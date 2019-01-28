History of 1 seed vs. 16 seed in March Madness

No. 1 seeds have historically dominated No. 16 seeds since the NCAA tournament expanded its field in 1985. UMBC became the first 16 seed ever to upset a No. 1 seed in 2018, when the Retrievers defeated Virginia and became an overnight sensation.
Here's everything you need to know about 16 seeds vs. 1 seeds in March Madness.
MORE: Andy Katz's March Madness predictions
History of 16 vs. 1 seeds in March Madness
- Top seeds own a 135-1 all-time record against 16 seeds. UMBC vs. Virginia was the last 16-1 game that was played, and it's the only time the upset has happened. That means 16-seeds have a 0.74 winning percentage against 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament.
- No game had been decided by one possession since 1996 (Purdue beat Western Carolina, 73-71). That’s longer than most current college basketball players have been alive.
- The highest scoring matchup took place in 1987, UNC’s 113-82 win over Penn.
- The lowest score in a 1 vs. 16 game is 99 points, which has happened twice — Georgetown’s 50-49 win over Princeton in 1989, and UCLA’s 70-29 win over Mississippi Valley State in 2008.
- The biggest blowout in the matchup's history was in 1998, when Kansas bullied Prairie View A&M for a 110-52 win.
The times a 16 almost beat a 1
A 16-seed has come within one point of a 1-seed twice. They were both in the 1989 NCAA tournament. Georgetown beat Princeton by a score of 50-49:
The second time was when Oklahoma outlasted ETSU, 72-71. ETSU led by 17 at one point, but OU stormed back:
That must have been a wake up call for the Sooners, because they beat No. 9 seed Louisiana Tech by 43 points in the next round.
The next year, Murray State took Michigan State to overtime, but ultimately lost 75-71. The last time a 16 seed lost to a 1 seed by single digits was in 2014, when Arizona defeated Weber State 68-59.
The time it actually happened
It always felt like the first 16-1 upset would be close. Well, that wasn't the case. UMBC beat Virginia 74-54 and was in control for most of the game.
Here's some of the best content to come from the greatest upset in NCAA tournament history:
UMBC would go on to lose to Kansas State by a score of 50-43 in the next round. Regardless, that Retrievers team will be remembered forever.
MORE: NCAA.com college hoops home
How much more likely is a 15-2 upset than a 16-1 upset?
Eight times more likely. That is how many times a 15 seed has upset a 2 seed. Here are all of the times it's happened:
|Year
|Result
|Score
|1991
|Richmond def. Syracuse
|73-69
|1993
|Santa Clara def. Arizona
|64-61
|1997
|Coppin State def. South Carolina
|78-65
|2001
|Hampton def. Iowa State
|58-57
|2012
|Lehigh def. Duke
|75-70
|2012
|Norfolk State def. Missouri
|86-84
|2013
|Florida Gulf Coast def. Georgetown
|78-68
|2016
|Middle Tennessee def. Michigan State
|90-81
There have been 21 14-seed over 3-seed upsets, too. Clearly, the 16-1 is the most scarce, and by a significant amount.