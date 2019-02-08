Kentucky vs. Mississippi State score: Wildcats prevail in key SEC battle

Kentucky continued its winning ways on Saturday, defeating Mississippi State by a score of 71-67 on the Bulldogs' home floor. It was the Wildcats' 10th straight win, and their 13th win in their last 14 games.
P.J. Washington led Kentucky with 23 points and went 3-for-3 from 3-point range. Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively. Kentucky led by 15 at halftime, but Mississippi State stormed back, threatening to win in the game's final seconds. But The Wildcats ultimately prevailed.
Here are the other top 25 teams in the NET rankings playing on Saturday, Feb. 9:
- No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 3 Duke | 6 p.m. Feb. 9 | ESPN
- No. 2 Gonzaga vs. St. Mary's | 10 p.m. Feb. 9 | ESPN2
- No. 4 Tennessee vs. Florida | 4 p.m. Feb. 9 | ESPN
- No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 12 Wisconsin | 12 p.m. Feb. 9 | FOX
- No. 8 North Carolina vs. Miami | 12 p.m. Feb. 9 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 9 Michigan State vs. Minnesota | 2 p.m. Feb. 9 | ESPN
- No. 10 Virginia Tech at Clemson | 12 p.m. Feb. 9 | ESPN2
- No. 11 Purdue vs. Nebraska | 8:30 p.m. Feb. 9 | Big Ten Network
- No. 13 Iowa State vs. TCU | 2 p.m. Feb. 9 | ESPNU
- No. 14 Louisville at Florida State | 4 p.m. Feb. 9 | ESPN2
- No. 15 Nevada vs. New Mexico | 6 p.m. Feb. 9 | CBSSN
- No. 16 Texas Tech at Oklahoma | 4 p.m. Feb. 9 | ESPNU
- No. 17 LSU vs. No. 20 Auburn | 2 p.m. Feb. 9 | ESPN2
- No. 18 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State | 12 p.m. Feb. 9 | ESPN
- No. 19 Villanova at No. 21 Marquette | 2:30 p.m. Feb. 9 | FOX
- No. 25 Washington at Arizona State | 10 p.m. Feb. 9 | ESPN