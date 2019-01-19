College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

The college basketball rankings, scores and schedule for the top 25 NET rankings on Saturday, Jan. 19, can be found here. The NET rankings are updated for each day's games.
Here are the top 25 scores and results for Saturday, Jan. 19:
- No. 1 Virginia at No. 4 Duke | 6 p.m. Jan. 19 | ESPN
- No. 22 Wisconsin 64, No. 2 Michigan, 54 | 12 p.m. Jan. 19 | ESPN
- No. 3 Tennessee vs. Alabama | 2 p.m. Jan. 19 | ESPN2
- No. 6 Gonzaga at Portland | 10 p.m. Jan. 19
- No. 7 Houston at South Florida | 8 p.m. Jan. 19 | ESPNU
- No. 8 Texas Tech at Baylor | 6 p.m. Jan. 19 | ESPN2
- No. 9 Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest | 4 p.m. Jan. 19 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 10 Kentucky at No. 20 Auburn | 4 p.m. Jan. 19 | ESPN
- No. 11 Kansas at West Virginia | 2 p.m. Jan. 19 | ESPN
- No. 12 North Carolina 85, Miami 76| 12 p.m. Jan. 19 | ESPN2
- No. 15 LSU vs. South Carolina | 6 p.m. Jan. 19 | SEC Network
- No. 17 Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State | 6 p.m. Jan. 19 | ESPNU
- No. 18 Purdue vs. Indiana | 2 p.m. Jan. 19 | FOX
- No. 19 Louisville at Georgia Tech | 4 p.m. Jan. 19 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 23 Nevada vs. Air Force | 10 p.m. Jan. 19 | ESPNU
Here were the top 25 scores and results for Friday, Jan. 18:
- No. 13 Buffalo 77, Eastern Michigan 65
- No. 21 Maryland 75, Ohio State 61
- No. 25 Villanova 85, Xavier 75
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
- No. 5 Michigan State vs. No. 16 Maryland | 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21 | FS1
- No. 13 Buffalo at Northern Illinois | 8 p.m. Jan. 22 | ESPN+
- No. 14 Nebraska at Rutgers | 8 p.m. Jan. 21 | Big Ten Network
- No. 21 Marquette vs. Providence | 12 p.m. Jan. 20 | CBSSN
- No. 16 Maryland at No. 5 Michigan State | 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21 | FS1
- No. 25 Iowa vs. Illinois | 1 p.m. Jan. 20 | Big Ten Network
- No. 24 Villanova at Butler | 7 p.m. Jan. 22 | FS1
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.
NOTE: These team rankings are through Jan. 18 games.
|Rank
|Previous
|School
|Conference
|Record
|Road
|Neutral
|Home
|Non Div I
|1
|1
|Virginia
|ACC
|16-0
|4-0
|3-0
|9-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|17-1
|3-1
|2-0
|12-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|Tennessee
|SEC
|15-1
|3-0
|2-1
|9-0
|1-0
|4
|4
|Duke
|ACC
|14-2
|2-0
|4-1
|8-1
|0-0
|5
|5
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|16-2
|5-1
|2-1
|9-0
|0-0
|6
|6
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|17-2
|2-1
|3-1
|12-0
|0-0
|7
|7
|Houston
|AAC
|17-1
|3-1
|0-0
|14-0
|0-0
|8
|8
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|15-2
|2-0
|3-1
|10-1
|0-0
|9
|9
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|14-2
|1-2
|4-0
|9-0
|0-0
|10
|10
|Kentucky
|SEC
|13-3
|2-1
|1-2
|10-0
|0-0
|11
|11
|Kansas
|Big 12
|15-2
|1-2
|3-0
|11-0
|0-0
|12
|12
|North Carolina
|ACC
|14-4
|5-1
|1-2
|8-1
|0-0
|13
|13
|Buffalo
|MAC
|17-1
|7-1
|2-0
|7-0
|1-0
|14
|14
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|13-5
|2-3
|2-1
|8-1
|1-0
|15
|15
|LSU
|SEC
|13-3
|2-1
|2-2
|9-0
|0-0
|16
|21
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|16-3
|4-1
|1-0
|11-2
|0-0
|17
|16
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|13-4
|2-2
|3-1
|8-1
|0-0
|18
|17
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|11-6
|1-4
|2-2
|8-0
|0-0
|19
|19
|Louisville
|ACC
|12-5
|2-2
|0-2
|10-1
|0-0
|20
|18
|Auburn
|SEC
|13-3
|1-2
|3-1
|8-0
|1-0
|21
|20
|Marquette
|Big East
|15-3
|2-2
|1-1
|12-0
|0-0
|22
|22
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|12-6
|3-3
|2-1
|7-2
|0-0
|23
|23
|Nevada
|MWC
|17-1
|5-1
|4-0
|8-0
|0-0
|24
|25
|Villanova
|Big East
|14-4
|3-2
|4-0
|7-2
|0-0
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every basketball team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion this season. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency