Joe Boozell | NCAA.com | February 9, 2019

College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and game times for the upcoming week of the 2018-19 season:

*All times Eastern

Saturday, February 9

Michigan 61, Wisconsin 52 

North Carolina 88, Miami 85

Providence 70, St. John's 56

Kentucky 71, Mississippi State 67 

Ole Miss 80, Georgia 64 

NC State 79, Pittsburgh 76 

VCU 85, St. Bonaventure 55

Syracuse 67, Boston College 56

Marquette 66, Villanova 65 

South Carolina 77, Arkansas 65 

Illinois 99, Rutgers 94 (OT)

Dayton 77, Rhode Island 48

Utah 93, UCLA 92

Oregon State 79, California 71 

Duke 81, Virginia 71

Nevada 91, New Mexico 62

Texas A&M 68,  Missouri 59

Kansas State 70, Baylor 63

Washington State 69, Arizona 55 

DePaul 74, Xavier 62

Seton Hall 63, Creighton 58

Purdue 81, Nebraska 62

Alabama 77, Vanderbilt 67

UC Davis at UC Santa Barbara, 11:59 p.m., ESPNU

Sunday, February 10

Holy Cross at Lafayette, Noon, CBS Sports Network

UConn at Memphis, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network

UCF at SMU, 2 p.m., ESPNNEWS

Cincinnati at Houston, 4 p.m., ESPN

Loyola-Chicago at Valparaiso, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Northwestern at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Stanford at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN2