Check out college basketball rankings, scores and schedule for the top 25 NET rankings on Monday, Feb. 4, below. The NET rankings are updated for each day's games.
Monday night's slate includes a top 25 ACC matchup between Virginia Tech and Louisville and a pair of Big 12 showdowns.
College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team
Here are the top 25 teams in action on Monday, Feb. 4:
- No. 9 Virginia Tech vs. No. 15 Louisville | 7 p.m. Feb. 4 | ESPN
- No. 13 Iowa State at Oklahoma | 9 p.m. Feb. 4 | ESPN2
- No. 16 Texas Tech vs. West Virginia | 9 p.m. Feb. 4 | ESPN
Here were the top 25 scores from Sunday, Feb. 3:
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
- No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 3 Duke | 6 p.m. Feb. 9 | ESPN
- No. 2 Gonzaga vs. San Francisco | 9 p.m. Feb. 7
- No. 3 Duke vs. Boston College | 7 p.m. Feb. 5 | ESPN
- No. 4 Tennessee vs. Missouri | 9 p.m. Feb. 5 | ESPN2
- No. 5 Michigan at Rutgers | 8 p.m. Feb. 5 | Big Ten Network
- No. 6 Kentucky vs. South Carolina | 7 p.m. Feb. 5 | SEC Network
- No. 7 Houston at UCF | 7 p.m. Feb. 7 | CBSSN
- No. 8 Michigan State at Illinois | 7 p.m. Feb. 5 | ESPN2
- No. 10 North Carolina vs. NC State | 8 p.m. Feb. 5 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 11 Purdue vs. Nebraska | 8:30 p.m. Feb. 9 | Big Ten Network
- No. 12 Wisconsin at Minnesota | 9 p.m. Feb. 6 | Big Ten Network
- No. 13 Iowa State at Oklahoma | 9 p.m. Feb. 4 | ESPN2
- No. 14 Nevada at Colorado State | 10 p.m. Feb. 6 | CBSSN
- No. 16 Texas Tech vs. West Virginia | 9 p.m. Feb. 4 | ESPN
- No. 17 Kansas at Kansas State | 9 p.m. Feb. 5 | ESPN
- No. 18 Marquette vs. St. John's | 8 p.m. Feb. 5 | FS1
- No. 19 Villanova vs. Creighton | 8 p.m. Feb. 6 | CBSSN
- No. 20 LSU at Mississippi State | 9 p.m. Feb. 6 | ESPN2
- No. 21 Auburn vs. Florida | 9 p.m. Feb. 5 | ESPNU
- No. 22 Iowa at Indiana | 9 p.m. Feb. 7 | ESPN
- No. 23 Buffalo vs. Central Michigan | 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9 | ESPN+
- No. 24 Maryland at Nebraska | 7 p.m. Feb. 6 | Big Ten Network
- No. 25 Cincinnati at Memphis | 7 p.m. Feb. 7
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.
NOTE: These team rankings are through Feb. 3 games.
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|1
|Virginia
|ACC
|20-1
|6-1
|3-0
|11-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|21-2
|5-1
|3-1
|13-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|Duke
|ACC
|19-2
|4-0
|4-1
|11-1
|0-0
|4
|4
|Tennessee
|SEC
|20-1
|6-0
|2-1
|11-0
|1-0
|5
|5
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|20-2
|4-2
|2-0
|14-0
|0-0
|6
|6
|Kentucky
|SEC
|18-3
|5-1
|1-2
|12-0
|0-0
|7
|7
|Houston
|AAC
|21-1
|5-1
|0-0
|16-0
|0-0
|8
|8
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|18-4
|6-2
|2-1
|10-1
|0-0
|9
|9
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|18-3
|3-3
|4-0
|11-0
|0-0
|10
|10
|North Carolina
|ACC
|17-4
|7-1
|1-2
|9-1
|0-0
|11
|12
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|16-6
|3-4
|2-2
|11-0
|0-0
|12
|11
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|16-6
|5-3
|2-1
|9-2
|0-0
|13
|13
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|17-5
|3-3
|3-1
|11-1
|0-0
|14
|14
|Nevada
|MWC
|21-1
|6-1
|4-0
|11-0
|0-0
|15
|15
|Louisville
|ACC
|16-6
|4-2
|0-2
|12-2
|0-0
|16
|16
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|17-5
|2-3
|3-1
|12-1
|0-0
|17
|17
|Kansas
|Big 12
|17-5
|1-5
|3-0
|13-0
|0-0
|18
|18
|Marquette
|Big East
|19-3
|4-2
|1-1
|14-0
|0-0
|19
|20
|Villanova
|Big East
|18-4
|5-2
|4-0
|9-2
|0-0
|20
|19
|LSU
|SEC
|17-4
|4-1
|2-2
|11-1
|0-0
|21
|21
|Auburn
|SEC
|15-6
|1-4
|3-1
|10-1
|1-0
|22
|22
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|17-5
|2-3
|3-0
|12-2
|0-0
|23
|23
|Buffalo
|MAC
|19-3
|8-3
|2-0
|8-0
|1-0
|24
|24
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|17-6
|4-3
|1-1
|12-2
|0-0
|25
|25
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|19-3
|4-2
|2-0
|13-1
|0-0
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every basketball team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion this season. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency