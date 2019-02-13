College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

Kansas State makes a move and Kentucky is up to No. 4 in Andy Katz's Power 36

Check out the college basketball rankings, scores and a schedule for the top 25 NET rankings for games on Wednesday, Feb. 13 below. The NET rankings are updated for each day's games.

Tennessee and Villanova are among the teams playing on Wednesday.

Here are the top 25 scores and results for Wednesday, Feb. 13:

Here were the top 25 scores from Tuesday, Feb. 12:

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.

Note: These reflect games through Feb. 12. RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 Duke ACC 22-2 6-0 4-1 12-1 0-0 2 2 Gonzaga WCC 23-2 5-1 3-1 15-0 0-0 3 3 Virginia ACC 21-2 7-1 3-0 11-1 0-0 4 4 Tennessee SEC 22-1 6-0 2-1 13-0 1-0 5 6 Houston AAC 23-1 6-1 0-0 17-0 0-0 6 5 Kentucky SEC 20-4 6-1 1-2 13-1 0-0 7 8 Michigan St. Big Ten 20-5 7-3 2-1 11-1 0-0 8 7 Michigan Big Ten 22-3 5-3 2-0 15-0 0-0 9 9 North Carolina ACC 19-5 7-1 1-2 11-2 0-0 10 12 Texas Tech Big 12 19-5 3-3 3-1 13-1 0-0 11 10 Purdue Big Ten 17-7 3-5 2-2 12-0 0-0 12 13 Nevada MWC 23-1 7-1 4-0 12-0 0-0 13 14 Virginia Tech ACC 18-5 3-4 4-0 11-1 0-0 14 17 LSU SEC 20-4 6-1 2-2 12-1 0-0 15 11 Wisconsin Big Ten 17-8 6-4 2-1 9-3 0-0 16 15 Louisville ACC 17-8 5-3 0-2 12-3 0-0 17 16 Iowa St. Big 12 18-6 4-3 3-1 11-2 0-0 18 18 Kansas Big 12 19-6 2-6 3-0 14-0 0-0 19 21 Marquette Big East 21-4 5-2 1-1 15-1 0-0 20 20 Auburn SEC 16-7 1-5 3-1 11-1 1-0 21 19 Villanova Big East 19-5 5-3 4-0 10-2 0-0 22 23 Maryland Big Ten 19-6 5-3 1-1 13-2 0-0 23 24 Cincinnati AAC 20-4 5-3 2-0 13-1 0-0 24 22 Buffalo MAC 21-3 9-3 2-0 9-0 1-0 25 27 Kansas St. Big 12 19-5 5-4 3-0 11-1 0-0 NCAA TOURNAMENT: NCAA tournament printable bracket | National Championship Game history