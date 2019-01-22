basketball-men-d1 flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | January 23, 2019

Watch: Michigan's Charles Matthews hits buzzer-beater to beat Minnesota

Rick Osentoski | USA TODAY Sports Images Michigan's Charles Matthews (1) beat Minnesota at the buzzer on Tuesday. Michigan's Charles Matthews (1) beat Minnesota at the buzzer on Tuesday.

If you thought the buzzer-beating madness from this weekend would end, you were wrong.

Michigan's Charles Matthews beat the buzzer and Minnesota on Tuesday, making a jumper to send his Wolverines teammates and the fans into a frenzy. Matthews' bucket gave the No. 5 Wolverines a 59-57 win. That followed a wild weekend of 12 last-second game winners.

It looked like overtime would be needed, as Ignas Brazdeikis drove into the late and found a group of Minnesota defenders. Though the Gophers blocked the shot, the ball was tipped out toward the corner, where Matthews was waiting.

Matthews had only three field goals in the game, but his bucket assured Michigan wouldn't have to worry about two consecutive losses following an 17-0 start to the season. On Saturday, the Wolverines lost for the first time this season, when they fell to Wisconsin.

Michigan (18-1 overall, 7-1 Big Ten) was up 10 with inside 5 minutes remaining, only for the Gophers to rally.

In fact, Michigan went scoreless after Jon Teske's jumper made it 57-47 with 4:54 to play, the Wolverines didn't score again until Matthew's shot.

Talk about clutch.