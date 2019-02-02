basketball-men-d1 flag

Joe Boozell | NCAA.com | February 3, 2019

College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and game times for the upcoming week of the 2018-19 season:

*All times Eastern

Sunday, February 3

Georgetown at Villanova, 12 p.m., FS1

Minnesota at Purdue, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network

Wake Forest at Clemson, 12 p.m., ESPNU

East Carolina at UConn, 2 p.m., ESPNews

Stanford at California, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Monday, February 4

Louisville at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN

Colgate at Lehigh, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

North Carolina Central at Florida A&M, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Penn State at Northwestern, 8 p.m., FS1

Mississippi Valley State at Grambling, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

West Virginia at Texas Tech, 9 p.m., ESPN

Iowa State at Oklahoma, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Tuesday, February 5

Boston College at Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN

Michigan State at Illinois, 7 p.m., ESPN2

South Carolina at Kentucky, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Drake at Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Michigan at Rutgers, 8 p.m., Big Ten Network

N.C. State at North Carolina, 8 p.m., ACC Network Extra

St. John’s at Marquette, 8 p.m., FS1

Florida State at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACC Network Extra

Missouri at Tennessee, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Kansas at Kansas State, 9 p.m., ESPN

Dayton at Saint Louis, 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Florida at Auburn, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Arkansas, 9 p.m., SEC Network

 

San Diego State at New Mexico, 11 p.m., ESPN2

Wednesday, February 6

UConn at Temple, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Maryland at Nebraska, 7 p.m., Big Ten Network

Texas A&M at Ole Miss, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Rhode Island at Davidson, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Notre Dame at Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Wichita State at East Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPNews

Georgetown at Providence, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Creighton at Villanova, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Baylor at Texas, 8 p.m., Longhorn Network

LSU at Mississippi State, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 9 p.m., Big Ten Network

Georgia at Alabama, 9 p.m., SEC Network

Colorado at UCLA, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Oklahoma State at TCU, 9 p.m., ESPNU

California at Oregon, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Nevada at Colorado State, 10 p.m., CBSSN

UNLV at Boise State, 11 p.m., ESPNU

Utah at Southern California, 11 p.m., Pac-12 Network