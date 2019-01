NCAA tournament: All-time No. 1 seeds, teams, history

Each season, four teams earn No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament. But some teams have earned a top seed many more times than others. Below, find out how each No. 1 seed has done, including scores for each game.

Since the selection committee started seeding every team in 1979, four teams have received a No. 1 seed at least a dozen times. North Carolina has the most with 16.

NCAA tournament: No. 1 seeds history, results

1979 NCAA tournament

Team Coach Scores, results North Carolina Dean Smith L, No. 9 Penn, 72-71 (Second Round) Notre Dame Digger Phelps W, No. 8 Tennessee, 73-67 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Toledo, 79-71 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 2 Michigan State, 80-68 (Elite Eight) Indiana State Bill Hodges W, No. 8 Virginia Tech, 86-69 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Oklahoma, 93-72 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 2 Arkansas, 73-71 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 2 DePaul, 76-74 (Final Four)

L, No. 2 Michigan State, 75-64 (National Championship) UCLA Gary Cunningham W, No. 9 Pepperdine, 76-71 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 San Francisco, 99-81 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 2 DePaul, 95-91 (Elite Eight)

1980 NCAA tournament

Team Coach Scores, results Syracuse Jim Boeheim W, No. 8 Villanova, 97-83 (Second Round)

L, No. 5 Iowa, 88-77 (Sweet 16) Kentucky Joe B. Hall W, No. 8 Florida State, 97-78 (Second Round)

L, No. 4 Duke, 55-54 (Sweet 16) LSU Dale Brown W, No. 8 Alcorn State, 98-88 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Missouri, 68-63 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 2 Louisville, 86-66 (Elite Eight) DePaul Ray Meyer L, No. 8 UCLA, 77-71 (Second Round)

1981 NCAA tournament

Team Coach Scores, results Virginia Terry Holland W, No. 9 Villanova, 54-50 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Tennessee, 62-48 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 6 BYU, 74-60 (Elite Eight)

L, No. 2 North Carolina, 78-65 (Final Four)

W, No. 1 LSU, 78-74 (Third Place) DePaul Rey Meyer L, No. 9 Saint Joseph's, 49-48 (Second Round) LSU Dale Brown W, No. 8 Lamar, 100-78 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Arkansas, 72-56 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 6 Wichita State, 96-85 (Elite Eight)

L, No. 3 Indiana, 67-49 (Final Four)

L, No. 1 Virginia, 78-74 (Third Place) Oregon State Ralph Miller L, No. 8 Kansas State, 50-48 (Second Round)

1982 NCAA tournament

Team Coach Scores, results North Carolina Dean Smith W, No. 9 James Madison, 52-50 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Alabama, 74-69 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 3 Villanova, 70-60 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 6 Houston, 68-63 (Final Four)

W, No. 1 Georgetown, 63-62 (National Championship) Virginia Terry Holland W, No. 9 Tennessee, 54-51 (Second Round)

L, No. 4 UAB, 68-66 (Sweet 16) DePaul Ray Meyer L, No. 8 Boston College, 82-75 (Second Round) Georgetown John Thompson W, No. 8 Wyoming, 51-43 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Fresno State, 58-40 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 2 Oregon State, 69-45 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 3 Louisville, 50-46 (Final Four)

L, No. 1 North Carolina, 63-62 (National Championship)

1983 NCAA tournament

Team Coach Scores, results St. John's Lou Carnesecca W, No. 9 Rutgers, 66-55 (Second Round)

L, No. 4 Georgia, 70-67 (Sweet 16) Louisville Denny Crum W, No. 8 Tennessee, 70-57 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Arkansas, 65-63 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 3 Kentucky, 80-68 OT (Elite Eight)

L, No. 1 Houston, 94-81 (Final Four) Houston Guy Lewis W, No. 8 Maryland, 60-50 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Memphis State, 70-63 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 3 Villanova, 89-71 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 1 Louisville, 94-81 (Final Four)

L, No. 6 NC State, 54-52 (National Championship) Virginia Terry Holland W, No. 8 Washington State, 54-49 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Boston College, 95-92 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 6 NC State, 63-62 (Elite Eight)

1984 NCAA tournament

Team Coach Scores, results North Carolina Dean Smith W, No. 8 Temple, 77-66 (Second Round)

L, No. 4 Indiana, 72-68 (Sweet 16) Kentucky Joe B. Hall W, No. 8 BYU, 93-68 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Louisville, 72-67 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 2 Illinois, 54-51 (Elite Eight)

L, No. 1 Georgetown, 53-40 (Final Four) DePaul Ray Meyer W, No. 8 Illinois State, 75-61 (Second Round)

L, No. 4 Wake Forest, 73-71 OT (Sweet 16) Georgetown John Thompson W, No. 9 SMU, 37-36 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 UNLV, 62-48 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 10 Dayton, 61-49 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 1 Kentucky, 53-40 (Final Four)

