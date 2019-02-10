Watch: Missouri State's Jarred Dixon sinks a half-court buzzer-beater after a mad scramble to help Bears win 66-65

Illinois State’s Matt Chastain could never have predicted the 7.8 seconds that would follow his throw-in during the final moments of the Redbirds' game against Missouri State.

With his team ahead by two, Chastain tossed the ball to his teammate, but Missouri State’s Keandre Cook swooped in. He rushed to turn, only to have the ball slip out of his hands and bounce towards half-court, resulting in a mad-dash scramble that tied up both teams. All but a few players raced to scoop the ball up off the ground, and one of those scramblers, Missouri State’s Jarred Dixon, managed to put his hands on the ball. From half-court and less than a second left in the game, Dixon heaved a shot and sunk the ball in the net off the backboard.

Dixon fell to the floor at half-court after his shot, but that didn’t matter. The ball swooped through, Missouri State prevailed 66-65, and within seconds, his whole team had joined him in the middle of the court to celebrate.

Add this to the list of incredible buzzer-beaters in college basketball this year.