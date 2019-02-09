College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and game times for the upcoming week of the 2018-19 season:
*All times Eastern
Saturday, February 9
Kentucky 71, Mississippi State 67
Syracuse 67, Boston College 56
South Carolina 77, Arkansas 65
Oregon State 79, California 71
Washington State 69, Arizona 55
UC Davis at UC Santa Barbara, 11:59 p.m., ESPNU
Sunday, February 10
Holy Cross at Lafayette, Noon, CBS Sports Network
UConn at Memphis, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Cincinnati at Houston, 4 p.m., ESPN
Loyola-Chicago at Valparaiso, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Northwestern at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Stanford at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN2
