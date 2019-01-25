College basketball podcast: Will Wade, Ashton Hagan and Jimmy Dykes join Andy Katz

Join NCAA.com's Andy Katz for the latest edition of his March Madness 365 college basketball podcast.

This week, LSU coach Will Wade joins Andy to talk about his team's 4-0 start in the SEC. Kentucky freshman guard Ashton Hagans shares his take on his team's early season loss to Duke, his own improvements as a player and what he and his teammates are learning from coach John Calipari. Andy also checks in with longtime ESPN analyst and former Arkansas women's basketball coach Jimmy Dykes to talk about new No. 1 Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss.

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.

NOTE: These team rankings are through Jan. 23 games.

