College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and game times for the upcoming week of the 2018-19 season:
*All times Eastern
RANKINGS: AP poll | USA Today coaches poll | NET ranking
Friday, February 8
Saint Louis at St. Joseph's, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Canisius at Rider, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Georgia State at Louisiana, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Kent State at Akron, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Saturday, February 9
Wisconsin at Michigan, Noon, FOX
Miami at North Carolina, Noon, ACC Network
Providence at St. John's, Noon, CBS Sports Network
Kentucky at Mississippi State, Noon, CBS
Ole Miss at Georgia, 1 p.m., SEC Network
NC State at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., ACC Network
VCU at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Boston College at Syracuse, 2 p.m., ACC Network
Villanova at Marquette, 2:30 p.m., FOX
Arkansas at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network
Rutgers at Illinois, 4 p.m., BTN
Dayton at Rhode Island 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network
California at Oregon State, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Duke at Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN
New Mexico at Nevada, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Texas A&M at Missouri, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Kansas State at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Washington State at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Creighton at Seton Hall, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Nebraska at Purdue, 8:30 p.m., BTN
Alabama at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network
UC Davis at UC Santa Barbara, 11:59 p.m., ESPNU
Sunday, February 10
Holy Cross at Lafayette, Noon, CBS Sports Network
UConn at Memphis, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Cincinnati at Houston, 4 p.m., ESPN
Loyola-Chicago at Valparaiso, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Northwestern at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Stanford at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN2
