Marquette holds Dwyane Wade Day ahead of NBA star's retirement

Former Marquette men's basketball player and current Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade made a guest appearance Sunday afternoon at MU's home game against Providence, as the university celebrated his standout career.

Wade, who announced in September he would retire from the NBA at the conclusion of this season, was honored at Fiserv Forum on what the university dubbed "Dwayne Wade Day."

The celebration included a halftime ceremony where he addressed fans and thanked the university.

“I carry that Marquette badge with me proudly everywhere I go.” - @DwyaneWade



Golden Eagles and @MiamiHEAT star, Wade looks back on his time in Milwaukee as he sees his No. 3 jersey lifted into the rafters. #onelastdance pic.twitter.com/RRlq0iYwmI — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 20, 2019

It's @DwyaneWade Day at @MarquetteMBB and we can't get enough of this highlight reel. 👀 pic.twitter.com/K3n97niDl0 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 20, 2019

One of the program's most famous alumni, Wade led Marquette to the Final Four in 2003 for the first time since its national championship season in 1977. During that run, he registered only the third triple-double in school history, coming against No. 1 overall seed Kentucky in the Elite Eight. Wade finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in an 83-69 victory.

Wade played two years at Marquette from 2001-03, finishing with 1,281 career points. He was a 2002-03 first-team consensus All-American.

Following his Marquette career, Wade was drafted fifth overall by the Miami Heat in the 2003 NBA Draft, making him the highest-ever drafted player out of Marquette. Wade has won three NBA championships and was NBA Finals MVP in 2006.

Several former teammates and coaches congratulated Wade on his career in video segments that were tweeted out by Marquette basketball's official Twitter account.

Steve Novak remembers what it was like to play alongside @DwyaneWade and that magical 2003 Final Four run. #onelastdance pic.twitter.com/hBYNJAQDQx — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 20, 2019

“You left one of the all-time greats that have ever played college basketball and one of the most humble, caring, and driven young people I’ve ever been a part of in my life.”



- @TomCrean to @DwyaneWade #mubb #onelastdance pic.twitter.com/BrvFeAFeDR — MarquetteMBB (@MarquetteMBB) January 20, 2019

Former Marquette Golden Eagle and current Dallas Maverick Wes Matthews was also in attendance. Matthews played at Marquette from 2005-09.

Jan. 20, 2019 was officially proclaimed "Dwayne Wade Day," with help from Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett, who was also in attendance Sunday.