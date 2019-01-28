Find the college basketball rankings, scores and schedule for the top 25 NET rankings on Monday, Jan. 28 below. The NET rankings are updated for each day's games.

Monday's schedule features three Top 25 teams, including Duke and Big 12 contenders Texas Tech and Oklahoma.

College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

Here are the top 25 teams scores and results for Monday, Jan. 28:

Here were the top 25 teams in action on Sunday, Jan. 27:

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.

NOTE: These team rankings are through Jan. 26 games.

rank previous school conference record road neutral home non-div. i 1 1 Virginia ACC 18-1 5-1 3-0 10-0 0-0 2 2 Gonzaga WCC 19-2 4-1 3-1 12-0 0-0 3 3 Michigan St. Big Ten 18-2 6-1 2-1 10-0 0-0 4 4 Duke ACC 17-2 3-0 4-1 10-1 0-0 5 5 Michigan Big Ten 19-1 4-1 2-0 13-0 0-0 6 6 Tennessee SEC 18-1 4-0 2-1 11-0 1-0 7 8 Kentucky SEC 16-3 3-1 1-2 12-0 0-0 8 7 Houston AAC 19-1 4-1 0-0 15-0 0-0 9 9 North Carolina ACC 15-4 5-1 1-2 9-1 0-0 10 11 Virginia Tech ACC 16-3 1-3 4-0 11-0 0-0 11 12 Louisville ACC 15-5 3-2 0-2 12-1 0-0 12 10 Purdue Big Ten 13-6 2-4 2-2 9-0 0-0 13 17 Iowa St. Big 12 15-5 3-3 3-1 9-1 0-0 14 15 Wisconsin Big Ten 14-6 4-3 2-1 8-2 0-0 15 14 Kansas Big 12 16-4 1-4 3-0 12-0 0-0 16 13 LSU SEC 16-3 3-1 2-2 11-0 0-0 17 18 Nevada MWC 19-1 5-1 4-0 10-0 0-0 18 16 Texas Tech Big 12 16-4 2-2 3-1 11-1 0-0 19 19 Marquette Big East 18-3 3-2 1-1 14-0 0-0 20 22 Buffalo MAC 18-2 8-2 2-0 7-0 1-0 21 23 Villanova Big East 15-4 4-2 4-0 7-2 0-0 22 20 Maryland Big Ten 16-5 4-2 1-1 11-2 0-0 23 26 Oklahoma Big 12 15-5 4-3 3-1 8-1 0-0 24 21 Nebraska Big Ten 13-7 2-4 2-1 8-2 1-0 25 24 Iowa Big Ten 16-4 2-2 3-0 11-2 0-0