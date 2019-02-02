College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and game times for the upcoming week of the 2018-19 season:
*All times Eastern
Sunday, February 3
Georgetown at Villanova, 12 p.m., FS1
Minnesota at Purdue, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network
Wake Forest at Clemson, 12 p.m., ESPNU
East Carolina at UConn, 2 p.m., ESPNews
Stanford at California, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Monday, February 4
Louisville at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN
Colgate at Lehigh, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
North Carolina Central at Florida A&M, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Penn State at Northwestern, 8 p.m., FS1
Mississippi Valley State at Grambling, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
West Virginia at Texas Tech, 9 p.m., ESPN
Iowa State at Oklahoma, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Tuesday, February 5
Boston College at Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN
Michigan State at Illinois, 7 p.m., ESPN2
South Carolina at Kentucky, 7 p.m., SEC Network
Drake at Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Michigan at Rutgers, 8 p.m., Big Ten Network
N.C. State at North Carolina, 8 p.m., ACC Network Extra
St. John’s at Marquette, 8 p.m., FS1
Florida State at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACC Network Extra
Missouri at Tennessee, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Kansas at Kansas State, 9 p.m., ESPN
Dayton at Saint Louis, 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Florida at Auburn, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Arkansas, 9 p.m., SEC Network
San Diego State at New Mexico, 11 p.m., ESPN2
Wednesday, February 6
UConn at Temple, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Maryland at Nebraska, 7 p.m., Big Ten Network
Texas A&M at Ole Miss, 7 p.m., SEC Network
Rhode Island at Davidson, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Notre Dame at Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Wichita State at East Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPNews
Georgetown at Providence, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Creighton at Villanova, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Baylor at Texas, 8 p.m., Longhorn Network
LSU at Mississippi State, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 9 p.m., Big Ten Network
Georgia at Alabama, 9 p.m., SEC Network
Colorado at UCLA, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Oklahoma State at TCU, 9 p.m., ESPNU
California at Oregon, 9:30 p.m., FS1
Nevada at Colorado State, 10 p.m., CBSSN
UNLV at Boise State, 11 p.m., ESPNU
Utah at Southern California, 11 p.m., Pac-12 Network
