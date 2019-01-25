basketball-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | January 25, 2019

College basketball podcast: Will Wade, Ashton Hagan and Jimmy Dykes join Andy Katz

Join NCAA.com's Andy Katz for the latest edition of his March Madness 365 college basketball podcast.

This week, LSU coach Will Wade joins Andy to talk about his team's 4-0 start in the SEC. Kentucky freshman guard Ashton Hagans shares his take on his team's early season loss to Duke, his own improvements as a player and what he and his teammates are learning from coach John Calipari. Andy also checks in with longtime ESPN analyst and former Arkansas women's basketball coach Jimmy Dykes to talk about new No. 1 Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss.

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.

NOTE: These team rankings are through Jan. 23 games.

RANKINGS: Complete NET rankings | AP Poll | Coaches Poll

RANK

PREVIOUS

SCHOOL

CONFERENCE

RECORD

ROAD

NEUTRAL

HOME

NON DIV I
1 1 Virginia ACC 17-1 4-1 3-0 10-0 0-0
2 2 Duke ACC 16-2 3-0 4-1 9-1 0-0
3 3 Michigan St. Big Ten 17-2 5-1 2-1 10-0 0-0
4 5 Gonzaga WCC 18-2 3-1 3-1 12-0 0-0
5 4 Tennessee SEC 17-1 4-0 2-1 10-0 1-0
6 6 Michigan Big Ten 18-1 3-1 2-0 13-0 0-0
7 7 Houston AAC 19-1 4-1 0-0 15-0 0-0
8 8 Kentucky SEC 15-3 3-1 1-2 11-0 0-0
9 9 North Carolina ACC 15-4 5-1 1-2 9-1 0-0
10 14 Purdue Big Ten 13-6 2-4 2-2 9-0 0-0
11 10 Virginia Tech ACC 15-3 1-3 4-0 10-0 0-0
12 12 LSU SEC 15-3 2-1 2-2 11-0 0-0
13 11 Louisville ACC 13-5 3-2 0-2 10-1 0-0
14 13 Kansas Big 12 16-3 1-3 3-0 12-0 0-0
15 16 Wisconsin Big Ten 13-6 4-3 2-1 7-2 0-0
16 15 Iowa St. Big 12 14-5 2-3 3-1 9-1 0-0
17 17 Texas Tech Big 12 15-4 2-2 3-1 10-1 0-0
18 19 Nevada MWC 19-1 5-1 4-0 10-0 0-0
19 18 Maryland Big Ten 16-4 4-2 1-0 11-2 0-0
20 21 Marquette Big East 17-3 2-2 1-1 14-0 0-0
21 20 Nebraska Big Ten 13-6 2-4 2-1 8-1 1-0
22 22 Iowa Big Ten 16-3 2-2 3-0 11-1 0-0
23 23 Buffalo MAC 17-2 7-2 2-0 7-0 1-0
24 24 Villanova Big East 15-4 4-2 4-0 7-2 0-0
25 25 Auburn SEC 13-5 1-3 3-1 8-1 1-0