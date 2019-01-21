The college basketball rankings, scores and schedule for the top 25 NET rankings on Monday, Jan. 21, can be found here. The NET rankings are updated for each day's games.
Monday's schedule features three top 25 conference matchups and seven overall teams in the NET top 25.
College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team
Here are the top 25 scores and results for Monday, Jan. 21:
- No. 5 Michigan State vs. No. 20 Maryland | 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21 | FS1
- No. 9 Virginia Tech at No. 12 North Carolina | 7 p.m. Jan. 21 | ESPN
- No. 15 Nebraska at Rutgers | 8 p.m. Jan. 21 | Big Ten Network
- No. 18 Iowa State at No. 19 Kansas | 9 p.m. Jan. 21 | ESPN
Here were the top 25 scores and results for Sunday, Jan. 20:
MORE: College basketball scoreboard
MORE: Top 7 remain unchanged, Ole Miss and Maryland surge in latest Power 36 rankings
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
- No. 1 Virginia vs. Wake Forest | 9 p.m. Jan. 22 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 2 Duke at Pitt | 9 p.m. Jan. 22 | ESPN
- No. 3 Gonzaga at Santa Clara | 11 p.m. Jan. 24
- No. 4 Tennessee at Vanderbilt | 7 p.m. Jan. 23 | ESPN2
- No. 6 Michigan vs. Minnesota | 7 p.m. Jan. 22 | Big Ten Network
- No. 7 Houston vs. East Carolina | 8 p.m. Jan. 23 | ESPN3
- No. 8 Kentucky vs. Mississippi State | 7 p.m. Jan. 22 | ESPN
- No. 10 Buffalo at Northern Illinois | 8 p.m. Jan. 22 | ESPN+
- No. 11 Texas Tech at Kansas State | 7 p.m. Jan. 22 | ESPN2
- No. 13 LSU vs. Georgia | 7 p.m. Jan. 23 | SEC Network
- No. 14 Purdue at Ohio State | 7 p.m. Jan. 23 | Big Ten Network
- No. 16 Wisconsin at Illinois | 9 p.m. Jan. 23 | Big Ten Network
- No. 17 Louisville vs. NC State | 8 p.m. Jan. 24 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 21 Marquette vs. DePaul | 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23 | FS1
- No. 22 Auburn at South Carolina | 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22 | SEC Network
- No. 23 Nevada vs. Colorado State | 11 p.m. Jan. 23 | CBSSN
- No. 24 Mississippi at Alabama | 9 p.m. Jan. 22 | ESPNU
- No. 25 Iowa vs. No. 5 Michigan State | 7 p.m. Jan. 24 | FS1
MORE: College basketball TV schedule
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.
NOTE: These team rankings are through Jan. 19 games.
MORE: Complete NET rankings | AP Poll | Coaches Poll
|rank
|previous
|school
|conference
|record
|road
|neutral
|home
|non div. i
|1
|1
|Virginia
|ACC
|16-1
|4-1
|3-0
|9-0
|0-0
|2
|4
|Duke
|ACC
|15-2
|2-0
|4-1
|9-1
|0-0
|3
|6
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|18-2
|3-1
|3-1
|12-0
|0-0
|4
|3
|Tennessee
|SEC
|16-1
|3-0
|2-1
|10-0
|1-0
|5
|5
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|16-2
|5-1
|2-1
|9-0
|0-0
|6
|2
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|17-1
|3-1
|2-0
|12-0
|0-0
|7
|7
|Houston
|AAC
|18-1
|4-1
|0-0
|14-0
|0-0
|8
|10
|Kentucky
|SEC
|14-3
|3-1
|1-2
|10-0
|0-0
|9
|9
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|15-2
|1-2
|4-0
|10-0
|0-0
|10
|13
|Buffalo
|MAC
|17-1
|7-1
|2-0
|7-0
|1-0
|11
|8
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|15-3
|2-1
|3-1
|10-1
|0-0
|12
|12
|North Carolina
|ACC
|14-4
|5-1
|1-2
|8-1
|0-0
|13
|15
|LSU
|SEC
|14-3
|2-1
|2-2
|10-0
|0-0
|14
|18
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|12-6
|1-4
|2-2
|9-0
|0-0
|15
|14
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|13-5
|2-3
|2-1
|8-1
|1-0
|16
|22
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|12-6
|3-3
|2-1
|7-2
|0-0
|17
|19
|Louisville
|ACC
|13-5
|3-2
|0-2
|10-1
|0-0
|18
|17
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|14-4
|2-2
|3-1
|9-1
|0-0
|19
|11
|Kansas
|Big 12
|15-3
|1-3
|3-0
|11-0
|0-0
|20
|16
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|16-3
|4-1
|1-0
|11-2
|0-0
|21
|21
|Marquette
|Big East
|15-3
|2-2
|1-1
|12-0
|0-0
|22
|20
|Auburn
|SEC
|13-4
|1-2
|3-1
|8-1
|1-0
|23
|23
|Nevada
|MWC
|18-1
|5-1
|4-0
|9-0
|0-0
|24
|28
|Ole Miss
|SEC
|14-3
|3-1
|3-1
|8-1
|0-0
|25
|25
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|15-3
|2-2
|3-0
|10-1
|0-0
MORE: NCAA tournament printable bracket | National Championship Game history
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every basketball team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion this season. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency