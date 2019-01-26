WATCH: NC State drains deep buzzer-beating 3 to complete improbable comeback vs. Clemson

The game-winning 3-pointer was Beverly's first basket from deep of the game.

With 26 seconds left in the game, No. 21 NC State trailed Clemson 67-61 at home.

In the next 19 seconds, Clemson missed four one-and-one free throws, NC State closed the gap to one point, and then Braxton Beverly did this:

That shot completed an 8-0 comeback in just 19 seconds.

Beverly had knocked down two free throws with nine seconds left to bring the Wolfpack within one, but was just 2-for-9 from the field and 0-for-4 from 3-point range before the buzzer beater. He finished with 12 points.

Point guard Markell Johnson made his return after missing three games due to injury and scored a team-high 16 points off the bench.

For Clemson, Marquise Reed had 19 points and Elijah Thomas had 18, but the Tigers were 0-for-7 from 3-point range on the game (the first time they've gone a full game without a 3-pointer this season) and shot 65.4 percent from the free throw line, a mark that ultimately cost them the game.

NC State hosts No. 3 Virginia at home Tuesday night, while Clemson will look to rebound at home against Pitt on Tuesday.