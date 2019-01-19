basketball-men-d1 flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | January 19, 2019

College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

The college basketball rankings, scores and schedule for the top 25 NET rankings on Saturday, Jan. 19, can be found here. The NET rankings are updated for each day's games.

Here are the top 25 scores and results for Saturday, Jan. 19:

Here were the top 25 scores and results for Friday, Jan. 18:

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.

NOTE: These team rankings are through Jan. 18 games.

Rank Previous School Conference Record Road Neutral Home Non Div I
1 1 Virginia ACC 16-0 4-0 3-0 9-0 0-0
2 2 Michigan Big Ten 17-1 3-1 2-0 12-0 0-0
3 3 Tennessee SEC 15-1 3-0 2-1 9-0 1-0
4 4 Duke ACC 14-2 2-0 4-1 8-1 0-0
5 5 Michigan St. Big Ten 16-2 5-1 2-1 9-0 0-0
6 6 Gonzaga WCC 17-2 2-1 3-1 12-0 0-0
7 7 Houston AAC 17-1 3-1 0-0 14-0 0-0
8 8 Texas Tech Big 12 15-2 2-0 3-1 10-1 0-0
9 9 Virginia Tech ACC 14-2 1-2 4-0 9-0 0-0
10 10 Kentucky SEC 13-3 2-1 1-2 10-0 0-0
11 11 Kansas Big 12 15-2 1-2 3-0 11-0 0-0
12 12 North Carolina ACC 14-4 5-1 1-2 8-1 0-0
13 13 Buffalo MAC 17-1 7-1 2-0 7-0 1-0
14 14 Nebraska Big Ten 13-5 2-3 2-1 8-1 1-0
15 15 LSU SEC 13-3 2-1 2-2 9-0 0-0
16 21 Maryland Big Ten 16-3 4-1 1-0 11-2 0-0
17 16 Iowa St. Big 12 13-4 2-2 3-1 8-1 0-0
18 17 Purdue Big Ten 11-6 1-4 2-2 8-0 0-0
19 19 Louisville ACC 12-5 2-2 0-2 10-1 0-0
20 18 Auburn SEC 13-3 1-2 3-1 8-0 1-0
21 20 Marquette Big East 15-3 2-2 1-1 12-0 0-0
22 22 Wisconsin Big Ten 12-6 3-3 2-1 7-2 0-0
23 23 Nevada MWC 17-1 5-1 4-0 8-0 0-0
24 25 Villanova Big East 14-4 3-2 4-0 7-2 0-0

What are the NET rankings?

The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every basketball team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion this season. There will be no more relying on the RPI.

Here are elements the NET will incorporate:

  • Game results
  • Strength of schedule
  • Game location
  • Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
  • Net offensive and defensive efficiency

