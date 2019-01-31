Find college basketball rankings, scores and a schedule for the top 25 NET rankings on Thursday, Jan. 31 below. The NET rankings are updated for each day's games.
On Wednesday, Marquette beat Butler thanks to 32 points from Markus Howard. Today there are three ranked teams in action.
College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team
Here are the top 25 teams in action for Thursday, Jan. 31:
- No. 2 Gonzaga at BYU | 11 p.m. Jan. 31 | ESPN2
- No. 8 Houston vs. Temple | 7 p.m. Jan. 31 | ESPN2
- No. 11 Purdue at Penn State | 7 p.m. Jan. 31 | FS1
Here are the top 25 teams in action for Wednesday, Jan. 30:
- No. 10 Virginia Tech 82, Miami 70
- No. 13 Louisville 82, Wake Forest 54
- No. 15 Iowa State 93, West Virginia 68
- No. 16 LSU 72, Texas A&M 57
- No. 19 Marquette 76, Butler 58
- No. 22 Villanova 86, DePaul 74
- No. 24 Auburn 92, Missouri 58
Here are the top 25 teams scores and results for Tuesday, Jan. 29:
- No. 1 Virginia 66, NC State 65 (OT)
- No. 4 Michigan 65, Ohio State 49
- No. 5 Tennessee 92, South Carolina 70
- No. 8 Kentucky 87, Vanderbilt 52
- No. 9 North Carolina 77, Georgia Tech 54
- No. 14 Wisconsin 62, No. 24 Nebraska 51
- Texas 73, No. 17 Kansas 63
- No. 18 Nevada 87, UNLV 70
- No. 20 Buffalo 83, Ball State 59
- No. 22 Maryland 70, Northwestern 52
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
- No. 1 Virginia vs. Miami | 2 p.m. Feb. 2 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 2 Gonzaga at BYU | 11 p.m. Jan. 31 | ESPN2
- No. 3 Duke vs. St. John's | 12 p.m. Feb. 2 | ESPN
- No. 4 Michigan at Iowa | 7 p.m. Feb. 1 | FS1
- No. 5 Tennessee at Texas A&M | 8 p.m. Feb. 2 | ESPN
- No. 6 Michigan State vs. Indiana | 6 p.m. Feb. 2 | ESPN
- No. 7 Kentucky at Florida | 4 p.m. Feb. 2 | ESPN
- No. 8 Houston vs. Temple | 7 p.m. Jan. 31 | ESPN2
- No. 9 North Carolina at No. 13 Louisville | 2 p.m. Feb. 2 | ESPN
- No. 10 Virginia Tech at No. 25 NC State | 12 p.m. Feb. 2 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 11 Purdue at Penn State | 7 p.m. Jan. 31 | FS1
- No. 12 Wisconsin vs. No. 19 Marquette | 9 p.m. Feb. 1 | FS1
- No. 13 Louisville vs. No. 9 North Carolina | 12 p.m. Feb. 2 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 14 Texas Tech at No. 20 Kansas | 4 p.m. Feb. 2 | CBS
- No. 15 Iowa State vs. Texas | 2 p.m. Feb. 2 | ESPN2
- No. 16 LSU vs. Arkansas | 6 p.m. Feb. 2 | SEC Network
- No. 17 Nevada vs. Boise State | 6 p.m. Feb. 2 | CBSSN
- No. 18 Buffalo at Bowling Green | 8 p.m. Feb. 1 | CBSSN
- No. 19 Marquette vs. St. John's | 8 p.m. Feb. 5 | FS1
- No. 20 Kansas vs. No. 14 Texas Tech | 4 p.m. Feb. 2 | CBS
- No. 21 Maryland at No. 12 Wisconsin | 9 p.m. Feb. 1 | FS1
- No. 22 Villanova vs. Georgetown | 12 p.m. Feb. 3 | FS1
- No. 23 Cincinnati vs. SMU | 8 p.m. Feb. 2 | CBSSN
- No. 24 Auburn vs. Alabama | 8 p.m. Feb. 2 | ESPN2
- No. 25 NC State vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech | 12 p.m. Feb. 2 | ACC Network Extra
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.
NOTE: These team rankings are through Jan. 29 games.
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|1
|Virginia
|ACC
|19-1
|6-1
|3-0
|10-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|19-2
|4-1
|3-1
|12-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|Duke
|ACC
|18-2
|4-0
|4-1
|10-1
|0-0
|4
|4
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|20-1
|4-1
|2-0
|14-0
|0-0
|5
|5
|Tennessee
|SEC
|19-1
|5-0
|2-1
|11-0
|1-0
|6
|6
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|18-3
|6-2
|2-1
|10-0
|0-0
|7
|8
|Kentucky
|SEC
|17-3
|4-1
|1-2
|12-0
|0-0
|8
|7
|Houston
|AAC
|20-1
|5-1
|0-0
|15-0
|0-0
|9
|9
|North Carolina
|ACC
|16-4
|6-1
|1-2
|9-1
|0-0
|10
|10
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|16-3
|1-3
|4-0
|11-0
|0-0
|11
|11
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|14-6
|2-4
|2-2
|10-0
|0-0
|12
|14
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|15-6
|5-3
|2-1
|8-2
|0-0
|13
|13
|Louisville
|ACC
|15-5
|3-2
|0-2
|12-1
|0-0
|14
|15
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|17-4
|2-2
|3-1
|12-1
|0-0
|15
|12
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|15-5
|3-3
|3-1
|9-1
|0-0
|16
|16
|LSU
|SEC
|16-3
|3-1
|2-2
|11-0
|0-0
|17
|18
|Nevada
|MWC
|20-1
|6-1
|4-0
|10-0
|0-0
|18
|20
|Buffalo
|MAC
|19-2
|8-2
|2-0
|8-0
|1-0
|19
|19
|Marquette
|Big East
|18-3
|3-2
|1-1
|14-0
|0-0
|20
|17
|Kansas
|Big 12
|16-5
|1-5
|3-0
|12-0
|0-0
|21
|22
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|17-5
|4-2
|1-1
|12-2
|0-0
|22
|21
|Villanova
|Big East
|16-4
|4-2
|4-0
|8-2
|0-0
|23
|23
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|18-3
|4-2
|2-0
|12-1
|0-0
|24
|25
|Auburn
|SEC
|13-6
|1-4
|3-1
|8-1
|1-0
|25
|27
|NC State
|ACC
|16-5
|2-3
|2-0
|12-2
|0-0
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every basketball team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion this season. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency