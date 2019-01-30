History of 2 seed vs. 15 seed in March Madness

That time No. 15 Middle Tennessee shocked No. 2 Michigan State in 2016

That time No. 15 Middle Tennessee shocked No. 2 Michigan State in 2016

We haven't seen a 15 seed upset a 2 seed in March Madness since Middle Tennessee shocked Denzel Valentine, Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans in 2016. But it's happened enough since the NCAA tournament field expanded in 1985 to be on notice every year.

Here's everything you need to know about 15 seeds vs. 2 seeds in March Madness.

MORE: Andy Katz's March Madness predictions

History of 15 vs. 2 seeds in March Madness

Eight 15 seeds have upset 2 seeds in the NCAA tournament, which means 15 seeds have an 8-128 all-time record against 2s (and a 5.88 win percentage).

Here are all of the times it's ever happened.

15-2 upsets Year Result Score 1991 Richmond def. Syracuse 73-69 1993 Santa Clara def. Arizona 64-61 1997 Coppin State def. South Carolina 78-65 2001 Hampton def. Iowa State 58-57 2012 Lehigh def. Duke 75-70 2012 Norfolk State def. Missouri 86-84 2013 Florida Gulf Coast def. Georgetown 78-68 2016 Middle Tennessee def. Michigan State 90-81

A few more tidbits:

Roughly 25 percent of the matchups have been decided by single digits, almost double the amount of No. 16 seeds.

Louisiana Monroe and Belmont own the most No. 15 seed appearances, as both the Warhawks and the Bruins have four berths at that slot in the 33 years of the expanded tournament.

Only one No. 15 seed has advanced past the second round, when Florida Gulf Coast made it to the Sweet 16 in 2013.

The most noteworthy times a 15 almost beat a 2

Winthrop vs. Tennessee, 2006

Winthrop, a 15-seed, nearly shocked No. 2 Tennessee in 2006. But then, Chris Lofton happened:

Lofton was only 5-of-14 for the game, but he hit the shot that mattered most. Gregg Marshall, now the coach at Wichita State, was the head man at Winthrop at the time.

Belmont vs. Duke, 2008

Belmont led Duke by one with two minutes to play, but the Blue Devils ultimately pulled out the win, 71-70. Gerald Henderson scored 21 points to lead Duke.

Robert Morris vs. Villanova, 2010

It took overtime for Villanova to defeat Robert Morris in 2010. The Wildcats prevailed by a score of 73-70:

Robert Morris led Villanova by six at halftime and held the Wildcats to 22 points. But Scottie Reynolds put 'Nova on his back, scoring 20 in the game.

How much more likely is a 15-2 upset than a 16-1 upset?

Eight times more likely. A 16 seed has only beat a 1 seed once, in 2018 when UMBC upset Virginia.

How much more likely is a 14-3 upset than a 15-2 upset?

A 14 seed has upset a 3 seed 21 times, which equates to 15.44 percent. That's nearly three times more likely than a 15-2 upset.

Here are all of the times it's happened.