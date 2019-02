NC State’s 24-point game is lowest total by a ranked team in the shot clock era

No. 23 NC State lost to No. 12 Virginia Tech 47-24 Saturday afternoon. It was the lowest scoring performance by a ranked team in the shot clock era (since the 1985-86 season).

The Wolfpack were 2-for-28 from 3-point range (7.1 percent) and 9-for-54 (16.7 percent) from the field in the loss.

Here is the full list of the 100 lowest scoring games by ranked teams in the shot clock era: