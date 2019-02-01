Bowling Green upsets No. 18 Buffalo, beats ranked team for first time since 2008

Another MAC road trip has ranked Buffalo coming home with a loss. Not that Buffalo is alone in leaving Bowling Green that way.

After losing to Northern Illinois on January 22, the No. 18 Bulls lost at Bowling Green, 92-88, Friday night. The win elevates the Falcons, who improved to 11-0 at home, to the top of the MAC East standings ahead of the Bulls.

It's also Bowling Green's first win against a ranked team since March 1, 2008, when the Falcons upset No. 23 Kent State, 89-83.

The Falcons are flying high.

Bowling Green UPSETS No. 18 Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/XTu2VXWPmE — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 2, 2019

NCAA tournament: Printable 2019 bracket

Bowling Green (15-6 overall, 7-1 MAC) got 25 points from Dylan Frye, 22 points from Justin Turner and also benefitted from 18 Buffalo turnovers.

The Bulls' leading duo of Dontay Caruthers and CJ Massinburg combined for 56 points, but the rest of the team totaled only 32 points on 12-for-39 shooting (30.8 percent). Buffalo dropped to 19-3 overall and 7-2 in the MAC.

What. An. Atmosphere.



The Stroh Center is an electric factory right now. #MACtion pic.twitter.com/GItoSlhlPL — #MACtion (@MACSports) February 2, 2019

Bowling Green trailed 47-38 at the half but rallied to beat Buffalo for the first time since Feb. 2, 2014, ending a nine-game losing streak.

Going into the game, the Falcons led the country in rebounds per game at 43.7. In a twist, Buffalo outrebounded Bowling Green 42-30. Instead, Bowling Green did damage by finishing plus-9 on turnovers and plus-10 on free throws.

Last week, Northern Illinois beat Buffalo 77-75 for the Huskies' first win against a ranked foe since 1973.

Bowling Green didn't have as long of a wait between its top-25 stunners, but Friday's win does move the Falcons into first place in the MAC East.