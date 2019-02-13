That time Furman's Frank Selvy scored an NCAA Division I record 100 points in a game

It's Wilt Chamberlain and Frank Selvy.

Chamberlain has the NBA record for points in a game with 100, hitting the mark for the Philadelphia Warriors against the New York Knicks on March 2, 1962.

Then there's Selvy. The Furman basketball star holds the record for most points in a game at the Division I level, when he scored 100 against Newberry on Feb. 13, 1954.

Selvy's impressive college career wasn't held to only that night. The Paladins legend was the first player in NCAA history to total 1,000 points in a career — and he was the first to average more than 40 points per game.

In the 1952-53 season, Selvy led the nation in scoring with 29.5 points per game. But he was only getting started. The following season, Selvy broke the single-season points record with 1,209 and averaged 41.7 points to lead the country in scoring for the second season in a row.

In the 100-point game, according to Furman, Selvy went 41-for-66 from the field, made 18 of 22 free throws and also had 13 rebounds. Local TV WFBC broadcasted the game live, the first time such a broadcast was done in South Carolina.

With 4,000 packing Textile Hall, the announcer called updating the running total.

Selvy thrillingly reached 100 points on a 40-foot attempt with only a couple seconds remaining.

The two-time Southern Conference player of the year, Selvy totaled 2,538 points in his career. He remains the program's all-time scoring leader.

Selvy later was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1954 NBA Draft, going to the Baltimore Bullets. He played nine seasons in the NBA, though he also served in the U.S. Army and missed the 1956-57 season. He also was Furman's head coach from the 1966-67 through the 1969-70 seasons.

During his 41.7-point average season, Selvy shot 45.4 percent from the floor on 32.4 attempts per game. He also shot 80 percent on free throws and made 12.2 per game.

And on one February day in 1954, Selvy made college basketball history.