W, No. 2 Houston, 84-75 (National Championship)

1985 NCAA tournament

Team Coach Scores, results Georgetown John Thompson W, No. 16 Lehigh, 68-43 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Temple, 63-46 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Loyola Chicago, 65-53 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 2 Georgia Tech, 60-54 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 1 St. John's, 77-59 (Final Four)

L, No. 8 Villanova, 66-64 (National Championship) Oklahoma Billy Tubbs W, No. 16 North Carolina A&T, 96-83 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Illinois State, 75-69 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Louisiana Tech, 86-84 OT (Sweet 16)

L, No. 2 Memphis State, 63-61 (Elite Eight) Michigan Bill Frieder W, No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson, 59-55 (First Round)

L, No. 8 Villanova, 59-55 (Second Round) St. John's Lou Carnesecca W, No. 16 Southern, 83-59 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Arkansas, 68-65 (Second Round)

W, No. 12 Kentucky, 86-70 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 3 NC State, 69-60 (Elite Eight)

L, No. 1 Georgetown, 77-59 (Final Four)

1986 NCAA tournament

Team Coach Scores, result St. John's Lou Carnesecca W, No. 16 Montana State, 83-74 (First Round)

L, No. 8 Auburn, 81-65 (Second Round) Kansas Larry Brown W, No. 16 North Carolina A&T, 71-46 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Temple, 65-43 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Michigan State, 96-86 OT (Sweet 16)

W, No. 6 NC State, 75-67 (Elite Eight)

L, No. 1 Duke, 71-67 (Final Four) Kentucky Eddie Sutton W, No. 16 Davidson, 75-55 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Western Kentucky, 71-64 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Alabama, 68-63 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 11 LSU, 59-57 (Elite Eight) Duke Mike Krzyzewski W, No. 16 Mississippi Valley State, 85-78 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Old Dominion, 89-61 (Second Round)

W, No. 12 DePaul, 74-67 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 7 Navy, 71-50 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 1 Kansas, 71-67 (Final Four)

L, No. 2 Louisville, 72-69 (National Championship)

1987 NCAA tournament

Team Coach Scores, results North Carolina Dean Smith W, No. 16 Penn, 113-82 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Michigan, 109-97 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Notre Dame, 74-68 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 2 Syracuse, 79-75 (Elite Eight) Indiana Bob Knight W, No. 16 Fairfield, 92-58 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Auburn, 107-90 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Duke, 88-82 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 10 LSU, 77-76 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 1 UNLV, 97-93 (Final Four)

W, No. 2 Syracuse, 74-73 (National Championship) Georgetown John Thompson W, No. 16 Bucknell, 75-53 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Ohio State, 82-79 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Kansas, 70-57 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 6 Providence, 88-73 (Elite Eight) UNLV Jerry Tarkanian W, No. 16 Idaho State, 95-70 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Kansas State, 80-61 (Second Round)

W, No. 12 Wyoming, 92-78 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 2 Iowa, 84-81 (Elite Eight)

L, No. 1 Indiana, 97-93 (Final Four)

1988 NCAA tournament

Team Coach Scores, results Temple John Chaney W, No. 16 Lehigh, 87-73 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Georgetown, 74-53 (Second Round)

W, No. 13 Richmond, 69-47 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 2 Duke, 63-53 (Elite Eight) Purdue Gene Keady W, No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson, 94-79 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Memphis State, 100-73 (Second Round)

L, No. 4 Kansas State, 73-70 (Sweet 16) Oklahoma Billy Tubbs W, No. 16 Chattanooga, 94-66 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Auburn, 107-87 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Louisville, 108-98 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 6 Villanova, 78-59 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 1 Arizona, 86-78 (Final Four)

L, No. 6 Kansas, 83-79 (National Championship) Arizona Lute Olson W, No. 16 Cornell, 90-50 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Seton Hall, 84-55 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Iowa, 99-79 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 2 North Carolina, 70-52 (Elite Eight)

L, No. 1 Oklahoma, 86-78 (Final Four)

1989 NCAA tournament

Team Coach Scores, results Georgetown John Thompson W, No. 16 Princeton, 50-49 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Notre Dame, 81-74 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 NC State, 69-61 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 2 Duke, 85-77 (Elite Eight) Arizona Lute Olson W, No. 16 Robert Morris, 94-60 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Clemson, 94-68 (Second Round)

L, No. 4 UNLV, 68-67 (Sweet 16) Oklahoma Billy Tubbs W, No. 16 East Tennessee State, 72-71 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Louisiana Tech, 124-81 (Second Round)

L, No. 5 Virginia, 86-80 (Sweet 16) Illinois Lou Henson W, No. 16 McNeese State, 77-71 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Ball State, 72-60 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Louisville, 83-69 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 2 Syracuse, 89-86 (Elite Eight)

L, No. 3 Michigan, 83-81 (Final Four)

1990 NCAA tournament

Team Coach Scores, results UConn Jim Calhoun W, No. 16 Boston University, 76-52 (First Round)

W, No. 9 California, 74-54 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Clemson, 71-70 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 3 Duke, 79-78 OT (Elite Eight) Oklahoma Billy Tubbs W, No. 16 Towson State, 77-68 (First Round)

L, No. 8 North Carolina, 79-77 (Second Round) Michigan State Jud Heathcote W, No. 16 Murray State, 75-71 OT (First Round)

W, No. 9 UC Santa Barbara, 62-58 (Second Round)

L, No. 4 Georgia Tech, 81-80 OT (Sweet 16) UNLV Jerry Tarkanian W, No. 16 Arkansas-Little Rock, 102-72 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Ohio State, 76-65 (Second Round)

W, No. 12 Ball State, 69-67 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 11 Loyola Marymount, 131-101 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 4 Georgia Tech, 90-81 (Final Four)

W, No. 3 Duke, 103-73 (National Championship)

1991 NCAA tournament

Team Coach Scores, results North Carolina Dean Smith W, No. 16 Northeastern, 101-66 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Villanova, 84-69 (Second Round)

W, No. 12 Eastern Michigan, 93-67 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 10 Temple, 75-72 (Elite Eight)

L, No. 3 Kansas, 79-73 (Final Four) Ohio State Randy Ayers W, No. 16 Towson State, 97-86 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Georgia Tech, 65-61 (Second Round)

L, No. 4 St. John's (Sweet 16) Arkansas Nolan Richardson W, No. 16 Georgia State, 117-76 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Arizona State, 97-90 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Alabama, 93-70 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 3 Kansas, 93-81 (Elite Eight) UNLV Jerry Tarkanian W, No. 16 Montana, 99-65 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Georgetown, 62-54 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Utah, 83-66 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 3 Seton Hall, 77-65 (Elite Eight)

L, No. 2 Duke, 79-77 (Final Four)

1992 NCAA tournament

Team Coach Scores, results Duke Mike Krzyzewski W, No. 16 Campbell, 82-56 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Iowa, 75-62 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Seton Hall, 81-69 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 2 Kentucky, 104-103 (OT) (Elite Eight)

W, No. 2 Indiana, 81-78 (Final Four)

W, No. 6 Michigan, 71-51 (National Championship) Kansas Roy Williams W, No. 16 Howard, 100-67 (First Round)

L, No. 9 UTEP, 66-60 (Second Round) Ohio State Randy Ayers W, No. 16 Mississippi Valley State, 83-56 (First Round)

W, No. 9 UConn, 78-55 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 North Carolina, 80-73 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 6 Michigan, 75-71 (OT) (Elite Eight) UCLA Jim Harrick W, No. 16 Robert Morris, 73-53 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Louisville, 85-69 (Second Round)

W, No. 12 New Mexico State, 85-79 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 2 Indiana, 106-79 (Elite Eight)

1993 NCAA tournament

Team Coach Scores, results North Carolina Dean Smith W, No. 16 East Carolina, 85-65 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Rhode Island, 112-67 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Arkansas, 80-74 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 2 Cincinnati, 75-68 (OT) (Elite Eight)

W, No. 2 Kansas, 78-68 (Final Four)

W, No. 1 Michigan, 77-71 (National Championship) Indiana Bob Knight W, No. 16 Wright State, 97-54 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Xavier, 73-70 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Louisville, 82-69 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 2 Kansas, 83-77 (Elite Eight) Kentucky Rick Pitino W, No. 16 Rider, 96-52 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Utah, 83-62 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Wake Forest, 103-69 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 3 Florida State, 106-81 (Elite Eight)

L, No. 1 Michigan, 81-78 (OT) (Final Four) Michigan (vacated) Steve Fisher W, No. 16 Coastal Carolina, 84-53 (First Round)

W, No. 9 UCLA, 86-84 (OT) (Second Round)

W, No. 12 George Washington, 72-64 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 7 Temple, 77-72 (OT) (Elite Eight)

W, No. 1 Kentucky, 81-78 (OT) (Final Four)

L, No. 1 Michigan, 77-71 (National Championship)

1994 NCAA tournament

North Carolina Dean Smith W, No. 16 Liberty, 71-51 (First Round)

L, No. 9 Boston College, 75-72 (Second Round Arkansas Nolan Richardson W, No. 16 North Carolina A&T, 94-79 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Georgetown, 85-73 (Second Round)

W, No. 12 Tulsa, 103-84 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 3 Michigan, 76-68 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 2 Arizona, 91-82 (Final Four)

