Find college basketball rankings, scores and a schedule for the top 25 NET rankings on Wednesday, Jan. 30 below. The NET rankings are updated for each day's games.
Virginia beat NC State in overtime. Tennessee and North Carolina also won on Tuesday.
College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team
Here are the top 25 teams in action for Wednesday, Jan. 30:
- No. 10 Virginia Tech at Miami | 7 p.m. Jan. 30 | ESPN2
- No. 12 Iowa State vs. West Virginia | 7 p.m. Jan. 30 | ESPNU
- No. 13 Louisville at Wake Forest | 8 p.m. Jan. 30 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 16 LSU at Texas A&M | 9 p.m. Jan. 30 | ESPN2
- No. 19 Marquette at Butler | 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 | FS1
- No. 21 Villanova at DePaul | 8 p.m. Jan. 30 | CBSSN
- No. 25 Auburn vs. Missouri | 8:30 p.m. Jan. 30 | SEC Network
Here are the top 25 teams scores and results for Tuesday, Jan. 29:
- No. 1 Virginia 66, NC State 65 (OT)
- No. 4 Michigan 65, Ohio State 49
- No. 5 Tennessee 92, South Carolina 70
- No. 8 Kentucky 87, Vanderbilt 52
- No. 9 North Carolina 77, Georgia Tech 54
- No. 14 Wisconsin 62, No. 24 Nebraska 51
- Texas 73, No. 17 Kansas 63
- No. 18 Nevada 87, UNLV 70 | 11 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 20 Buffalo 83, Ball State 59
- No. 22 Maryland 70, Northwestern 52
Here were the top 25 teams scores and results for Monday, Jan. 28:
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
- No. 1 Virginia vs. Miami | 2 p.m. Feb. 2 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 2 Gonzaga at BYU | 11 p.m. Jan. 31 | ESPN2
- No. 3 Duke vs. St. John's | 12 p.m. Feb. 2 | ESPN
- No. 4 Michigan at Iowa | 7 p.m. Feb. 1 | FS1
- No. 5 Tennessee at Texas A&M | 8 p.m. Feb. 2 | ESPN
- No. 6 Michigan State vs. Indiana | 6 p.m. Feb. 2 | ESPN
- No. 7 Houston vs. Temple | 7 p.m. Jan. 31 | ESPN2
- No. 8 Kentucky at Florida | 4 p.m. Feb. 2 | ESPN
- No. 9 North Carolina at No. 13 Louisville | 2 p.m. Feb. 2 | ESPN
- No. 10 Virginia Tech at Miami | 7 p.m. Jan. 30 | ESPN2
- No. 11 Purdue at Penn State | 7 p.m. Jan. 31 | FS1
- No. 12 Iowa State vs. West Virginia | 7 p.m. Jan. 30 | ESPNU
- No. 13 Louisville at Wake Forest | 8 p.m. Jan. 30 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 14 Wisconsin vs. No. 22 Marquette | 9 p.m. Feb. 1 | FS1
- No. 15 Texas Tech at No. 17 Kansas | 4 p.m. Feb. 2 | CBS
- No. 16 LSU at Texas A&M | 9 p.m. Jan. 30 | ESPN2
- No. 17 Kansas vs. No. 15 Texas Tech | 4 p.m. Feb. 2 | CBS
- No. 19 Marquette at Butler | 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 | FS1
- No. 20 Buffalo at Bowling Green | 8 p.m. Feb. 1 | CBSSN
- No. 21 Villanova at DePaul | 8 p.m. Jan. 30 | CBSSN
- No. 22 Maryland at No. 14 Wisconsin | 9 p.m. Feb. 1 | FS1
- No. 23 Cincinnati vs. SMU | 8 p.m. Feb. 2 | CBSSN
- No. 24 Nebraska at Illinois | 2:15 p.m. Feb. 2 | Big Ten Network
- No. 25 Auburn vs. Missouri | 8:30 p.m. Jan. 30 | SEC Network
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.
NOTE: These team rankings are through Jan. 28 games.
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|1
|Virginia
|ACC
|18-1
|5-1
|3-0
|10-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|19-2
|4-1
|3-1
|12-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|Duke
|ACC
|18-2
|4-0
|4-1
|10-1
|0-0
|4
|4
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|19-1
|4-1
|2-0
|13-0
|0-0
|5
|5
|Tennessee
|SEC
|18-1
|4-0
|2-1
|11-0
|1-0
|6
|6
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|18-3
|6-2
|2-1
|10-0
|0-0
|7
|7
|Houston
|AAC
|20-1
|5-1
|0-0
|15-0
|0-0
|8
|8
|Kentucky
|SEC
|16-3
|3-1
|1-2
|12-0
|0-0
|9
|9
|North Carolina
|ACC
|15-4
|5-1
|1-2
|9-1
|0-0
|10
|10
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|16-3
|1-3
|4-0
|11-0
|0-0
|11
|11
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|14-6
|2-4
|2-2
|10-0
|0-0
|12
|14
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|15-5
|3-3
|3-1
|9-1
|0-0
|13
|12
|Louisville
|ACC
|15-5
|3-2
|0-2
|12-1
|0-0
|14
|13
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|14-6
|4-3
|2-1
|8-2
|0-0
|15
|18
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|17-4
|2-2
|3-1
|12-1
|0-0
|16
|15
|LSU
|SEC
|16-3
|3-1
|2-2
|11-0
|0-0
|17
|16
|Kansas
|Big 12
|16-4
|1-4
|3-0
|12-0
|0-0
|18
|17
|Nevada
|MWC
|19-1
|5-1
|4-0
|10-0
|0-0
|19
|19
|Marquette
|Big East
|18-3
|3-2
|1-1
|14-0
|0-0
|20
|20
|Buffalo
|MAC
|18-2
|8-2
|2-0
|7-0
|1-0
|21
|21
|Villanova
|Big East
|16-4
|4-2
|4-0
|8-2
|0-0
|22
|22
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|16-5
|4-2
|1-1
|11-2
|0-0
|23
|23
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|18-3
|4-2
|2-0
|12-1
|0-0
|24
|25
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|13-7
|2-4
|2-1
|8-2
|1-0
|25
|26
|Auburn
|SEC
|13-6
|1-4
|3-1
|8-1
|1-0
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every basketball team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion this season. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency