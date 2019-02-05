Here is the lone remaining undefeated DII men’s college basketball team

The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats are the last undefeated team standing in DII men's basketball. The Bearcats are looking to become the first undefeated team in 10 years since Findlay ran the table, going 36-0 on the way to the 2009 national championship.

Let's take a quick look at how Northwest Missouri State got here and what's left on the slate.

No. 1 Northwest Missouri State (21-0)

The Bearcats have already built an impressive resume, beating the defending runner-up and defending champ on consecutive nights to open the season. They survived a very tough MIAA schedule in January, but a full month of games remain. The Bearcats' quest for an undefeated season stays alive; now the question is simply whether or not they can carry this streak through February.

Northwest Missouri State only has two teams with winning records in the MIAA remaining on its schedule. The problem with that is that they are the two teams tied for second in Lincoln (MO) and Washburn, both sitting at 15-5, 8-3 and looking like real tournament contenders. The remaining six games are played against teams that have a combined 17-27 record, with two games apiece against Central Missouri and Southwest Baptist who are 11-9 overall on the season.

Here's who the Bearcats have left:

Date Team Record MIAA record Feb. 7 at Lindenwood 11-12 4-7 Feb. 9 at Lincoln (MO) 15-5 8-3 Feb. 13 vs. Central Missouri 11-9 4-7 Feb. 16 vs. Southwest Baptist 11-9 5-6 Feb. 21 at Central Missouri 11-9 4-7 Feb. 23 at Southwest Baptist 11-9 5-6 Feb. 26 vs. Missouri Western 10-12 4-7 Feb. 29 at Washburn 15-5 8-3

