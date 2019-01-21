basketball-men-d1 flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | January 21, 2019

College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

The college basketball rankings, scores and schedule for the top 25 NET rankings on Monday, Jan. 21, can be found here. The NET rankings are updated for each day's games.

Monday's schedule features three top 25 conference matchups and seven overall teams in the NET top 25.

Here are the top 25 scores and results for Monday, Jan. 21:

Here were the top 25 scores and results for Sunday, Jan. 20:

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.

NOTE: These team rankings are through Jan. 19 games.

rank previous school conference record road neutral home non div. i
1 1 Virginia ACC 16-1 4-1 3-0 9-0 0-0
2 4 Duke ACC 15-2 2-0 4-1 9-1 0-0
3 6 Gonzaga WCC 18-2 3-1 3-1 12-0 0-0
4 3 Tennessee SEC 16-1 3-0 2-1 10-0 1-0
5 5 Michigan St. Big Ten 16-2 5-1 2-1 9-0 0-0
6 2 Michigan Big Ten 17-1 3-1 2-0 12-0 0-0
7 7 Houston AAC 18-1 4-1 0-0 14-0 0-0
8 10 Kentucky SEC 14-3 3-1 1-2 10-0 0-0
9 9 Virginia Tech ACC 15-2 1-2 4-0 10-0 0-0
10 13 Buffalo MAC 17-1 7-1 2-0 7-0 1-0
11 8 Texas Tech Big 12 15-3 2-1 3-1 10-1 0-0
12 12 North Carolina ACC 14-4 5-1 1-2 8-1 0-0
13 15 LSU SEC 14-3 2-1 2-2 10-0 0-0
14 18 Purdue Big Ten 12-6 1-4 2-2 9-0 0-0
15 14 Nebraska Big Ten 13-5 2-3 2-1 8-1 1-0
16 22 Wisconsin Big Ten 12-6 3-3 2-1 7-2 0-0
17 19 Louisville ACC 13-5 3-2 0-2 10-1 0-0
18 17 Iowa St. Big 12 14-4 2-2 3-1 9-1 0-0
19 11 Kansas Big 12 15-3 1-3 3-0 11-0 0-0
20 16 Maryland Big Ten 16-3 4-1 1-0 11-2 0-0
21 21 Marquette Big East 15-3 2-2 1-1 12-0 0-0
22 20 Auburn SEC 13-4 1-2 3-1 8-1 1-0
23 23 Nevada MWC 18-1 5-1 4-0 9-0 0-0
24 28 Ole Miss SEC 14-3 3-1 3-1 8-1 0-0
25 25 Iowa Big Ten 15-3 2-2 3-0 10-1 0-0

What are the NET rankings?

The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every basketball team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion this season. There will be no more relying on the RPI.

Here are elements the NET will incorporate:

  • Game results
  • Strength of schedule
  • Game location
  • Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
  • Net offensive and defensive efficiency

