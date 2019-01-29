Find college basketball rankings, scores and a schedule for the top 25 NET rankings on Tuesday, Jan. 29 below. The NET rankings are updated for each day's games.
Tuesday is a busy day, as Virginia, Michigan, Tennessee and Kentucky are among the teams in action.
College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team
Here are the top 25 teams scores and results for Tuesday, Jan. 29:
- No. 1 Virginia at NC State | 7 p.m.
- No. 4 Michigan vs. Ohio State | 9 p.m.
- No. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina | 6:30 p.m.
- No. 8 Kentucky at Vanderbilt | 9 p.m.
- No. 9 North Carolina at Georgia Tech | 7 p.m.
- No. 13 Wisconsin at No. 25 Nebraska | 8 p.m.
- No. 16 Kansas at Texas | 7 p.m.
- No. 17 Nevada at UNLV | 11 p.m.
- No. 20 Buffalo vs. Ball State | 7 p.m.
- No. 25 Nebraska vs. No. 13 Wisconsin | 8 p.m.
Here were the top 25 teams scores and results for Monday, Jan. 28:
Here were the top 25 teams in action on Sunday, Jan. 27:
- No. 12 Purdue 73, No. 3 Michigan State 63
- No. 8 Houston 77, Tulsa 65
- No. 21 Villanova 80, Seton Hall 52
- Minnesota 92, No. 25 Iowa 87
MORE: College basketball scoreboard
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
- No. 2 Gonzaga at BYU | 11 p.m. Jan. 31 | ESPN2
- No. 3 Duke vs. St. John's | 12 p.m. Feb. 2 | ESPN
- No. 6 Michigan State vs. Indiana | 6 p.m. Feb. 2 | ESPN
- No. 7 Houston vs. Temple | 7 p.m. Jan. 31 | ESPN2
- No. 10 Virginia Tech at Miami | 7 p.m. Jan. 30 | ESPN2
- No. 11 Purdue at Penn State | 7 p.m. Jan. 31 | FS1
- No. 12 Louisville at Wake Forest | 8 p.m. Jan. 30 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 14 Iowa State vs. West Virginia | 7 p.m. Jan. 30 | ESPNU
- No. 15 LSU at Texas A&M | 9 p.m. Jan. 30 | ESPN2
- No. 18 Texas Tech at No. 16 Kansas | 4 p.m. Feb. 2
- No. 19 Marquette at Butler | 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 | FS1
- No. 21 Villanova at DePaul | 8 p.m. Jan. 30 | CBSSN
- No. 22 Maryland vs. Northwestern | 7 p.m. Jan. 29 | FS1
- No. 23 Cincinnati vs. SMU | 8 p.m. Feb. 2 | CBSSN
- No. 24 Oklahoma at West Virginia | 12 p.m. Feb. 2 | ESPN2
RANKINGS: Tennessee is new No. 1 in Andy Katz's latest Power 36
RANKINGS: Complete NET rankings | AP Poll | Coaches Poll
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.
NOTE: These team rankings are through Jan. 27 games.
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|1
|Virginia
|ACC
|18-1
|5-1
|3-0
|10-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|19-2
|4-1
|3-1
|12-0
|0-0
|3
|4
|Duke
|ACC
|17-2
|3-0
|4-1
|10-1
|0-0
|4
|5
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|19-1
|4-1
|2-0
|13-0
|0-0
|5
|6
|Tennessee
|SEC
|18-1
|4-0
|2-1
|11-0
|1-0
|6
|3
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|18-3
|6-2
|2-1
|10-0
|0-0
|7
|8
|Houston
|AAC
|20-1
|5-1
|0-0
|15-0
|0-0
|8
|7
|Kentucky
|SEC
|16-3
|3-1
|1-2
|12-0
|0-0
|9
|9
|North Carolina
|ACC
|15-4
|5-1
|1-2
|9-1
|0-0
|10
|10
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|16-3
|1-3
|4-0
|11-0
|0-0
|11
|12
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|14-6
|2-4
|2-2
|10-0
|0-0
|12
|11
|Louisville
|ACC
|15-5
|3-2
|0-2
|12-1
|0-0
|13
|14
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|14-6
|4-3
|2-1
|8-2
|0-0
|14
|13
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|15-5
|3-3
|3-1
|9-1
|0-0
|15
|16
|LSU
|SEC
|16-3
|3-1
|2-2
|11-0
|0-0
|16
|15
|Kansas
|Big 12
|16-4
|1-4
|3-0
|12-0
|0-0
|17
|17
|Nevada
|MWC
|19-1
|5-1
|4-0
|10-0
|0-0
|18
|18
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|16-4
|2-2
|3-1
|11-1
|0-0
|19
|19
|Marquette
|Big East
|18-3
|3-2
|1-1
|14-0
|0-0
|20
|20
|Buffalo
|MAC
|18-2
|8-2
|2-0
|7-0
|1-0
|21
|21
|Villanova
|Big East
|16-4
|4-2
|4-0
|8-2
|0-0
|22
|22
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|16-5
|4-2
|1-1
|11-2
|0-0
|23
|26
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|18-3
|4-2
|2-0
|12-1
|0-0
|24
|23
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|15-5
|4-3
|3-1
|8-1
|0-0
|25
|24
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|13-7
|2-4
|2-1
|8-2
|1-0
NCAA TOURNAMENT: NCAA tournament printable bracket | National Championship Game history
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every basketball team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion this season. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency