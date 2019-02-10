Check out the college basketball rankings, scores and a schedule for the top 25 NET rankings for games on Sunday, Feb. 10 below. The NET rankings are updated for each day's games.
Houston plays Cincinnati and Iowa goes up against Northwestern on Sunday.
College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team
Here are the top 25 teams playing on Sunday, Feb. 10.
- No. 7 Houston vs. No. 24 Cincinnati | 4 p.m. Feb. 10 | ESPN
- No. 23 Iowa vs. Northwestern | 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 | Big Ten Network
Here were the top 25 scores and results from Saturday, Feb. 9:
- No. 3 Duke 81, No. 1 Virginia 71
- No. 2 Gonzaga 94, St. Mary's 46
- No. 4 Tennessee 73, Florida 61
- No. 5 Kentucky 71, Mississippi State 67
- No. 6 Michigan 61, No. 12 Wisconsin 52
- No. 8 North Carolina 88, Miami 85 (OT)
- No. 9 Michigan State 79, Minnesota 55
- Clemson 59, No. 10 Virginia Tech 51
- No. 11 Purdue 81, Nebraska 62
- TCU 92, No. 13 Iowa State 83
- Florida State 80, No. 14 Louisville 75 (OT)
- No. 15 Nevada 91, New Mexico 62
- No. 16 Texas Tech 66, Oklahoma 54
- No. 17 LSU 83, No. 20 Auburn 78
- No. 18 Kansas 84, Oklahoma State 72
- No. 21 Marquette 66, No. 19 Villanova 65
- Arizona State 75, No. 25 Washington 63
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
- No. 1 Virginia at No.8 North Carolina| 7 p.m. Feb. 11 | ESPN
- No. 2 Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount | 11 p.m. Feb. 14 | ESPN2
- No. 3 Duke at No. 14 Louisville | 9 p.m. Feb. 12 | ESPN
- No. 4 Tennessee vs. South Carolina | 4 p.m. Feb. 13 | SEC Network
- No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 17 LSU | 7 p.m. Feb. 12 | ESPN
- No. 6 Michigan vs. Penn State | 8:30 p.m. Feb. 12 | ESPN
- No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 1 Virginia | 7 p.m. Feb. 11 | ESPN
- No. 9 Michigan State at. No. 12 Wisconsin| 6 p.m. Feb. 12 | ESPN
- No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech | 8 p.m. Feb. 13
- No. 11 Purdue at No. 22 Maryland | 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 | Big Ten Network
- No. 12 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Michigan State | 6:00 p.m. Feb. 12 | ESPN
- No. 13 Iowa State at Kansas State | 4 p.m. Feb. 16 | ESPN
- No. 14 Louisville vs. No. 3 Duke | 9 p.m. Feb. 12 | ESPN
- No. 15 Nevada at Wyoming | 9 p.m. Feb. 16 | CBSSN
- No. 16 Texas Tech at Oklahoma State | 9 p.m. Feb. 13 | ESPN2
- No. 17 LSU at No. 5 Kentucky | 7 p.m. Feb. 12 | ESPN
- No. 18 Kansas at TCU | 8 p.m. Feb. 11 | ESPN
- No. 19 Villanova vs. Providence | 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 | FS1
- No. 20 Auburn vs. Mississippi | 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 | SEC Network
- No. 21 Marquette at DePaul | 8:00 p.m. Feb. 12 | FOX Sports
- No. 22 Maryland vs. No. 11 Purdue | 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 | Big Ten Network
- No. 23 Iowa vs. Northwestern | 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 | Big Ten Network
- No. 24 Cincinnati at No. 7 Houston | 4 p.m. Feb. 10 | ESPN
- No. 25 Washington at Washington State | 8 p.m. Feb. 16 | ESPNU
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.
Note: These reflect games through Feb. 8.
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|1
|Virginia
|ACC
|20-1
|6-1
|3-0
|11-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|22-2
|5-1
|3-1
|14-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|Duke
|ACC
|20-2
|4-0
|4-1
|12-1
|0-0
|4
|4
|Tennessee
|SEC
|21-1
|6-0
|2-1
|12-0
|1-0
|5
|5
|Kentucky
|SEC
|19-3
|5-1
|1-2
|13-0
|0-0
|6
|6
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|21-2
|5-2
|2-0
|14-0
|0-0
|7
|7
|Houston
|AAC
|22-1
|6-1
|0-0
|16-0
|0-0
|8
|8
|North Carolina
|ACC
|18-4
|7-1
|1-2
|10-1
|0-0
|9
|9
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|18-5
|6-3
|2-1
|10-1
|0-0
|10
|10
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|18-4
|3-3
|4-0
|11-1
|0-0
|11
|11
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|16-6
|3-4
|2-2
|11-0
|0-0
|12
|12
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|17-6
|6-3
|2-1
|9-2
|0-0
|13
|13
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|18-5
|4-3
|3-1
|11-1
|0-0
|14
|14
|Louisville
|ACC
|17-6
|5-2
|0-2
|12-2
|0-0
|15
|15
|Nevada
|MWC
|22-1
|7-1
|4-0
|11-0
|0-0
|16
|16
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|18-5
|2-3
|3-1
|13-1
|0-0
|17
|17
|LSU
|SEC
|18-4
|5-1
|2-2
|11-1
|0-0
|18
|18
|Kansas
|Big 12
|17-6
|1-6
|3-0
|13-0
|0-0
|19
|19
|Villanova
|Big East
|19-4
|5-2
|4-0
|10-2
|0-0
|20
|20
|Auburn
|SEC
|16-6
|1-4
|3-1
|11-1
|1-0
|21
|21
|Marquette
|Big East
|19-4
|4-2
|1-1
|14-1
|0-0
|22
|22
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|18-6
|5-3
|1-1
|12-2
|0-0
|23
|23
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|18-5
|3-3
|3-0
|12-2
|0-0
|24
|24
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|20-3
|5-2
|2-0
|13-1
|0-0
|25
|25
|Washington
|Pac-12
|19-4
|5-2
|2-2
|12-0
|0-0
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every basketball team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion this season. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency