Turner Sports & CBS Sports to Preview March Madness in February with In-Season Look at NCAA Tournament Bracket

CBS to Broadcast Unveiling of Current Top 16 Seeds with “NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview” on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 12:30 p.m. ET

For the third straight year, CBS Sports and Turner Sports will present the NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview. The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Selection Committee will offer teams and fans an in-season look at the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship bracket, airing Saturday, Feb. 9, at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee Chair and Stanford Athletic Director Bernard Muir will be in-studio for the reveal of the nation’s top 16 seeds, identifying the top four teams in each region as they stand on Feb. 9.

Host Greg Gumbel, analysts Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis, and Muir will discuss the selection, seeding process and reasoning behind the current rankings, as well as explain the NCAA NET rankings, the new college basketball system used to grade teams.

CBSSports.com bracketologist Jerry Palm will also join the show to project out the entire 68 team bracket, analyze bubble teams and highlight key story lines as March rapidly approaches.

The NCAA’s official website and social media channels will feature immediate reaction and a new bracket breakdown from NCAA.com correspondent Andy Katz.

The official announcement of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship field of 68 will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Mar. 17, at 6 p.m.

For the ninth consecutive year, Turner Sports and CBS Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and via NCAA March Madness Live. This year, CBS will broadcast the NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8.