W, No. 2 Duke, 76-72 (National Championship) Purdue Gene Keady W, No. 16 UCF, 98-67 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Alabama, 83-73 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Kansas, 83-78 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 2 Duke, 69-60 (Elite Eight) Missouri Norm Stewart W, No. 16 Navy, 76-53 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Wisconsin, 109-96 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Syracuse, 98-88 (OT) (Sweet 16)

L, No. 2 Arizona, 92-72 (Elite Eight)

1995 NCAA tournament

Wake Forest Dave Odom W, No. 16 North Carolina A&T, 79-47 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Saint Louis, 64-59 (Second Round)

L, No. 4 Oklahoma State, 71-66 (Sweet 16) UCLA Jim Harrick W, No. 16 FIU, 92-56 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Missouri, 75-74 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Mississippi State, 86-67 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 2 UConn, 102-96 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 4 Oklahoma State, 74-61 (Final Four)

W, No. 2 Arkansas, 89-78 (National Championship) Kansas Roy Williams W, No. 16 Colgate, 82-68 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Western Kentucky, 75-70 (Second Round)

L, No. 4 Virginia, 67-58 (Sweet 16) Kentucky Rick Pitino W, No. 16 Mount St. Mary's, 113-67 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Tulane, 82-60 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Arizona State, 97-73 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 2 North Carolina, 74-61 (Elite Eight)

1996 NCAA tournament

Massachusetts (vacated) John Calipari W, No. 16 UCF, 92-70 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Stanford, 79-74 (Second Round)

W, No. 12 Arkansas, 79-63 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 2 Georgetown, 86-62 (Elite Eight)

L, No. 1 Kentucky, 81-74 (Final Four) Kentucky Rick Pitino W, No. 16 San Jose State, 110-72 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Virginia Tech, 84-60 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Utah, 101-70 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 2 Wake Forest, 83-63 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 1 Massachusetts, 81-74 (Final Four)

W, No. 4 Syracuse, 76-67 (National Championship) UConn Jim Calhoun W, No. 16 Colgate, 68-59 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Eastern Michigan, 95-81 (Second Round)

L, No. 5 Mississippi State, 60-55 (Sweet 16) Purdue Gene Keady W, No. 16 Western Carolina, 73-71 (First Round)

L, No. 8 Georgia, 76-69 (Second Round)

1997 NCAA tournament

North Carolina Dean Smith W, No. 16 Fairfield, 82-74 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Colorado, 73-56 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 California, 63-57 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 6 Louisville, 97-74 (Elite Eight)

L, No. 4 Arizona, 66-58 (Final Four) Kansas Roy Williams W, No. 16 Jackson State, 78-64 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Purdue, 75-61 (Second Round)

L, No. 4 Arizona, 85-82 (Sweet 16) Minnesota (vacated) Clem Haskins W, Southwest Texas State, 78-46 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Temple, 76-57 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Clemson, 80-84 (OT) (Sweet 16)

W, No. 2 UCLA, 80-72 (Elite Eight)

L, No. 1 Kentucky, 78-69 (Final Four) Kentucky Rick Pitino W, No. 16 Montana, 92-56 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Iowa, 75-69 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Saint Joseph's, 83-68 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 2 Utah, 72-59 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 1 Minnesota, 78-69 (Final Four)

L, No. 4 Arizona, 84-79 (OT) (National Championship)

1998 NCAA tournament

North Carolina Bill Guthridge W, No. 16 Navy, 88-52 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Charlotte, 93-83 (OT) (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Michigan State, 73-58 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 2 UConn, 75-64 (Elite Eight)

L, No. 3 Utah, 65-59 (Final Four) Arizona Lute Olson W, No. 16 Nicholls State, 99-60 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Illinois State, 82-49 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Maryland, 87-79 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 3 Utah, 76-51 (Elite Eight) Kansas Roy Williams W, No. 16 Prairie View A&M, 110-52 (First Round)

L, No. 8 Rhode Island, 80-75 (Second Round) Duke Mike Krzyzewski W, No. 16 Radford, 99-63 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Oklahoma State, 79-73 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Syracuse, 80-67 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 2 Kentucky, 86-84 (Elite Eight)

1999 NCAA tournament

Duke Mike Krzyzewski W, Prairie View A&M, 99-58 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Tulsa, 97-56 (Second Round)

W, No. 12 Southwest Missouri State, 78-61 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 6 Temple, 85-64 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 1 Michigan State, 68-62 (Final Four)

L, No. 1 UConn, 77-74 (National Championship) Michigan State Tom Izzo W, No. 16 Mount St. Mary's, 76-53 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Mississippi, 74-66 (Second Round)

W, No. 13 Oklahoma, 54-46 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 3 Kentucky, 73-66 (Final Four)

L, No. 1 Duke, 68-62 (Final Four) Auburn Cliff Ellis W, No. 16 Winthrop, 80-41 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Oklahoma State, 81-74 (Second Round)

L, No. 4 Ohio State, 72-64 (Sweet 16) UConn Jim Calhoun W, No. 16 Texas-San Antonio, 91-66 (First Round)

W, No. 9 New Mexico, 78-56 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Iowa, 78-68 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 10 Gonzaga, 67-62 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 4 Ohio State, 64-58 (Final Four)

W, No. 1 Duke, 77-74 (National Championship)

2000 NCAA tournament

Duke Mike Krzyzewski W, No. 16 Lamar, 82-55 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Kansas, 69-64 (Second Round)

L, No. 5 Florida, 87-78 (Sweet 16) Stanford Mike Montgomery W, No. 16 South Carolina State, 84-65 (First Round)

L, No. 8 North Carolina, 60-53 (Second Round) Michigan State Tom Izzo W, No. 16 Valparaiso, 65-38 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Utah, 73-61 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Syracuse, 75-58 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 2 Iowa State, 75-64 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 8 Wisconsin, 53-41 (Final Four)

W, No. 5 Florida, 89-76 (National Championship) Arizona Lute Olson W, No. 16 Jackson State, 71-47 (First Round)

L, No. 8 Wisconsin, 66-59 (Second Round)

2001 NCAA tournament

Duke Mike Krzyzewski W, No. 16 Monmouth, 95-57 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Missouri, 94-81 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 UCLA, 76-63 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 6 Southern California, 79-69 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 3 Maryland, 95-84 (Final Four)

W, No. 2 Arizona, 82-72 (National Championship) Stanford Mike Montgomery W, No. 16 UNC-Greensboro, 88-60 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Saint Joseph's, 90-83 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Cincinnati, 78-65 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 3 Maryland, 87-73 (Elite Eight) Michigan State Tom Izzo W, No. 16 Alabama State, 69-35 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Fresno State, 81-65 (Second Round)

W, No. 12 Gonzaga, 77-62 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 11 Temple, 69-62 (Elite Eight)

L, No. 2 Arizona, 80-61 (Final Four) Illinois Bill Self W, No. 16 Northwestern State, 96-54 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Charlotte, 79-61 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Kansas, 80-64 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 2 Arizona, 87-81 (Elite Eight)

2002 NCAA tournament

Maryland Gary Williams W, No. 16 Siena, 85-70 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Wisconsin, 87-57 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Kentucky, 78-68 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 2 UConn, 90-82 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 1 Kansas, 97-88 (Final Four)

W, No. 5 Indiana, 64-52 (National Championship) Kansas Roy Williams W, No. 16 Holy Cross, 70-59 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Stanford, 86-63 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Illinois, 73-69 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 2 Oregon, 104-86 (Elite Eight)

L, No. 1 Maryland, 97-88 (Final Four) Duke Mike Krzyzewski W, No. 16 Winthrop, 84-37 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Notre Dame, 84-77 (Second Round)

L, No. 5 Indiana, 74-73 (Sweet 16) Cincinnati Bob Huggins W, No. 16 Boston University, 90-52 (First Round)

L, No. 8 UCLA, 105-101 (Second Round)

2003 NCAA tournament

Oklahoma Kelvin Sampson W, No. 16 South Carolina State, 71-54 (First Round)

W, No. 8 California, 74-65 (Second Round)

W, No. 12 Butler, 65-54 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 3 Syracuse, 63-47 (Elite Eight) Texas Rick Barnes W, No. 16 UNC-Wilmington, 82-61 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Purdue, 77-67 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 UConn, 82-78 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 7 Michigan State, 85-76 (Elite Eight)

L, No. 3 Syracuse, 95-84 (Final Four) Kentucky Tubby Smith W, No. 16 IUPUI, 95-64 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Utah, 74-54 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Wisconsin, 63-57 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 3 Marquette, 83-78 (Elite Eight) Arizona Lute Olson W, No, 16 Vermont, 80-51 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Gonzaga, 96-95 (OT) (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Notre Dame, 88-71 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 2 Kansas, 78-75 (Elite Eight)

2004 NCAA tournament

Saint Joseph's Phil Martelli W, No. 16 Liberty, 82-63 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Texas Tech, 70-65 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Wake Forest, 84-80 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 2 Oklahoma State, 64-62 (Elite Eight) Kentucky Tubby Smith W, No. 16 Florida A&M, 96-76 (First Round)

L, No. 9 UAB, 76-75 (Second Round) Duke Mike Krzyzewski W, No. 16 Alabama State, 96-61 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Seton Hall, 90-62 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Illinois, 72-62 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 7 Xavier, 66-63 (Elite Eight)

L, No. 2 UConn, 79-78 (Final Four) Stanford Mike Montgomery W, No. 16 Texas-San Antonio, 71-45 (First Round)

