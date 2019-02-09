College basketball: Wofford's Fletcher Magee passes J.J. Redick, is 2nd in career 3-pointers made

Fletcher Magee's climb has reached new heights.

The Wofford star is now No. 2 in NCAA Division I men's basketball history in career 3-pointers made, surpassing Duke's J.J. Redick. Magee was five behind Redick going into Saturday's game against Western Carolina, 457 to 452, but he surpassed the Duke star after his sixth 3-pointer against the Catamounts.

THERE IT IS! 4⃣5⃣8⃣



Wofford senior Fletcher Magee passes JJ Redick for the SECOND MOST THREES IN NCAA DIVISION I HISTORY#MageeForThree pic.twitter.com/CBJokT3lVy — Wofford Basketball (@WoffordMBB) February 10, 2019

Magee hit his first five 3-pointers in the first half and then sank the critical sixth shot less than five minutes into the second half to bring his career total to 458. But Magee wasn't done.

He hit 3-pointer number No. 7 of the night late in the second half to bring his career total to 459 and then added another one a little more than two minute later, bumping that career total up again, this time to 460.

Oakland's Travis Bader is the record holder with 504 3-pointers. Bader played for the Grizzlies from the 2010-11 through the 2013-14 seasons.

Magee's reached at least 100 3-pointers in each of the last three seasons. He hit that mark in Thursday's thrilling overtime win at East Tennessee State, when he hit seven 3-pointers to get to 101 on the season.

♨️ THIRD ALL TIME ♨️#MageeForThree is now 6️⃣ away from passing JJ Redick for No. 2!!! pic.twitter.com/CbyLuGpznl — Wofford Basketball (@WoffordMBB) February 8, 2019

Last season, Magee made 148 3-pointers for the fifth-best total in history — and made four while scoring 27 points in a shocking win against No. 5 North Carolina, 79-75. Davidson's Stephen Curry is the single-season holder with 162 3-pointers in 2007-08. Along with averaging 22.1 points per game as a junior, Magee picked up Southern Player of the Year honors. This season, Magee is trying to make the NCAA tournament for the first time.

Here's how Magee and Redick compared going into Saturday's game.

Fletcher Magee Stat J.J. Redick Wofford School Duke 2015-16 to present Seasons 2002-03 to

2005-06 452 Made 3-pointers 457 .430 3-point percentage .406 123 Games 139 3.67 3-pointers per game 3.29 18.5 Career PPG 19.9

Magee had 351 career 3-pointers going into the season and has moved up the list again and again. This season, he's passed Syracuse's Gerry McNamara, Curry and Tennessee's Chris Lofton, among others.

How high could Magee go? Wofford has five regular-season games remaining on the schedule, with Thursday's home game against VMI up next. The Terriers then have the Southern Conference tournament and then they could possibly go on a tournament run.