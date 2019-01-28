Find the college basketball rankings, scores and schedule for the top 25 NET rankings on Monday, Jan. 28 below. The NET rankings are updated for each day's games.
Monday's schedule features three Top 25 teams, including Duke and Big 12 contenders Texas Tech and Oklahoma.
College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team
Here are the top 25 teams scores and results for Monday, Jan. 28:
- No. 4 Duke at Notre Dame | 7 p.m. Jan. 28 | ESPN
- No. 18 Texas Tech vs. No. 25 TCU | 9 p.m. Jan. 28 | ESPN
- No. 23 Oklahoma vs. Baylor | 9 p.m. Jan. 28 | ESPNU
Here were the top 25 teams in action on Sunday, Jan. 27:
- No. 12 Purdue 73, No. 3 Michigan State 63
- No. 8 Houston 77, Tulsa 65
- No. 21 Villanova 80, Seton Hall 52
- Minnesota 92, No. 25 Iowa 87
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
- No. 1 Virginia at NC State | 7 p.m. Jan. 29 | ESPN2
- No. 2 Gonzaga at BYU | 11 p.m. Jan. 31
- No. 3 Michigan State vs. Indiana | 6 p.m. ET Feb. 2
- No. 5 Michigan vs. Ohio State | 9 p.m. Jan. 29 | ESPN2
- No. 6 Tennessee at South Carolina | 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29 | SEC Network
- No. 7 Kentucky at Vanderbilt | 9 p.m. Jan. 29 | ESPN
- No. 8 Houston vs. Temple | 7 p.m. Jan. 31
- No. 9 North Carolina at Georgia Tech | 7 p.m. Jan. 29 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 10 Virginia Tech at Miami | 7 p.m. Jan. 30 | ESPN2
- No. 11 Louisville at Wake Forest | 8 p.m. Jan. 30 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 12 Purdue at Penn State | 7 p.m. Jan. 31
- No. 13 Iowa State vs. West Virginia | 7 p.m. Jan. 30 | ESPNU
- No. 14 Wisconsin at No. 24 Nebraska | 8 p.m. Jan. 29 | Big Ten Network
- No. 15 Kansas at Texas | 7 p.m. Jan. 29 | ESPN
- No. 16 LSU at Texas A&M | 9 p.m. Jan. 30 | ESPN2
- No. 17 Nevada at UNLV | 11 p.m. Jan. 29 | ESPN2
- No. 19 Marquette at Butler | 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 | FS1
- No. 20 Buffalo vs. Ball State | 7 p.m. Jan. 29 | ESPN3
- No. 21 Villanova at DePaul | 8 p.m. Jan. 30
- No. 22 Maryland vs. Northwestern | 7 p.m. Jan. 29 | FS1
- No. 24 Nebraska vs. No. 15 Wisconsin | 8 p.m. Jan. 29 | Big Ten Network
- No. 25 Iowa vs. No. 5 Michigan | 7 p.m. Feb. 1
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.
NOTE: These team rankings are through Jan. 26 games.
|rank
|previous
|school
|conference
|record
|road
|neutral
|home
|non-div. i
|1
|1
|Virginia
|ACC
|18-1
|5-1
|3-0
|10-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|19-2
|4-1
|3-1
|12-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|18-2
|6-1
|2-1
|10-0
|0-0
|4
|4
|Duke
|ACC
|17-2
|3-0
|4-1
|10-1
|0-0
|5
|5
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|19-1
|4-1
|2-0
|13-0
|0-0
|6
|6
|Tennessee
|SEC
|18-1
|4-0
|2-1
|11-0
|1-0
|7
|8
|Kentucky
|SEC
|16-3
|3-1
|1-2
|12-0
|0-0
|8
|7
|Houston
|AAC
|19-1
|4-1
|0-0
|15-0
|0-0
|9
|9
|North Carolina
|ACC
|15-4
|5-1
|1-2
|9-1
|0-0
|10
|11
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|16-3
|1-3
|4-0
|11-0
|0-0
|11
|12
|Louisville
|ACC
|15-5
|3-2
|0-2
|12-1
|0-0
|12
|10
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|13-6
|2-4
|2-2
|9-0
|0-0
|13
|17
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|15-5
|3-3
|3-1
|9-1
|0-0
|14
|15
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|14-6
|4-3
|2-1
|8-2
|0-0
|15
|14
|Kansas
|Big 12
|16-4
|1-4
|3-0
|12-0
|0-0
|16
|13
|LSU
|SEC
|16-3
|3-1
|2-2
|11-0
|0-0
|17
|18
|Nevada
|MWC
|19-1
|5-1
|4-0
|10-0
|0-0
|18
|16
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|16-4
|2-2
|3-1
|11-1
|0-0
|19
|19
|Marquette
|Big East
|18-3
|3-2
|1-1
|14-0
|0-0
|20
|22
|Buffalo
|MAC
|18-2
|8-2
|2-0
|7-0
|1-0
|21
|23
|Villanova
|Big East
|15-4
|4-2
|4-0
|7-2
|0-0
|22
|20
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|16-5
|4-2
|1-1
|11-2
|0-0
|23
|26
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|15-5
|4-3
|3-1
|8-1
|0-0
|24
|21
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|13-7
|2-4
|2-1
|8-2
|1-0
|25
|24
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|16-4
|2-2
|3-0
|11-2
|0-0
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every basketball team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion this season. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency