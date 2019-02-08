Get college basketball rankings, scores and a schedule for the top 25 NET rankings, all below. The NET rankings are updated for each day's games.
Gonzaga routed San Francisco and Cincinnati won at Memphis on Thursday. There are no ranked teams playing on Friday, but plenty of action is set for Saturday.
College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team
There are no ranked teams playing Friday. See below for schedule on when each ranked team plays next.
Here are the top 25 teams playing on Thursday, Feb. 7:
- No. 2 Gonzaga 92, San Francisco 62
- No. 7 Houston 77, UCF 68
- No. 24 Iowa 77, Indiana 72
- No. 25 Cincinnati 69, Memphis 64
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
- No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 3 Duke | 6 p.m. Feb. 9 | ESPN
- No. 2 Gonzaga vs. St. Mary's | 10 p.m. Feb. 9 | ESPN2
- No. 3 Duke at No. 1 Virginia | 6 p.m. Feb. 9 | ESPN
- No. 4 Tennessee vs. Florida | 4 p.m. Feb. 9 | ESPN
- No. 5 Kentucky at Mississippi State | 1 p.m. Feb. 9 | CBS
- No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 12 Wisconsin | 12 p.m. Feb. 9 | FOX
- No. 7 Houston vs. No. 25 Cincinnati | 4 p.m. Feb. 10 | ESPN
- No. 8 North Carolina vs. Miami | 12 p.m. Feb. 9 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 9 Michigan State vs. Minnesota | 2 p.m. Feb. 9 | ESPN
- No. 10 Virginia Tech at Clemson | 12 p.m. Feb. 9 | ESPN2
- No. 11 Purdue vs. Nebraska | 8:30 p.m. Feb. 9 | Big Ten Network
- No. 12 Wisconsin at No. 6 Michigan | 12 p.m. Feb. 9 | FOX
- No. 13 Iowa State vs. TCU | 2 p.m. Feb. 9 | ESPNU
- No. 14 Nevada vs. New Mexico | 6 p.m. Feb. 9 | CBSSN
- No. 15 Louisville at Florida State | 4 p.m. Feb. 9 | ESPN2
- No. 16 Texas Tech at Oklahoma | 4 p.m. Feb. 9 | ESPNU
- No. 17 LSU vs. No. 20 Auburn | 2 p.m. Feb. 9 | ESPN2
- No. 18 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State | 12 p.m. Feb. 9 | ESPN
- No. 19 Villanova at No. 21 Marquette | 2:30 p.m. Feb. 9 | FOX
- No. 20 Auburn at No. 17 LSU | 2 p.m. Feb. 9 | ESPN2
- No. 21 Marquette vs. No. 19 Villanova | 2:30 p.m. Feb. 9 | FOX
- No. 22 Maryland vs. No. 11 Purdue | 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 | Big Ten Network
- No. 23 Buffalo vs. Central Michigan | 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9 | ESPN+
- No. 24 Iowa vs. Northwestern | 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 | Big Ten Network
- No. 25 Cincinnati at No. 7 Houston | 4 p.m. Feb. 10 | ESPN
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.
NOTE: These team rankings are through Feb. 6 games.
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|1
|Virginia
|ACC
|20-1
|6-1
|3-0
|11-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|21-2
|5-1
|3-1
|13-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|Duke
|ACC
|20-2
|4-0
|4-1
|12-1
|0-0
|4
|4
|Tennessee
|SEC
|21-1
|6-0
|2-1
|12-0
|1-0
|5
|5
|Kentucky
|SEC
|19-3
|5-1
|1-2
|13-0
|0-0
|6
|6
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|21-2
|5-2
|2-0
|14-0
|0-0
|7
|7
|Houston
|AAC
|21-1
|5-1
|0-0
|16-0
|0-0
|8
|8
|North Carolina
|ACC
|18-4
|7-1
|1-2
|10-1
|0-0
|9
|9
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|18-5
|6-3
|2-1
|10-1
|0-0
|10
|10
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|18-4
|3-3
|4-0
|11-1
|0-0
|11
|11
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|16-6
|3-4
|2-2
|11-0
|0-0
|12
|12
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|17-6
|6-3
|2-1
|9-2
|0-0
|13
|13
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|18-5
|4-3
|3-1
|11-1
|0-0
|14
|14
|Nevada
|MWC
|22-1
|7-1
|4-0
|11-0
|0-0
|15
|15
|Louisville
|ACC
|17-6
|5-2
|0-2
|12-2
|0-0
|16
|16
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|18-5
|2-3
|3-1
|13-1
|0-0
|17
|19
|LSU
|SEC
|18-4
|5-1
|2-2
|11-1
|0-0
|18
|17
|Kansas
|Big 12
|17-6
|1-6
|3-0
|13-0
|0-0
|19
|18
|Villanova
|Big East
|19-4
|5-2
|4-0
|10-2
|0-0
|20
|20
|Auburn
|SEC
|16-6
|1-4
|3-1
|11-1
|1-0
|21
|21
|Marquette
|Big East
|19-4
|4-2
|1-1
|14-1
|0-0
|22
|24
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|18-6
|5-3
|1-1
|12-2
|0-0
|23
|22
|Buffalo
|MAC
|19-3
|8-3
|2-0
|8-0
|1-0
|24
|23
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|17-5
|2-3
|3-0
|12-2
|0-0
|25
|25
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|19-3
|4-2
|2-0
|13-1
|0-0
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every basketball team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion this season. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency