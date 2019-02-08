Kentucky vs. Mississippi State score: Wildcats prevail in key SEC battle

Inside the Duke vs. Virginia duel for ACC supremacy

Inside the Duke vs. Virginia duel for ACC supremacy

Kentucky continued its winning ways on Saturday, defeating Mississippi State by a score of 71-67 on the Bulldogs' home floor. It was the Wildcats' 10th straight win, and their 13th win in their last 14 games.

ACC SHOWDOWN: Duke and Virginia are set for round two

P.J. Washington led Kentucky with 23 points and went 3-for-3 from 3-point range. Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively. Kentucky led by 15 at halftime, but Mississippi State stormed back, threatening to win in the game's final seconds. But The Wildcats ultimately prevailed.

NET RANKINGS: Check out how the nation's top programs stack up against each other

Catch up on anything you missed below.

Here are the other top 25 teams in the NET rankings playing on Saturday, Feb. 9: