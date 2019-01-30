Find college basketball rankings, scores and a schedule for the top 25 NET rankings on Wednesday, Jan. 30 below. The NET rankings are updated for each day's games.

Virginia beat NC State in overtime. Tennessee and North Carolina also won on Tuesday.

College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

Here are the top 25 teams in action for Wednesday, Jan. 30:

Here are the top 25 teams scores and results for Tuesday, Jan. 29:

Here were the top 25 teams scores and results for Monday, Jan. 28:

MORE: College basketball scoreboard

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

RANKINGS: Kentucky is back in the top 5 of Andy Katz's Power 36

RANKINGS: Complete NET rankings | AP Poll | Coaches Poll

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.

NOTE: These team rankings are through Jan. 28 games.

RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 Virginia ACC 18-1 5-1 3-0 10-0 0-0 2 2 Gonzaga WCC 19-2 4-1 3-1 12-0 0-0 3 3 Duke ACC 18-2 4-0 4-1 10-1 0-0 4 4 Michigan Big Ten 19-1 4-1 2-0 13-0 0-0 5 5 Tennessee SEC 18-1 4-0 2-1 11-0 1-0 6 6 Michigan St. Big Ten 18-3 6-2 2-1 10-0 0-0 7 7 Houston AAC 20-1 5-1 0-0 15-0 0-0 8 8 Kentucky SEC 16-3 3-1 1-2 12-0 0-0 9 9 North Carolina ACC 15-4 5-1 1-2 9-1 0-0 10 10 Virginia Tech ACC 16-3 1-3 4-0 11-0 0-0 11 11 Purdue Big Ten 14-6 2-4 2-2 10-0 0-0 12 14 Iowa St. Big 12 15-5 3-3 3-1 9-1 0-0 13 12 Louisville ACC 15-5 3-2 0-2 12-1 0-0 14 13 Wisconsin Big Ten 14-6 4-3 2-1 8-2 0-0 15 18 Texas Tech Big 12 17-4 2-2 3-1 12-1 0-0 16 15 LSU SEC 16-3 3-1 2-2 11-0 0-0 17 16 Kansas Big 12 16-4 1-4 3-0 12-0 0-0 18 17 Nevada MWC 19-1 5-1 4-0 10-0 0-0 19 19 Marquette Big East 18-3 3-2 1-1 14-0 0-0 20 20 Buffalo MAC 18-2 8-2 2-0 7-0 1-0 21 21 Villanova Big East 16-4 4-2 4-0 8-2 0-0 22 22 Maryland Big Ten 16-5 4-2 1-1 11-2 0-0 23 23 Cincinnati AAC 18-3 4-2 2-0 12-1 0-0 24 25 Nebraska Big Ten 13-7 2-4 2-1 8-2 1-0 25 26 Auburn SEC 13-6 1-4 3-1 8-1 1-0