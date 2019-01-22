The college basketball rankings, scores and schedule for the top 25 NET rankings on Tuesday, Jan. 22, can be found here. The NET rankings are updated for each day's games.
Five top 10 teams, and eight of the top 25, battle in conference play Tuesday night.
College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team
Here are the top 25 scores and results for Tuesday, Jan. 22:
- No. 1 Virginia vs. Wake Forest | 9 p.m. Jan. 22 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 2 Duke at Pitt | 9 p.m. Jan. 22 | ESPN
- No. 6 Michigan vs. Minnesota | 7 p.m. Jan. 22 | Big Ten Network
- No. 8 Kentucky vs. Mississippi State | 7 p.m. Jan. 22 | ESPN
- No. 10 Buffalo at Northern Illinois | 8 p.m. Jan. 22 | ESPN+
- No. 11 Texas Tech at Kansas State | 7 p.m. Jan. 22 | ESPN2
- No. 23 Auburn at South Carolina | 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22 | SEC Network
- No. 25 Mississippi at Alabama | 9 p.m. Jan. 22 | ESPNU
Here were the top 25 scores and results for Monday, Jan. 21:
- No. 5 Michigan State 69, No. 20 Maryland 55
- No. 12 North Carolina 103, No. 9 Virginia Tech 82
- Rutgers 76, No. 13 Nebraska 69
- No. 19 Kansas 80, No. 18 Iowa State 76
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
- No. 3 Gonzaga at Santa Clara | 11 p.m. Jan. 24
- No. 4 Tennessee at Vanderbilt | 7 p.m. Jan. 23 | ESPN2
- No. 5 Michigan State at No. 24 Iowa | 7 p.m. Jan. 24 | FS1
- No. 7 Houston vs. East Carolina | 8 p.m. Jan. 23 | ESPN3
- No. 9 Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse | 8 p.m. Jan. 26 | ESPN
- No. 12 North Carolina at Georgia Tech | 7 p.m. Jan. 29 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 13 Nebraska vs. Ohio State | 12 p.m. Jan. 26 | FS1
- No. 14 LSU vs. Georgia | 7 p.m. Jan. 23 | SEC Network
- No. 15 Purdue at Ohio State | 7 p.m. Jan. 23 | Big Ten Network
- No. 16 Louisville vs. NC State | 8 p.m. Jan. 24 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 17 Wisconsin at Illinois | 9 p.m. Jan. 23 | Big Ten Network
- No. 18 Iowa State at No. 25 Mississippi | 12 p.m. Jan. 26 | ESPN
- No. 19 Kansas at No. 8 Kentucky | 6 p.m. Jan. 26 | ESPN
- No. 20 Maryland vs. Illinois (New York) | 12 p.m. Jan. 26 | Big Ten Network
- No. 21 Marquette vs. DePaul | 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23 | FS1
- No. 22 Nevada vs. Colorado State | 11 p.m. Jan. 23 | CBSSN
- No. 24 Iowa vs. No. 5 Michigan State | 7 p.m. Jan. 24 | FS1
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.
NOTE: These team rankings are through Jan. 20 games.
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|1
|Virginia
|ACC
|16-1
|4-1
|3-0
|9-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|Duke
|ACC
|15-2
|2-0
|4-1
|9-1
|0-0
|3
|3
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|18-2
|3-1
|3-1
|12-0
|0-0
|4
|4
|Tennessee
|SEC
|16-1
|3-0
|2-1
|10-0
|1-0
|5
|5
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|16-2
|5-1
|2-1
|9-0
|0-0
|6
|6
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|17-1
|3-1
|2-0
|12-0
|0-0
|7
|7
|Houston
|AAC
|18-1
|4-1
|0-0
|14-0
|0-0
|8
|8
|Kentucky
|SEC
|14-3
|3-1
|1-2
|10-0
|0-0
|9
|9
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|15-2
|1-2
|4-0
|10-0
|0-0
|10
|10
|Buffalo
|MAC
|17-1
|7-1
|2-0
|7-0
|1-0
|11
|11
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|15-3
|2-1
|3-1
|10-1
|0-0
|12
|12
|North Carolina
|ACC
|14-4
|5-1
|1-2
|8-1
|0-0
|13
|15
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|13-5
|2-3
|2-1
|8-1
|1-0
|14
|13
|LSU
|SEC
|14-3
|2-1
|2-2
|10-0
|0-0
|15
|14
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|12-6
|1-4
|2-2
|9-0
|0-0
|16
|17
|Louisville
|ACC
|13-5
|3-2
|0-2
|10-1
|0-0
|17
|16
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|12-6
|3-3
|2-1
|7-2
|0-0
|18
|18
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|14-4
|2-2
|3-1
|9-1
|0-0
|19
|19
|Kansas
|Big 12
|15-3
|1-3
|3-0
|11-0
|0-0
|20
|20
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|16-3
|4-1
|1-0
|11-2
|0-0
|21
|21
|Marquette
|Big East
|16-3
|2-2
|1-1
|13-0
|0-0
|22
|23
|Nevada
|MWC
|18-1
|5-1
|4-0
|9-0
|0-0
|23
|22
|Auburn
|SEC
|13-4
|1-2
|3-1
|8-1
|1-0
|24
|25
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|16-3
|2-2
|3-0
|11-1
|0-0
|25
|24
|Ole Miss
|SEC
|14-3
|3-1
|3-1
|8-1
|0-0
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every basketball team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion this season. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency