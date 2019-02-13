Check out the college basketball rankings, scores and a schedule for the top 25 NET rankings for games on Wednesday, Feb. 13 below. The NET rankings are updated for each day's games.
Tennessee and Villanova are among the teams playing on Wednesday.
College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team
Here are the top 25 scores and results for Wednesday, Feb. 13:
- No. 4 Tennessee vs. South Carolina | 4 p.m. Feb. 13 | SEC Network
- No. 10 Texas Tech at Oklahoma State | 9 p.m. Feb. 13 | ESPN2
- No. 13 Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech | 8 p.m. Feb. 13
- No. 20 Auburn vs. Mississippi | 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 | SEC Network
- No. 21 Villanova vs. Providence | 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 | FS1
Here were the top 25 scores from Tuesday, Feb. 12:
- No. 1 Duke 71, No. 15 Louisville 69
- No. 17 LSU 73, No. 5 Kentucky 71
- Penn State 75, No. 6 Michigan 69
- No. 8 Michigan State 67, No. 11 Wisconsin 59
- No. 23 Maryland 70, No. 10 Purdue 56
- No. 21 Marquette 92, DePaul 73
- No. 22 Buffalo 76, Akron 70
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
- No. 1 Duke vs. N.C. State | 6 p.m. Feb. 16 | ESPN
- No. 2 Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount | 11 p.m. Feb. 14 | ESPN2
- No. 3 Virginia vs. Notre Dame | 2 p.m. Feb. 16 | Raycom Sports
- No. 4 Tennessee vs. South Carolina | 4 p.m. Feb. 13 | SEC Network
- No. 5 Houston vs. UConn | 7 p.m. Feb. 14| ESPN
- No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 4 Tennessee | 8 p.m. Feb. 16 | ESPN
- No. 7 Michigan State vs. Ohio State | 1 p.m. Feb. 17 | CBS
- No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 22 Maryland | 12 p.m. Feb. 16 | FOX
- No. 9 North Carolina at Wake Forest | 12 p.m. Feb. 16 | Raycom Sports
- No. 10 Texas Tech at Oklahoma State | 9 p.m. Feb. 13 | ESPN2
- No. 11 Purdue vs. Penn State | 4 p.m. Feb. 16 | Big Ten Network
- No. 12 Nevada at Wyoming | 9 p.m. Feb. 16 | CBSSN
- No. 13 Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech | 8 p.m. Feb. 13
- No. 14 LSU at Georgia | 6 p.m. Feb. 16 | SEC Network
- No. 15 Wisconsin vs. Illinois | 8 p.m. Feb. 18 | FS1
- No. 16 Louisville vs. Clemson | 12 p.m. Feb. 16 | ESPN
- No. 17 Iowa State at No. 25 Kansas State | 4 p.m. Feb. 16 | ESPN
- No. 18 Kansas vs. West Virginia | 4 p.m. Feb. 16 | ESPN
- No. 19 Marquette vs. Butler | 9 p.m. Feb. 20 | CBSSN
- No. 20 Auburn vs. Mississippi | 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 | SEC Network
- No. 21 Villanova vs. Providence | 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 | FS1
- No. 22 Maryland at No. 8 Michigan | 12 p.m. Feb. 16 | FOX
- No. 23 Cincinnati vs. Wichita State| 1 p.m. Feb. 17 | ESPN
- No. 24 Buffalo at Toledo | 7 p.m. Feb. 15 | ESPNU
- No. 25 Kansas State vs. No. 17 Iowa State | 4 p.m. Feb. 16 | ESPN
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.
Note: These reflect games through Feb. 12.
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|1
|Duke
|ACC
|22-2
|6-0
|4-1
|12-1
|0-0
|2
|2
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|23-2
|5-1
|3-1
|15-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|Virginia
|ACC
|21-2
|7-1
|3-0
|11-1
|0-0
|4
|4
|Tennessee
|SEC
|22-1
|6-0
|2-1
|13-0
|1-0
|5
|6
|Houston
|AAC
|23-1
|6-1
|0-0
|17-0
|0-0
|6
|5
|Kentucky
|SEC
|20-4
|6-1
|1-2
|13-1
|0-0
|7
|8
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|20-5
|7-3
|2-1
|11-1
|0-0
|8
|7
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|22-3
|5-3
|2-0
|15-0
|0-0
|9
|9
|North Carolina
|ACC
|19-5
|7-1
|1-2
|11-2
|0-0
|10
|12
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|19-5
|3-3
|3-1
|13-1
|0-0
|11
|10
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|17-7
|3-5
|2-2
|12-0
|0-0
|12
|13
|Nevada
|MWC
|23-1
|7-1
|4-0
|12-0
|0-0
|13
|14
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|18-5
|3-4
|4-0
|11-1
|0-0
|14
|17
|LSU
|SEC
|20-4
|6-1
|2-2
|12-1
|0-0
|15
|11
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|17-8
|6-4
|2-1
|9-3
|0-0
|16
|15
|Louisville
|ACC
|17-8
|5-3
|0-2
|12-3
|0-0
|17
|16
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|18-6
|4-3
|3-1
|11-2
|0-0
|18
|18
|Kansas
|Big 12
|19-6
|2-6
|3-0
|14-0
|0-0
|19
|21
|Marquette
|Big East
|21-4
|5-2
|1-1
|15-1
|0-0
|20
|20
|Auburn
|SEC
|16-7
|1-5
|3-1
|11-1
|1-0
|21
|19
|Villanova
|Big East
|19-5
|5-3
|4-0
|10-2
|0-0
|22
|23
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|19-6
|5-3
|1-1
|13-2
|0-0
|23
|24
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|20-4
|5-3
|2-0
|13-1
|0-0
|24
|22
|Buffalo
|MAC
|21-3
|9-3
|2-0
|9-0
|1-0
|25
|27
|Kansas St.
|Big 12
|19-5
|5-4
|3-0
|11-1
|0-0
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every basketball team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion this season. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency