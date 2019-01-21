The college basketball rankings, scores and schedule for the top 25 NET rankings on Monday, Jan. 21, can be found here. The NET rankings are updated for each day's games.

Monday's schedule features three top 25 conference matchups and seven overall teams in the NET top 25.

College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

Here are the top 25 scores and results for Monday, Jan. 21:

Here were the top 25 scores and results for Sunday, Jan. 20:

MORE: College basketball scoreboard

MORE: Top 7 remain unchanged, Ole Miss and Maryland surge in latest Power 36 rankings

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

MORE: College basketball TV schedule

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.

NOTE: These team rankings are through Jan. 19 games.

MORE: Complete NET rankings | AP Poll | Coaches Poll