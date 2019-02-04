We're tracking Campbell's Chris Clemons and South Dakota State's Mike Daum on the way to 3,000 points

There are certain numbers that make you part of a special company in college basketball. At the Division I men's level, only eight players have reached 3,000 points in their careers.

But this season is looking historic. Two players can get to that milestone this year: Campbell's Chris Clemons and South Dakota State's Mike Daum. If, or more likely when, the two get there, it will be the first time at the Division I men's level two players will get to that 3,000 points milestone the same season.

Here's a look at the two players, including how close they are to 3,000 points and when they next play:

3,000-point tracker: Chris Clemons and Mike Daum

Chris Clemons Player Mike Daum 2,875 Points 2,854 119 Games 129 5-9/180 Height/Weight 6-9/235 29.2 Season PPG 24.9 39 points

W, 83-62 vs. Longwood Last Game 28 points

W, 92-82 at Denver at High Point

(Thursday, Feb. 7) Next Game at North Dakota

(Saturday, Feb. 9)

Campbell's Chris Clemons

Clemons started the season as DI men's basketball's active career scoring average leader at 23 points per game...and he's only upped that scoring average by putting up almost 30 points per game as a senior.

Clemons' highlights include scoring 51 points against UNC Asheville on March 2, 2017. The former Millbrook High (Raleigh, N.C.) star was an all-state selection before coming to Campbell. Upon becoming a Fighting Camel, Clemons earned Big South Freshman of the Year honors before receiving Big South all-conference honors as a sophomore and a junior.

The 5-9 guard has also been clutch. In each of the last two seasons, Clemons has shocked Radford on buzzer-beaters to win the game.

This year, Clemons scored 39 points at Radford to hand the Highlanders their first conference loss.

The shot. The win.



Chris Clemons does it again to give Campbell the win over league-leading Radford

South Dakota State's Mike Daum

Daum played at Kimball High in Nebraska before arriving at South Dakota State. He broke the school record for points in a game with 41 and also led the team in both scoring and rebounding as a sophomore, junior and senior.

After redshirting in 2014-15 at SDSU, Daum led the Jackrabbits in scoring in each of his first three years — and is on pace to do so again.

Welcome to the top 15, @dauminator24! He drives to the rim for two points and moves past Larry Bird in the record books! Daum now with 2,851 and looking for more here with 3 minutes to go.

Daum is a two-time Summit League Player of the Year. In his first three seasons, Daum and the Jackrabbits have reached the NCAA tournament each time. South Dakota State has twice made it as a No. 12 seed, losing close games to No. 5 seeds Maryland and Ohio State. It also lost to Gonzaga as a No. 16 seed in 2016-17.

Coming into this season, only eight players have scored at least 3,000 points in their career — and that doesn't even include former star Oscar Robertson, who barely missed at 2,973. Yes, it's an exclusive group.

If Campbell and/or South Dakota State both have long conference tournament runs and postseason runs, it will be fun to see how far Clemons and Daum could climb up the all-time ranks.

However, No. 1 remains well out of reach: LSU's Pete Maravich and his 3,667 points.