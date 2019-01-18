Check out college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the top 25 NET rankings on Friday, Jan. 18. The NET rankings get updated for each day's games.
Villanova, Buffalo and Maryland are playing on Friday.
College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team
Here are the top 25 scores and results for Friday, Jan. 18:
- No. 14 Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan | 7 p.m. Jan. 18 | ESPNU
- No. 21 Maryland at Ohio State | 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 | FS1
- No. 24 Villanova vs. Xavier | 8:30 p.m. Jan. 18 | FS1
Here were the top 25 scores and results for Thursday, Jan. 17:
MORE: College basketball scoreboard
MORE: Top 7 remain unchanged, Ole Miss and Maryland surge in latest Power 36 rankings
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
- No. 1 Virginia at No. 4 Duke | 6 p.m. Jan. 19 | ESPN
- No. 2 Michigan at No. 22 Wisconsin | 12 p.m. Jan. 19 | ESPN
- No. 3 Tennessee vs. Alabama | 2 p.m. Jan. 19 | ESPN2
- No. 4 Duke vs. No. 1 Virginia | 6 p.m. Jan. 19 | ESPN
- No. 5 Gonzaga at Portland | 10 p.m. Jan. 19
- No. 6 Michigan State vs. No. 21 Maryland | 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21 | FS1
- No. 7 Houston at South Florida | 8 p.m. Jan. 19 | ESPNU
- No. 8 Texas Tech at Baylor | 6 p.m. Jan. 19 | ESPN2
- No. 9 Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest | 4 p.m. Jan. 19 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 10 Kentucky at No. 18 Auburn | 4 p.m. Jan. 19 | ESPN
- No. 11 Nebraska at Rutgers | 8 p.m. Jan. 21 | Big Ten Network
- No. 12 Kansas at West Virginia | 2 p.m. Jan. 19 | ESPN
- No. 13 North Carolina at Miami | 12 p.m. Jan. 19 | ESPN2
- No. 14 Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan | 7 p.m. Jan. 18 | ESPNU
- No. 15 LSU vs. South Carolina | 6 p.m. Jan. 19 | SEC Network
- No. 16 Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State | 6 p.m. Jan. 19 | ESPNU
- No. 17 Purdue vs. Indiana | 2 p.m. Jan. 19 | FOX
- No. 18 Auburn vs. No. 10 Kentucky | 4 p.m. Jan. 19 | ESPN
- No. 19 Louisville at Georgia Tech | 4 p.m. Jan. 19 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 20 Marquette vs. Providence | 12 p.m. Jan. 20 | CBSSN
- No. 21 Maryland at Ohio State | 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 | FS1
- No. 22 Wisconsin at No. 2 Michigan | 12 p.m. Jan. 19 | ESPN
- No. 23 Nevada vs. Air Force | 10 p.m. Jan. 19 | ESPNU
- No. 24 Villanova vs. Xavier | 8:30 p.m. Jan. 18 | FS1
- No. 25 Iowa vs. Illinois | 1 p.m. Jan. 20 | Big Ten Network
MORE: College basketball TV schedule
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.
NOTE: These team rankings are through Jan. 16 games.
MORE: Complete NET rankings | AP Poll | Coaches Poll
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|1
|Virginia
|ACC
|16-0
|4-0
|3-0
|9-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|17-0
|3-0
|2-0
|12-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|Tennessee
|SEC
|15-1
|3-0
|2-1
|9-0
|1-0
|4
|4
|Duke
|ACC
|14-2
|2-0
|4-1
|8-1
|0-0
|5
|6
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|16-2
|2-1
|3-1
|11-0
|0-0
|6
|7
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|15-2
|4-1
|2-1
|9-0
|0-0
|7
|8
|Houston
|AAC
|17-1
|3-1
|0-0
|14-0
|0-0
|8
|5
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|15-2
|2-0
|3-1
|10-1
|0-0
|9
|9
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|14-2
|1-2
|4-0
|9-0
|0-0
|10
|11
|Kentucky
|SEC
|13-3
|2-1
|1-2
|10-0
|0-0
|11
|10
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|13-4
|2-3
|2-1
|8-0
|1-0
|12
|12
|Kansas
|Big 12
|15-2
|1-2
|3-0
|11-0
|0-0
|13
|13
|North Carolina
|ACC
|13-4
|4-1
|1-2
|8-1
|0-0
|14
|14
|Buffalo
|MAC
|16-1
|7-1
|2-0
|6-0
|1-0
|15
|16
|LSU
|SEC
|13-3
|2-1
|2-2
|9-0
|0-0
|16
|24
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|13-4
|2-2
|3-1
|8-1
|0-0
|17
|17
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|11-6
|1-4
|2-2
|8-0
|0-0
|18
|22
|Auburn
|SEC
|13-3
|1-2
|3-1
|8-0
|1-0
|19
|19
|Louisville
|ACC
|12-5
|2-2
|0-2
|10-1
|0-0
|20
|21
|Marquette
|Big East
|15-3
|2-2
|1-1
|12-0
|0-0
|21
|18
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|15-3
|3-1
|1-0
|11-2
|0-0
|22
|20
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|11-6
|3-3
|2-1
|6-2
|0-0
|23
|23
|Nevada
|MWC
|17-1
|5-1
|4-0
|8-0
|0-0
|24
|26
|Villanova
|Big East
|13-4
|3-2
|4-0
|6-2
|0-0
|25
|27
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|15-3
|2-2
|3-0
|10-1
|0-0
MORE: NCAA tournament printable bracket | National Championship Game history
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every basketball team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion this season. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency