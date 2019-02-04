Check out college basketball rankings, scores and schedule for the top 25 NET rankings on Monday, Feb. 4, below. The NET rankings are updated for each day's games.

Monday night's slate includes a top 25 ACC matchup between Virginia Tech and Louisville and a pair of Big 12 showdowns.

College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

Here are the top 25 teams in action on Monday, Feb. 4:

Here were the top 25 scores from Sunday, Feb. 3:

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.

NOTE: These team rankings are through Feb. 3 games. RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 Virginia ACC 20-1 6-1 3-0 11-0 0-0 2 2 Gonzaga WCC 21-2 5-1 3-1 13-0 0-0 3 3 Duke ACC 19-2 4-0 4-1 11-1 0-0 4 4 Tennessee SEC 20-1 6-0 2-1 11-0 1-0 5 5 Michigan Big Ten 20-2 4-2 2-0 14-0 0-0 6 6 Kentucky SEC 18-3 5-1 1-2 12-0 0-0 7 7 Houston AAC 21-1 5-1 0-0 16-0 0-0 8 8 Michigan St. Big Ten 18-4 6-2 2-1 10-1 0-0 9 9 Virginia Tech ACC 18-3 3-3 4-0 11-0 0-0 10 10 North Carolina ACC 17-4 7-1 1-2 9-1 0-0 11 12 Purdue Big Ten 16-6 3-4 2-2 11-0 0-0 12 11 Wisconsin Big Ten 16-6 5-3 2-1 9-2 0-0 13 13 Iowa St. Big 12 17-5 3-3 3-1 11-1 0-0 14 14 Nevada MWC 21-1 6-1 4-0 11-0 0-0 15 15 Louisville ACC 16-6 4-2 0-2 12-2 0-0 16 16 Texas Tech Big 12 17-5 2-3 3-1 12-1 0-0 17 17 Kansas Big 12 17-5 1-5 3-0 13-0 0-0 18 18 Marquette Big East 19-3 4-2 1-1 14-0 0-0 19 20 Villanova Big East 18-4 5-2 4-0 9-2 0-0 20 19 LSU SEC 17-4 4-1 2-2 11-1 0-0 21 21 Auburn SEC 15-6 1-4 3-1 10-1 1-0 22 22 Iowa Big Ten 17-5 2-3 3-0 12-2 0-0 23 23 Buffalo MAC 19-3 8-3 2-0 8-0 1-0 24 24 Maryland Big Ten 17-6 4-3 1-1 12-2 0-0 25 25 Cincinnati AAC 19-3 4-2 2-0 13-1 0-0