L, No. 8 Alabama, 70-67 (Second Round)

2005 NCAA tournament

Illinois Bruce Weber W, No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson, 67-55 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Nevada, 71-59 (Second Round)

W, No. 12 Wisconsin-Milwaukee, 77-63 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 3 Arizona, 90-89 (OT) (Elite Eight)

W, No. 4 Louisville, 72-57 (Final Four)

L, No. 1 North Carolina, 75-70 (National Championship) Washington Lorenzo Romar W, No. 16 Montana, 88-77 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Pacific, 97-79 (Second Round)

L, No. 4 Louisville, 93-79 (Sweet 16) North Carolina Roy Williams W, No. 16 Oakland, 96-68 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Iowa State, 92-65 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Villanova, 67-66 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 6 Wisconsin, 88-82 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 5 Michigan State, 87-71 (Final Four)

W, No. 1 Illinois, 75-70 (National Championship) Duke Mike Krzyzewski W, No. 16 Delaware State, 57-46 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Mississippi State, 63-55 (Second Round)

L, No. 5 Michigan State, 78-68 (Sweet 16)

2006 NCAA tournament

Duke Mike Krzyzewski W, No. 16 Southern, 70-54 (First Round)

W, No. 8 George Washington, 74-61 (Second Round)

L, No. 4 LSU, 62-54 (Sweet 16) Memphis John Calipari W, No. 16 Oral Roberts, 94-78 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Bucknell, 72-67 (Second Round)

W, No. 13 Bradley, 80-64 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 2 UCLA, 50-45 (Elite Eight) UConn Jim Calhoun W, No. 16 Albany, 72-59 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Kentucky, 87-83 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Washington, 98-92 (OT) (Sweet 16)

L, No. 11 George Mason, 86-84 (OT) (Elite Eight) Villanova Jay Wright W, No. 1 Monmouth, 58-45 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Arizona, 82-78 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Boston College, 60-59 (OT) (Sweet 16)

L, No. 3 Florida, 75-62 (Elite Eight)

2007 NCAA tournament

Florida Billy Donovan W, No. 16 Jackson State, 112-69 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Purdue, 74-67 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Butler, 65-57 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 3 Oregon, 85-77 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 2 UCLA, 76-66 (Final Four)

W, No. 1 Ohio State, 84-75 (National Championship) North Carolina Roy Williams W, No. 16 Eastern Kentucky, 86-65 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Michigan State, 81-67 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Southern California, 74-64 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 2 Georgetown, 96-84 (OT) (Elite Eight) Ohio State Thad Matta W, No. 16 Central Connecticut State, 78-57 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Xavier, 78-71 (OT) (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Tennessee, 85-64 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 2 Memphis, 92-76 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 2 Georgetown, 67-60 (Final Four)

L, No. 1 Florida, 84-75 (National Championship) Kansas Bill Self W, No. 16 Niagara, 107-67 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Kentucky, 88-76 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Southern Illinois, 61-58 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 2 UCLA, 68-55 (Elite Eight)

2008 NCAA tournament

North Carolina Roy Williams W, No. 16 Mount St. Mary's, 113-74 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Arkansas, 108-77 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Washington State, 68-47 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 3 Louisville, 83-73 (Elite Eight)

L, No. 1 Kansas, 84-66 (Final Four) UCLA Ben Howland W, No. 16 Mississippi Valley State, 70-29 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Texas A&M, 51-49 (Second Round)

W, No. 12 Western Kentucky, 88-78 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 3 Xavier, 76-57 (Elite Eight)

L, No. 1 Memphis, 78-63 (Final Four) Kansas Bill Self W, No. 16 Portland State, 85-61 (First Round)

W, No. 8 UNLV, 75-56 (Second Round)

W, No. 12 Villanova, 72-57 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 10 Davidson, 59-57 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 1 North Carolina, 84-66 (Final Four)

W, No. 1 Memphis, 75-68 (OT) (National Championship) Memphis (Vacated) John Calipari W, No. 16 Texas-Arlington, 87-63 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Mississippi State, 77-74 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Michigan State, 92-74 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 2 Texas, 85-67 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 1 UCLA, 78-63 (Final Four)

L, No. 1 Kansas, 75-68 (OT) (National Championship)

2009 NCAA tournament

Pittsburgh Jamie Dixon W, No. 16 East Tennessee State, 72-62 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Oklahoma State, 84-76 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Xavier, 60-55 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 3 Villanova, 78-76 (Elite Eight) UConn Jim Calhoun W, No. 16 Chattanooga, 103-47 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Texas A&M, 92-66 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Purdue, 72-60 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 3 Missouri, 82-75 (Elite Eight)

L, No. 2 Michigan State, 82-73 (Final Four) Louisville Rick Pitino W, No. 16 Morehead State, 74-54 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Siena, 79-72 (Second Round)

