconsin on Saturday, making — guess who — the Virginia Cavaliers the last remaining unbeaten team in college basketball.

* Michigan and Virginia each lost on Saturday. The team names are crossed out below to reflect they are no longer undefeated.

VIRGINIA (16-0) . This is one way to forget how last season ended. The Cavaliers have resumed standard procedure through 14 games, making few turnovers and giving up few points — one opponent has broken 60. Even then-No. 9 Florida State only put up 52 points before No. 9 Virginia Tech only managed to score 59.

Did you know . . . Virginia has players on its roster from five continents — North and South America, Africa, Australia and Europe. What, no Antarctica?

Beware . . . Duke on Jan. 19.

Good start to 2⃣0⃣ 1⃣8⃣-1⃣9⃣ & 👀 ➡️ to getting back at @JPJArena on Monday night! 🔶⚔️🔷 #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/jSQLCsTLyT — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) November 30, 2018

MICHIGAN (17-0) . Somewhere between playing Villanova, North Carolina and Purdue, the Wolverines were supposed to hit a speed bump. Forget it.

Did you know . . . Michigan held that ranked threesome — Villanova, North Carolina and Purdue — to 47, 29.6 and 26.4 points below their scoring average. Double wow.

