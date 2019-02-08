Tracking Duke basketball through its grueling February schedule

Behold, the gauntlet for Duke.

Eighteen days in February starting Saturday, six ACC games, four of the opponents ranked this week in the top 16. Four of the six dates are on the road, against teams with a combined home record of 45-7.

Duke’s season has been one long buzz, so we already know a lot about the Blue Devils. How they KO opponents with a 1-2 punch. They’re fourth in the nation in scoring and 21st in field goal shooting at one end with an amazingly athletic attack, but they’re also first in blocked shots, third in steals and sixth in field goal percentage defense at the other.

How, included in that 20-2 record, is a 5-1 showing against top-15 opponents. And their only two defeats were by two points, and four in overtime.

How no highlight show is complete without a Zion Williamson dunk making the backboard shake, and how he has become such a coast-to-coast phenomenon, it often gets overlooked that RJ Barrett is the Duke freshman leading the ACC in scoring.

And how they’re 317th in the nation in 3-point shooting, which has inspired a lot of wondering if that might be the crack in this great wall.

We’re about to find out even more. By the night of Feb. 26 – after hop-scotching through Virginia, Louisville, North Carolina State, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia Tech, with their current combined record of 105-29 -- they could look like the most ferocious juggernaut in the land, with March approaching. Or not.

And so, here’s the Duke February Journal, to be regularly updated.

Friday, Feb. 8. Virginia II is on for Saturday. It’ll be hard to match last month in Durham, when Duke won 72-70 in a game that looked like what it was – a collision of two No. 1 teams on twin peaks, the Blue Devils atop the Associated Press poll, the Cavaliers atop the coaches. They combined to shoot over 51 percent, with only 16 turnovers between them. It was the most points Virginia had allowed in the past two regular seasons, and Duke managed that without injured point guard Tre Jones.

“They don’t get much better than that,” Krzyzewski said of the game that day. “If you scored, you beat good defense. If you didn’t score, good defense beat you.”

Jones is back, but this one’s in Charlottesville, where the Cavaliers are 11-0. It’ll be No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Virginia this time, and the health question is about the Cavaliers, namely guard Ty Jerome. There's a good chance it'll be close. The last nine Duke-Virginia games have been decided by an average of 4.7 points.

The bright spotlight is on Saturday night, but what’s news about that?

“We always get a great deal of attention, but this year it’s gone to another level,” Krzyzewski said on the Duke website, adding that starts with his mega-hyped freshmen, especially Williamson. “RJ is playing every bit at that level, but some of Zion’s stuff is really off the chart, because you haven’t seen it before. We’ve handled it really well. That’s part of winning. If you want to be able to win the whole thing you have to be able to handle stuff like that.”

And so they begin.

