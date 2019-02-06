Temple basketball's must-see warm-up shirts paid tribute to Crying Jordan, Kermit and more on Meme Night

What do the Bad News Brian, Crying Jordan, Condescending Willy Wonka and the “But That’s None of my Business” Kermit memes have in common? They’re all on display Wednesday night as part of Temple basketball's Meme Night game against UConn.

That’s right, the Owls have fully embraced meme culture, and Wednesday's American Athletic Conference game featured all the fan favorites.

The team social media account announced the game theme with a photoshopped UConn fan meme on Sunday, and it followed that up Monday with a Mocking Spongebob meme, asking fans, “What even is Meme Night?”

WhAt EvEn Is MeMe NiGhT?



Uh, come and find out.



👉 Temple-UConn

🗓 Wednesday, Feb. 6

⏰ 6 pm

📍 Liacouras Center



Free admission with student ID! pic.twitter.com/GKitCl41XV — Temple Owls (@TempleOwls) February 4, 2019

If the fans didn’t know what Meme Night was at first, they certainly do now, as players sported meme-themed T-shirts during warm-ups that paid homage to Crying Jordan, among others.

The team's official social media account continued the fun through Wednesday's game with meme-themed play-by-play commentary.

#TUMBB up 46-20 at the break and that’s our biggest lead of the year pic.twitter.com/LEMhNDGjle — Temple Men's BBall (@TUMBBHoops) February 6, 2019

UConn quickly jumped in on the fun too as a Huskies blog posted a gif of its own.

It’s safe to say things are going to get weird, and we’re here for it.