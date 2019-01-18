Duke basketball: What Tre Jones' injury means for the Blue Devils

Duke basketball: What Tre Jones' injury means for the Blue Devils

Check out college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the top 25 NET rankings on Friday, Jan. 18. The NET rankings get updated for each day's games.

Villanova, Buffalo and Maryland are playing on Friday.

College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

Here are the top 25 scores and results for Friday, Jan. 18:

Here were the top 25 scores and results for Thursday, Jan. 17:

MORE: College basketball scoreboard

MORE: Top 7 remain unchanged, Ole Miss and Maryland surge in latest Power 36 rankings

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

MORE: College basketball TV schedule

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.

NOTE: These team rankings are through Jan. 16 games.

MORE: Complete NET rankings | AP Poll | Coaches Poll

RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 Virginia ACC 16-0 4-0 3-0 9-0 0-0 2 2 Michigan Big Ten 17-0 3-0 2-0 12-0 0-0 3 3 Tennessee SEC 15-1 3-0 2-1 9-0 1-0 4 4 Duke ACC 14-2 2-0 4-1 8-1 0-0 5 6 Gonzaga WCC 16-2 2-1 3-1 11-0 0-0 6 7 Michigan St. Big Ten 15-2 4-1 2-1 9-0 0-0 7 8 Houston AAC 17-1 3-1 0-0 14-0 0-0 8 5 Texas Tech Big 12 15-2 2-0 3-1 10-1 0-0 9 9 Virginia Tech ACC 14-2 1-2 4-0 9-0 0-0 10 11 Kentucky SEC 13-3 2-1 1-2 10-0 0-0 11 10 Nebraska Big Ten 13-4 2-3 2-1 8-0 1-0 12 12 Kansas Big 12 15-2 1-2 3-0 11-0 0-0 13 13 North Carolina ACC 13-4 4-1 1-2 8-1 0-0 14 14 Buffalo MAC 16-1 7-1 2-0 6-0 1-0 15 16 LSU SEC 13-3 2-1 2-2 9-0 0-0 16 24 Iowa St. Big 12 13-4 2-2 3-1 8-1 0-0 17 17 Purdue Big Ten 11-6 1-4 2-2 8-0 0-0 18 22 Auburn SEC 13-3 1-2 3-1 8-0 1-0 19 19 Louisville ACC 12-5 2-2 0-2 10-1 0-0 20 21 Marquette Big East 15-3 2-2 1-1 12-0 0-0 21 18 Maryland Big Ten 15-3 3-1 1-0 11-2 0-0 22 20 Wisconsin Big Ten 11-6 3-3 2-1 6-2 0-0 23 23 Nevada MWC 17-1 5-1 4-0 8-0 0-0 24 26 Villanova Big East 13-4 3-2 4-0 6-2 0-0 25 27 Iowa Big Ten 15-3 2-2 3-0 10-1 0-0