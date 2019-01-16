Virginia, Michigan are the last remaining undefeated college basketball teams to lose

The college basketball season started with 353 undefeated teams. After Michigan fell 64-54 to unranked Wisconsin in Madison, and Virginia lost at Duke, 72-70 in Cameron Indoor Stadium, we know there will not be an undefeated champion in April.

No team has had a perfect season since Indiana went 32-0 in 1976. Including that year, there have only been seven undefeated seasons in Division I basketball since the start of the NCAA tournament in 1939. Virginia and Michigan lasted the longest — and figure to be in the national championship conversation — but there's no longer a zero occupying the loss column.

Here's a snapshot of what the Cavaliers' undefeated season looked like before losing to No. 1 Duke on Jan. 19.

No. 4 Virginia (16-0)

Record against ranked teams: 4-0

Top win: vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech, 81-59

