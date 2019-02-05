In the 34 years since the NCAA tournament expanded to its modern 64-team format, 136 teams have made the Final Four, but only five of those have been double-digit seeds.

What is the lowest seed to make the Final Four?

That would be the 11 seed. It has happened four times, most recently in 2018. That tournament saw 11 seed Loyola Chicago beat a 6-seed, 3-seed, 7-seed, and 9-seed before falling to 3-seed Michigan in the Final Four.

Of the four 11 seeds that have made the Final Four, none made it to the championship game, losing by an average of 11.5 points in the national semifinal.

The highest seed to ever make the championship is an 8, which has happened twice. The first came in the first NCAA tournament under the modern format, when 8-seed Villanova beat powerhouse 1-seed Georgetown for the 1985 championship.

Then 2014 gave us the highest total seed value for a championship game as 7-seed UConn took down 8-seed Kentucky for the title.

Not-surprisingly, no seed has seen been to the Final Four more than the 1 seed. Of the 136 Final Four teams, 56 (41.2 percent) have been 1 seeds.

The average seed value for a Final Four participant is a 2.8.

Here’s how all seeds stack up: