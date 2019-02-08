Kentucky vs. Mississippi State: Score, live updates and highlights from Saturday's SEC battle

It's been less than a month since Mississippi State traveled to Lexington and Kentucky handed the Bulldogs their worst loss of the season.

The No. 5 Wildcats are thriving and on a nine-game winning streak. Mississippi State (16-6) is 4-5 in SEC play, including that 76-55, Jan. 22 loss against Kentucky (19-3). But that defeat isn't emblematic of the Bulldogs' season. None of their other five losses have come by more than five points. And now what could be the nation's most dangerous six-loss team gets the Wildcats at home. Mississippi State is 10-2 in Starkville this season.

Will Quinndary Weatherspoon lead Mississippi State to its 17th victory this season? Can PJ Washington help Kentucky clinch a 20-win season? Follow along for updates of this SEC battle.

