Find college basketball rankings, scores and a schedule for the top 25 NET rankings on Thursday, Jan. 31 below. The NET rankings are updated for each day's games.

On Wednesday, Marquette beat Butler thanks to 32 points from Markus Howard. Today there are three ranked teams in action.

College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

Here are the top 25 teams in action for Thursday, Jan. 31:

Here are the top 25 teams in action for Wednesday, Jan. 30:

Here are the top 25 teams scores and results for Tuesday, Jan. 29:

MORE: College basketball scoreboard

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

RANKINGS: Kentucky is back in the top 5 of Andy Katz's Power 36

RANKINGS: Complete NET rankings | AP Poll | Coaches Poll

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.

NOTE: These team rankings are through Jan. 29 games.

RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 Virginia ACC 19-1 6-1 3-0 10-0 0-0 2 2 Gonzaga WCC 19-2 4-1 3-1 12-0 0-0 3 3 Duke ACC 18-2 4-0 4-1 10-1 0-0 4 4 Michigan Big Ten 20-1 4-1 2-0 14-0 0-0 5 5 Tennessee SEC 19-1 5-0 2-1 11-0 1-0 6 6 Michigan St. Big Ten 18-3 6-2 2-1 10-0 0-0 7 8 Kentucky SEC 17-3 4-1 1-2 12-0 0-0 8 7 Houston AAC 20-1 5-1 0-0 15-0 0-0 9 9 North Carolina ACC 16-4 6-1 1-2 9-1 0-0 10 10 Virginia Tech ACC 16-3 1-3 4-0 11-0 0-0 11 11 Purdue Big Ten 14-6 2-4 2-2 10-0 0-0 12 14 Wisconsin Big Ten 15-6 5-3 2-1 8-2 0-0 13 13 Louisville ACC 15-5 3-2 0-2 12-1 0-0 14 15 Texas Tech Big 12 17-4 2-2 3-1 12-1 0-0 15 12 Iowa St. Big 12 15-5 3-3 3-1 9-1 0-0 16 16 LSU SEC 16-3 3-1 2-2 11-0 0-0 17 18 Nevada MWC 20-1 6-1 4-0 10-0 0-0 18 20 Buffalo MAC 19-2 8-2 2-0 8-0 1-0 19 19 Marquette Big East 18-3 3-2 1-1 14-0 0-0 20 17 Kansas Big 12 16-5 1-5 3-0 12-0 0-0 21 22 Maryland Big Ten 17-5 4-2 1-1 12-2 0-0 22 21 Villanova Big East 16-4 4-2 4-0 8-2 0-0 23 23 Cincinnati AAC 18-3 4-2 2-0 12-1 0-0 24 25 Auburn SEC 13-6 1-4 3-1 8-1 1-0 25 27 NC State ACC 16-5 2-3 2-0 12-2 0-0