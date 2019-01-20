basketball-men-d1 flag

Callan Sheridan | NCAA.com | January 20, 2019

Marquette holds Dwyane Wade Day ahead of NBA star's retirement

Former Marquette men's basketball player and current Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade made a guest appearance Sunday afternoon at MU's home game against Providence, as the university celebrated his standout career. 

Wade, who announced in September he would retire from the NBA at the conclusion of this season, was honored at Fiserv Forum on what the university dubbed "Dwayne Wade Day." 

The celebration included a halftime ceremony where he addressed fans and thanked the university. 

One of the program's most famous alumni, Wade led Marquette to the Final Four in 2003 for the first time since its national championship season in 1977. During that run, he registered only the third triple-double in school history, coming against No. 1 overall seed Kentucky in the Elite Eight. Wade finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in an 83-69 victory.

Wade played two years at Marquette from 2001-03, finishing with 1,281 career points. He was a 2002-03 first-team consensus All-American. 

Following his Marquette career, Wade was drafted fifth overall by the Miami Heat in the 2003 NBA Draft, making him the highest-ever drafted player out of Marquette. Wade has won three NBA championships and was NBA Finals MVP in 2006.

Several former teammates and coaches congratulated Wade on his career in video segments that were tweeted out by Marquette basketball's official Twitter account.

Former Marquette Golden Eagle and current Dallas Maverick Wes Matthews was also in attendance. Matthews played at Marquette from 2005-09.

Jan. 20, 2019 was officially proclaimed "Dwayne Wade Day," with help from Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett, who was also in attendance Sunday.