W, No. 12 Arizona, 103-64 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 2 Michigan State, 64-52 (Elite Eight) North Carolina Roy Williams W, No. 16 Radford, 101-58 (First Round)

W, No. 8 LSU, 84-70 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Gonzaga, 98-77 (Sweet 160

W, No. 2 Oklahoma, 72-60 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 1 Villanova, 83-69 (Final Four)

W, No. 2 Michigan State, 89-72 (National Championship)

2010 NCAA tournament

Kansas Bill Self W, No. 16 Lehigh, 90-74 (First Round)

L, No. 9 Northern Iowa, 69-67 (Second Round) Syracuse Jim Boeheim W, No. 16 Vermont, 79-56 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Gonzaga, 87-65 (Second Round)

L, No. 5 Butler, 63-59 (Sweet 16) Kentucky John Calipari W, No. 16 East Tennessee State, 100-71 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Wake Forest, 90-60 (Second Round)

W, No. 12 Cornell, 62-45 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 2 West Virginia, 73-66 (Elite Eight) Duke Mike Krzyzewski W, No. 16 Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 73-44 (First Round)

W, No. 8 California, 68-53 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Purdue, 70-57 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 3 Baylor, 78-71 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 2 West Virginia, 78-57 (Final Four)

W, No. 5 Butler, 61-59 (National Championship)

2011 NCAA tournament

Ohio State Thad Matta W, No. 16 UTSA, 75-46 (Second Round)

W, No. 8 George Mason, 98-66 (Third Round)

L, No. 4 Kentucky, 62-60 (Sweet 16) Pittsburgh Jamie Dixon W, No. 16 UNC Asheville, 74-51 (Second Round)

L, No. 9 Butler, 71-70 (Third Round) Kansas Bill Self W, No. 16 Boston University, 72-53 (Second Round)

W, No. 9 Illinois, 73-59 (Third Round)

W, No. 12 Richmond, 77-57 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 11 VCU, 71-61 (Elite Eight) Duke Mike Krzyzewski W, No. 16 Hampton, 87-45 (Second Round)

W, No. 8 Michigan, 73-71 (Third Round)

L, No. 5 Arizona, 93-77 (Sweet 16)

2012 NCAA tournament

Syracuse Jim Boeheim W, No. 16 UNC Asheville, 72-65 (Second Round)

W, No. 8 Kansas State, 75-59 (Third Round)

W, No. 4 Wisconsin, 64-63 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 2 Ohio State, 77-70 (Elite Eight) North Carolina Roy Williams W, No. 16 Vermont, 77-58 (Second Round)

W, No. 8 Creighton, 87-73 (Third Round)

W, No. 13 Ohio, 73-65 (OT) (Sweet 16)

L, No. 2 Kansas, 80-67 (Elite Eight) Kentucky John Calipari W, No. 16 Western Kentucky, 81-66 (Second Round)

W, No. 8 Iowa State, 87-71 (Third Round)

W, No. 4 Indiana, 102-90 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 3 Baylor, 82-70 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 4 Louisville, 69-61 (Final Four)

W, No. 2 Kansas, 67-59 (National Championship) Michigan State Tom Izzo W, No. 16 Long Island, 89-67 (Second Round)

W, No. 9 Saint Louis, 65-61 (Third Round)

L, No. 4 Louisville, 57-44 (Sweet 16)

2013 NCAA tournament

Kansas Bill Self W, No. 16 Western Kentucky, 64-57 (Second Round)

W, No. 8 North Carolina, 70-58 (Third Round)

L, No. 4 Michigan, 87-85 (OT) (Sweet 16) Gonzaga Mark Few W, No. 16 Southern, 64-58 (Second Round)

L, No. 9 Wichita State, 76-70 (Third Round) Indiana Tom Crean W, No. 16 James Madison, 83-62 (Second Round)

W, No. 9 Temple, 58-52 (Third Round)

L, No. 4 Syracuse, 61-50 (Sweet 16) Louisville (Vacated) Rick Pitino W, No. 16 North Carolina A&T, 79-48 (Second Round)

W, No. 8 Colorado State, 82-56 (Third Round)

W, No. 12 Oregon, 77-69 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 2 Duke, 85-63 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 9 Wichita State, 72-68 (Final Four)

W, No. 4 Michigan, 82-76 (National Championship)

2014 NCAA tournament

Florida Billy Donovan W, No. 16 Albany, 67-55 (Second Round)

W, No. 9 Pittsburgh, 61-45 (Third Round)

W, No. 4 UCLA, 79-68 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 11 Dayton, 62-52 (Elite Eight)

L, No. 7 UConn, 63-53 (Final Four) Arizona Sean Miller W, No. 16 Weber State, 68-59 (Second Round)

