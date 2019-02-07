basketball-men-d1 flag

Joe Boozell | NCAA.com | February 8, 2019

College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and game times for the upcoming week of the 2018-19 season:

*All times Eastern

Friday, February 8

Saint Louis at St. Joseph's, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Canisius at Rider, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Georgia State at Louisiana, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Kent State at Akron, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday, February 9

Wisconsin at Michigan, Noon, FOX

Miami at North Carolina, Noon, ACC Network

Providence at St. John's, Noon, CBS Sports Network

Kentucky at Mississippi State, Noon, CBS

Ole Miss at Georgia, 1 p.m., SEC Network

NC State at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., ACC Network

VCU at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Boston College at Syracuse, 2 p.m., ACC Network

Villanova at Marquette, 2:30 p.m., FOX

Arkansas at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network

Rutgers at Illinois, 4 p.m., BTN

Dayton at Rhode Island 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Utah at UCLA, 5 p.m., FOX

California at Oregon State, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Duke at Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN

New Mexico at Nevada, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Texas A&M at Missouri, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Kansas State at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Washington State at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

DePaul at Xavier, 8 p.m., FS1

Creighton at Seton Hall, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Nebraska at Purdue, 8:30 p.m., BTN

Alabama at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network

UC Davis at UC Santa Barbara, 11:59 p.m., ESPNU

Sunday, February 10

Holy Cross at Lafayette, Noon, CBS Sports Network

UConn at Memphis, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network

UCF at SMU, 2 p.m., ESPNNEWS

Cincinnati at Houston, 4 p.m., ESPN

Loyola-Chicago at Valparaiso, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Northwestern at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Stanford at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN2