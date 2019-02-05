basketball-men-d1 flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | February 6, 2019

Kansas-Kansas State: Wildcats stop eight-game losing streak to No. 13 Jayhawks, hold first place in the Big 12

For 14 consecutive seasons, the Big 12 ran through Lawrence, Kansas.

Maybe this time, it'll run about 80 miles west in Manhattan.

K-State not only ended an eight-game losing streak to rival Kansas, but the Wildcats dealt a severe blow to KU's chances at a 15th consecutive Big 12 title thanks to a 74-67 win Tuesday night at Bramlage Coliseum that ended in a court storm.

A K-State team that was only 4-26 against Kansas at Bramlage coming in is now going to sleep with its first win against the Jayhawks since Feb. 23, 2015 — and in first place in the Big 12 at 7-2. Kansas is 6-4 in the Big 12 and is now only 1-6 on the road.

Barry Brown Jr. scored 18 and fellow senior Dean Wade added 12 points, 9 boards and 5 assists for Kansas State. Kansas got 18 from Dedric Lawson, but the Jayhawks had 23 turnovers.

The win is also the first for K-State's seniors, not that they were alone in the program's struggles against Kansas. The Jayhawks once won 31 in a row in the series, picking up wins from Feb. 12, 1994 to March 11, 2005. And Kansas' 196 wins against K-State are the most by one team over another in Division I men's basketball.

But that's all in the past.

Now it's K-State: Winning streak, 1.

There are still nine conference games to play for Kansas State, with KU still facing another eight. Now at 7-2, the Wildcats have a half-game lead on Baylor for first and have a 1 1/2 game edge on Kansas — two in the loss column.

K-State travels to Baylor on Saturday, with the winner picking up a huge head-to-head win as the Big 12 race heats up.

The Jayhawks have a manageable stretch coming up: vs. Oklahoma State (Saturday), at TCU (February 11) and vs. West Virginia (February 16). But then things take a big turn, as KU must travel to Texas Tech on Feb. 23.

Then, Sunflower Showdown No. 2 vs. K-State, this time at home. To win the Big 12, K-State might have to go through Lawrence after all.