Check out the college basketball rankings, scores and a schedule for the top 25 NET rankings for games on Sunday, Feb. 10 below. The NET rankings are updated for each day's games.

Houston plays Cincinnati and Iowa goes up against Northwestern on Sunday.

College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

Here are the top 25 teams playing on Sunday, Feb. 10.

Here were the top 25 scores and results from Saturday, Feb. 9:

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.

RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 Virginia ACC 20-1 6-1 3-0 11-0 0-0 2 2 Gonzaga WCC 22-2 5-1 3-1 14-0 0-0 3 3 Duke ACC 20-2 4-0 4-1 12-1 0-0 4 4 Tennessee SEC 21-1 6-0 2-1 12-0 1-0 5 5 Kentucky SEC 19-3 5-1 1-2 13-0 0-0 6 6 Michigan Big Ten 21-2 5-2 2-0 14-0 0-0 7 7 Houston AAC 22-1 6-1 0-0 16-0 0-0 8 8 North Carolina ACC 18-4 7-1 1-2 10-1 0-0 9 9 Michigan St. Big Ten 18-5 6-3 2-1 10-1 0-0 10 10 Virginia Tech ACC 18-4 3-3 4-0 11-1 0-0 11 11 Purdue Big Ten 16-6 3-4 2-2 11-0 0-0 12 12 Wisconsin Big Ten 17-6 6-3 2-1 9-2 0-0 13 13 Iowa St. Big 12 18-5 4-3 3-1 11-1 0-0 14 14 Louisville ACC 17-6 5-2 0-2 12-2 0-0 15 15 Nevada MWC 22-1 7-1 4-0 11-0 0-0 16 16 Texas Tech Big 12 18-5 2-3 3-1 13-1 0-0 17 17 LSU SEC 18-4 5-1 2-2 11-1 0-0 18 18 Kansas Big 12 17-6 1-6 3-0 13-0 0-0 19 19 Villanova Big East 19-4 5-2 4-0 10-2 0-0 20 20 Auburn SEC 16-6 1-4 3-1 11-1 1-0 21 21 Marquette Big East 19-4 4-2 1-1 14-1 0-0 22 22 Maryland Big Ten 18-6 5-3 1-1 12-2 0-0 23 23 Iowa Big Ten 18-5 3-3 3-0 12-2 0-0 24 24 Cincinnati AAC 20-3 5-2 2-0 13-1 0-0 25 25 Washington Pac-12 19-4 5-2 2-2 12-0 0-0