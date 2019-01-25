College basketball: South Dakota State's Mike Daum passes J.J. Redick on NCAA scoring list

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Mike Daum scored 30 points to pass former Duke star J.J. Redick on the all-time scoring list and South Dakota State rolled past North Dakota State 87-69 on Thursday night.

Daum, the two-time Summit League player of the year who came in averaging 24.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game this season, has 2,770 points, one more than Redick, for 19th on the career list. Chris Clemons of Campbell also passed Redick in a Thursday night win over Presbyterian, scoring 26 points for a career total of 2,783.

Daum DUNK!!! The big man slams his way to his third-straight 30-point game and past J.J. Redick for 18th on the NCAA's all-time scoring chart! #NextStep #GoJacks pic.twitter.com/4aA8FssHAl — JackrabbitBasketball (@GoJacksMBB) January 25, 2019

Daum was 11-of-15 shooting and made 4 of 6 from the arc while pulling down 17 rebounds for the Jackrabbits (16-6, 6-1), who won their fifth straight and are tied atop the Summit with Omaha.

David Jenkins added 25 points and Skyler Flatten 16 for SDSU, which shot 54 percent.

WATCH: These three teams could be this year’s March Madness Cinderellas

Daum scored 16 points and Jenkins 13 in the first half as the Jackrabbits took a 44-25 lead after shooting 62 percent and making 7 of 11 from the arc.

Fans were LOUD tonight, thank you everyone for coming out!!!!! https://t.co/w0WLNRdQL0 — Mike Daum (@dauminator24) January 25, 2019

The Bison (9-12, 3-4) didn’t get closer than 16 in the second half. Tyson Ward led NDSU with 18 points and 12 rebounds.