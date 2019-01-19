College basketball scores: Breaking down Duke-Virginia and the 5 biggest results from Saturday’s action

Now that was a college basketball Saturday. Undefeated seasons were ended, top 10 teams were downed, and courts were stormed.

Here’s everything you need to know from the major games Saturday:

The blockbuster game of the night lived up to all the hype and then some. Duke and Virginia went back and forth for the entirety of the second half before the Blue Devils pulled away in the final minute and change, earning the win at the free throw line.

The loss was Virginia's first of the season.

Almost the entirety of Duke's offense came through RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson, who combined for 57 of the Blue Devils' 70 points with 30 and 27 respectively. Fun fact: Virginia has held 11 teams under 57 points total this season.

Oh, and Zion did Zion things:

Oh, and Zion did Zion things:

Outside the paint was a different story. Neither team could get anything going from beyond the arc, as Virginia finished 3-for-17 (17.6 percent), while Duke went 2-for-14 (14.3 percent). Virginia’s Kyle Guy, whose 46.7 percent accuracy from deep was second in the ACC among all players with at least two 3-point attempts per game, was a painful 2-for-7 (28.6 percent) against Duke.

With the loss, Virginia now moves to 0-22 all time in road/neutral court games against the AP No. 1 team.

Michigan’s bid for a perfect season came to an end in Madison, as Wisconsin pulled off the major upset at home.

Ethan Happ led the charge for the Badgers, as the senior had 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists while shooting 55 percent from the floor. Wisconsin moves to 12-6 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten.

On the other end, Michigan freshman Ignas Brazdeikis, who was averaging 15.6 points per game, finished 0-for-5 from the field for zero points in 23 minutes and Charles Matthews took just five shots and finished with five points. That’s a surefire way to lose a game.

Despite the setback, Michigan is still in a good position in conference, sitting in third place at 6-1.

Ranked 13th in the preseason AP poll, West Virginia is the case example of a team talented enough to play with the best but has suffered numerous injuries that have led to a completely different season.

Saturday, everything was clicking for the Mountaineers when they needed it most, en route to an upset of perennial Big 12 powerhouse No. 7 Kansas, 65-64.

Times have been tough in Morgantown this year and it didn’t look like things were getting any easier with games against Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas Tech in the next two weeks after Kansas. Well, this certainly was a good start.

Here’s a look at Jermaine Haley’s game-winning layup with 8.5 seconds left, Kansas’ final possession and the ensuing court storm.

STUNNER. COURT STORM.



Here's a look at Jermaine Haley's game-winning layup with 8.5 seconds left, Kansas' final possession and the ensuing court storm.

This one is going to sting Kansas and Bill Self. The Jayhawks led 64-58 with 2:34 remaining in the game.

If Kansas is in a deadlock with another Big-12 team for the regular-season title down the stretch — say, Texas Tech — this will be a game the Jayhawks will circle as one that lost them the conference crown.

After losing in shocking fashion to unranked Iowa State at home on Wednesday, the Red Raiders tough week continued when the bus stopped in Waco, Texas, on Saturday.

Baylor upset No. 8 Texas Tech, 73-62, in what could be a major marquee win for the Bears if they end up on the NCAA tournament bubble. The Red Raiders had 17 turnovers to 12 assists while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor. Baylor won despite shooting just 41.4 percent from the floor.

The difference on the offensive side was Baylor sunk 11 3-pointers to just five for Texas Tech. Jarrett Culver led the Red Raiders with 19 points and nine rebounds.

NO ONE IS SAFE!@BaylorMBB adds to a wild Saturday with an UPSET of No. 8 Texas Tech! pic.twitter.com/lpIsiQtTkX — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 20, 2019

No question, Texas Tech needs to gather itself after a disappointing week. There are just three games between Saturday’s debacle and the first showdown with Kansas in Lawrence on Feb. 2.

It’s difficult to name the last time college basketball in the SEC has been this interesting.

Saturday’s top-15 matchup between Kentucky and Auburn lived up to its billing as one of the best games of the weekend, with a down-to-the-wire finish that ended with the Wildcats taking the win back to Lexington, 82-80.

This is the first impressive win Kentucky has had since it beat North Carolina in late December. Tyler Herro was excellent for the Wildcats, especially in the second half when he scored 15 of his 20 points. He scored 10 in the final 5:23 of the game, and Keldon Johnson also added 20 points.

The one concerning point for Kentucky moving forward is that it blew a 17-point lead in the second half. However, John Calipari will still take the 54 percent shooting in a hostile environment in a conference game.

For Auburn, it’s good to know that Bryce Brown can still show up in big games. He’s the on-court leader for the Tigers and there has never really been any doubt about that. But to have 28 points on 8-of-9 shooting in a comeback effort is really special.

The one thing that is still Auburn’s Achilles’ Heel is rebounding. Kentucky had nine offensive rebounds for nine second-chance points.

The next time these teams meet will be in Rupp Arena on Feb. 23. The SEC crown could be at stake in that rematch.