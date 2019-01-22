College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

The college basketball rankings, scores and schedule for the top 25 NET rankings on Tuesday, Jan. 22, can be found here. The NET rankings are updated for each day's games.

Five top 10 teams, and eight of the top 25, battle in conference play Tuesday night.

Here are the top 25 scores and results for Tuesday, Jan. 22:

Here were the top 25 scores and results for Monday, Jan. 21:

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.

NOTE: These team rankings are through Jan. 20 games.

RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 Virginia ACC 16-1 4-1 3-0 9-0 0-0 2 2 Duke ACC 15-2 2-0 4-1 9-1 0-0 3 3 Gonzaga WCC 18-2 3-1 3-1 12-0 0-0 4 4 Tennessee SEC 16-1 3-0 2-1 10-0 1-0 5 5 Michigan St. Big Ten 16-2 5-1 2-1 9-0 0-0 6 6 Michigan Big Ten 17-1 3-1 2-0 12-0 0-0 7 7 Houston AAC 18-1 4-1 0-0 14-0 0-0 8 8 Kentucky SEC 14-3 3-1 1-2 10-0 0-0 9 9 Virginia Tech ACC 15-2 1-2 4-0 10-0 0-0 10 10 Buffalo MAC 17-1 7-1 2-0 7-0 1-0 11 11 Texas Tech Big 12 15-3 2-1 3-1 10-1 0-0 12 12 North Carolina ACC 14-4 5-1 1-2 8-1 0-0 13 15 Nebraska Big Ten 13-5 2-3 2-1 8-1 1-0 14 13 LSU SEC 14-3 2-1 2-2 10-0 0-0 15 14 Purdue Big Ten 12-6 1-4 2-2 9-0 0-0 16 17 Louisville ACC 13-5 3-2 0-2 10-1 0-0 17 16 Wisconsin Big Ten 12-6 3-3 2-1 7-2 0-0 18 18 Iowa St. Big 12 14-4 2-2 3-1 9-1 0-0 19 19 Kansas Big 12 15-3 1-3 3-0 11-0 0-0 20 20 Maryland Big Ten 16-3 4-1 1-0 11-2 0-0 21 21 Marquette Big East 16-3 2-2 1-1 13-0 0-0 22 23 Nevada MWC 18-1 5-1 4-0 9-0 0-0 23 22 Auburn SEC 13-4 1-2 3-1 8-1 1-0 24 25 Iowa Big Ten 16-3 2-2 3-0 11-1 0-0 25 24 Ole Miss SEC 14-3 3-1 3-1 8-1 0-0