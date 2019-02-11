Virginia-North Carolina score: No. 4 Cavs hold off No. 8 Tar Heels behind Kyle Guy's clutch shooting

Kansas State makes a move and Kentucky is up to No. 4 in Andy Katz's Power 36

Kansas State makes a move and Kentucky is up to No. 4 in Andy Katz's Power 36

No. 4 Virginia is back in the win column after defeating No. 8 North Carolina 69-61 Monday night in Chapel Hill, thanks to a couple clutch 3s off the hands of Kyle Guy.

In a game with four second half lead changes and three ties, Guy's back-to-back 3-pointers in the final two minutes of regulation gave the Cavaliers all the cushion they needed to avoid their first losing streak of the season.

The Cavaliers had only lost twice heading into the top-10 ACC matchup against the Tar Heels, with both defeats coming against No. 2 Duke. On Saturday, the Blue Devils handled UVA 81-71.

For brief moments in Monday's second half against the Heels, the Cavs looked like they might be in danger of a second straight loss, but, as they've done so many times this season, Virginia pulled out the win to remain tied for second in the conference standings.

HOOS TOP THE HEELS! 💪



No. 4 Virginia gets back in win column by taking down No. 8 North Carolina in the Dean Dome! pic.twitter.com/ajeEEimata — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 12, 2019

An 10-0 run eight minutes into the first half put Virginia in control early in the game and helped UVA to a seven-point advantage at the end of the first half. But UNC wasted little time mounting a comeback out of the break.

Carolina came out firing in the second half behind Coby White (team-high 17 points) and Cam Johnson (16). A 15-7 run to start the frame put the Heels ahead by one at the 14:13 mark, and they would cling on to a lead until some back and forth action in the final six minutes of regulation.

That's when Virginia started to deliver its final blow.

Jay Huff's layup with 3:12 remaining gave the Cavs a two-point lead, which was followed by back-to-back 3s from Guy to essentially ice the game. UVA finished the game on a 12-2 run.

Kyle Guy dropped the dagger on UNC for @UVAMensHoops ❄️pic.twitter.com/Lk1p5BT5YO — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 12, 2019

Guy and Hunter led both teams in scoring with 20 apiece. Ty Jerome notched the only double-double between the two teams with 15 points and 11 assists.

The Cavs won’t have to return to North Carolina until the ACC tournament in Charlotte on March 12. In the meantime, they'll take on Notre Dame at home and Virginia Tech in Blacksburg over the course of the next seven days. North Carolina will play Wake Forest on the road before taking on the Blue Devils, the neighboring team that delivered two losses to the Cavs team that just walked away from Chapel Hill with a W.

Virginia proved why it deserves the higher ranking as the Cavs delivered UNC its first loss since Jan. 12. The Tar Heels will look to rebound in Winston-Salem on Saturday and won't have to worry about the Cavaliers again until March.