W, No. 8 Gonzaga, 84-61 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 San Diego State, 70-64 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 2 Wisconsin, 64-63 (OT) (Elite Eight) Virginia Tony Bennett W, No. 16 Coastal Carolina, 70-59 (Second Round)

W, No. 8 Memphis, 78-60 (Third Round)

L, No. 4 Michigan State, 61-59 (Sweet 16) Wichita State Gregg Marshall W, No. 16 Cal Poly, 64-37 (Second Round)

L, No. 8 Kentucky, 78-76 (Third Round)

2015 NCAA tournament

Kentucky John Calipari W, No, 16 Hampton, 79-56 (Second Round)

W, No. 8 Cincinnati, 64-51 (Third Round)

W, No. 5 West Virginia, 78-39 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 3 Notre Dame, 68-66 (Elite Eight)

L, No. 1 Wisconsin, 71-64 (Final Four) Wisconsin Bo Ryan W, No. 16 Coastal Carolina, 86-72 (Second Round)

W, No. 8 Oregon, 72-65 (Third Round)

W, No. 4 North Carolina, 79-72 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 2 Arizona, 85-78 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 1 Kentucky, 71-64 (Final Four)

L, No. 1 Duke, 68-63 (National Championship) Villanova Jay Wright W, No. 16 Lafayette, 93-62 (Second Round)

L, No. 8 NC State, 71-68 (Third Round) Duke Mike Krzyzewski W, No. 16 Robert Morris, 85-56 (Second Round)

W, No. 8 San Diego State, 68-49 (Third Round)

W, No. 5 Utah, 63-57 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 2 Gonzaga, 66-52 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 7 Michigan State, 81-61 (Final Four)

W, No. 1 Wisconsin, 68-63 (National Championship)

2016 NCAA tournament

Kansas Bill Self W, No. 16 Austin Peay, 105-79 (First Round)

W, No. 9 UConn, 73-61 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Maryland, 79-63 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 2 Villanova, 64-59 (Elite Eight) Oregon Dana Altman W, No. 16 Holy Cross, 91-52 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Saint Joseph's, 69-64 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Duke, 82-68 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 2 Oklahoma, 80-68 (Elite Eight) North Carolina Roy Williams W, No. 16 Florida Gulf Coast, 83-67 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Providence, 85-66 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Indiana, 101-86 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 6 Notre Dame, 88-74 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 10 Syracuse, 83-66 (Final Four)

L, No. 2 Villanova, 77-74 (National Championship) Virginia Tony Bennett W, No. 16 Hampton, 81-45 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Butler, 77-69 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Iowa State, 84-71 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 10 Syracuse, 68-62 (Elite Eight)

2017 NCAA tournament

Villanova Jay Wright W, No. 16 Mount St. Mary's, 76-56 (First Round)

L, No. 8 Wisconsin, 65-62 (Second Round) Gonzaga Mark Few W, No. 16 South Dakota State, 66-46 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Northwestern, 79-73 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 West Virginia, 61-58 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 11 Xavier, 83-59 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 7 South Carolina, 77-73 (Final Four)

L, No. 1 North Carolina, 71-65 (National Championship) Kansas Bill Self W, No. 16 UC Davis, 100-62 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Michigan State, 90-70 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Purdue, 98-66 (Sweet 16)

L, No. 3 Oregon, 74-60 (Elite Eight) North Carolina Roy Williams W, No. 16 Texas Southern, 103-64 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Arkansas, 72-65 (Second Round)

W, No. 4 Butler, 92-80 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 2 Kentucky, 75-73 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 3 Oregon, 77-76 (Final Four)

W, No. 1 Gonzaga, 71-65 (National Championship

2018 NCAA tournament

Virginia Tony Bennett L, No. 16 UMBC, 74-54 (First Round) Xavier Chris Mack W, No. 16 Texas Southern, 102-83 (First Round)

L, No. 9 Florida State, 75-70 (Second Round) Villanova Jay Wright W, No. 16 Radford, 87-61 (First Round)

W, No. 9 Alabama, 81-58 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 West Virginia, 90-78 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 3 Texas Tech, 71-59 (Elite Eight)

W, No. 1 Kansas, 95-79 (Final Four)

W, No. 3 Michigan, 79-62 (National Championship) Kansas Bill Self W, No. 16 Penn, 76-60 (First Round)

W, No. 8 Seton Hall, 83-79 (Second Round)

W, No. 5 Clemson, 80-76 (Sweet 16)

W, No. 2 Duke, 85-81 (OT) (Elite Eight)

L, No. 1 Villanova, 95-79 (Final Four)

NCAA tournament: Most No. 1 seeds

Here are the teams that have received No. 1 seeds since all teams were seeded by the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee starting in 1979. North Carolina has the most, earning a top seed 16 times.