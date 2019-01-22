Watch: Michigan's Charles Matthews hits buzzer-beater to beat Minnesota

If you thought the buzzer-beating madness from this weekend would end, you were wrong.

Michigan's Charles Matthews beat the buzzer and Minnesota on Tuesday, making a jumper to send his Wolverines teammates and the fans into a frenzy. Matthews' bucket gave the No. 5 Wolverines a 59-57 win. That followed a wild weekend of 12 last-second game winners.

It looked like overtime would be needed, as Ignas Brazdeikis drove into the late and found a group of Minnesota defenders. Though the Gophers blocked the shot, the ball was tipped out toward the corner, where Matthews was waiting.

Charles Matthews called game for Michigan! 🚨〽️ @umichbball! pic.twitter.com/yR8MxcrfO9 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 23, 2019

Matthews had only three field goals in the game, but his bucket assured Michigan wouldn't have to worry about two consecutive losses following an 17-0 start to the season. On Saturday, the Wolverines lost for the first time this season, when they fell to Wisconsin.

Michigan (18-1 overall, 7-1 Big Ten) was up 10 with inside 5 minutes remaining, only for the Gophers to rally.

MORE: Andy Katz's Power 36 rankings

In fact, Michigan went scoreless after Jon Teske's jumper made it 57-47 with 4:54 to play, the Wolverines didn't score again until Matthew's shot.

Talk about clutch.