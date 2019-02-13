History of 11 seeds vs. 6 seeds in March Madness

The 11-6 March Madness upset pick isn't as sexy as the 12-5, but it's had a higher hit rate lately. No. 11 seeds are 8-4 against 6s over the past three years and have had a good amount of historical success in general.
Here's everything you need to know about 11s vs. 6s in March Madness.
History of 11 vs. 6 seeds in March Madness
There have been 51 11 seeds that have defeated 6 seeds (37.5 percent) since the NCAA tournament field expanded in 1985. Here's a list of all of them:
|Year
|Result
|Score
|2018
|Loyola-Chicago def. Miami (FL)
|64-62
|2018
|Syracuse def. TCU
|57-52
|2017
|Rhode Island def. Creighton
|84-72
|2017
|USC def. SMU
|66-65
|2017
|Xavier def. Maryland
|76-65
|2016
|Northern Iowa def. Texas
|75-72
|2016
|Gonzaga def. Seton Hall
|68-52
|2016
|Wichita State def. Arizona
|65-55
|2015
|Dayton def. Providence
|66-53
|2015
|UCLA def. SMU
|60-59
|2014
|Tennessee def. UMass
|86-67
|2014
|Dayton def. Ohio State
|60-59
|2013
|Minnesota def. UCLA
|83-63
|2012
|Colorado def. UNLV
|68-64
|2012
|NC State def. San Diego State
|79-65
|2011
|Marquette def. Xavier
|66-55
|2011
|VCU def. Georgetown
|74-56
|2011
|Gonzaga def. St. John's
|86-71
|2010
|Washington def. Marquette
|80-78
|2010
|Old Dominion def. Notre Dame
|51-50
|2009
|Dayton def. West Virginia
|68-62
|2008
|Kansas State def. USC
|80-67
|2007
|Winthrop def. Notre Dame
|76-64
|2007
|VCU def. Duke
|79-77
|2006
|Milwaukee def. Oklahoma
|82-74
|2006
|George Mason def. Michigan State
|75-65
|2005
|UAB def. LSU
|62-68
|2003
|Central Michigan def. Creighton
|79-73
|2002
|Wyoming def. Gonzaga
|73-68
|2002
|Southern Illinois def. Texas Tech
|76-68
|2001
|Georgia State def. Wisconsin
|50-49
|2001
|Temple def. Texas
|79-65
|2000
|Pepperdine def. Indiana
|77-57
|1998
|Washington def. Xavier
|69-68
|1998
|Western Michigan def. Clemson
|75-72
|1996
|Boston College def. Indiana
|64-51
|1995
|Texas def. Oregon
|90-73
|1994
|Penn def. Nebraska
|90-80
|1993
|Tulane def. Kansas State
|55-53
|1991
|Creighton def. New Mexico State
|64-56
|1991
|UConn def. LSU
|79-62
|1990
|Loyola Marymount def. New Mexico State
|111-92
|1989
|Minnesota def. Kansas State
|86-75
|1989
|Evansville def. Oregon State
|94-90
|1989
|South Alabama def. Alabama
|86-84
|1989
|Texas def. Georgia Tech
|76-70
|1988
|Rhode Island def. Missouri
|87-80
|1986
|LSU def. Purdue
|94-87
|1985
|Boston College def. Texas Tech
|55-53
|1985
|UTEP def. Tulsa
|79-75
|1985
|Auburn def. Purdue
|59-58
Some more tidbits:
- The 1989 NCAA tournament was a special one for the 11 seeds. That year, every 11 seed won against the 6 seed, by an average of 5.75 points.
- No. 11 seeds have been particularly successful against 6s lately. The last five years, multiple 11s have beaten 6s.
- No. 11 seeds went a combined 6-2 against 6s in 2016 and 2017.
- LSU, George Mason and VCU all made history as the lowest seeds to ever make the Final Four and all won by considerable margins against their first-round match-ups. Loyola-Chicago also made the Final Four as an 11, but its first round game was much closer than those.
- Pepperdine beat Indiana in a 20-point blowout, 77-57, in Bobby Knight’s last game as the Hoosiers’ coach. It was the largest 11 over 6 margin ever.
Why the 13 over 4 upset pick is undervalued in March Madness brackets
How much more likely is an 11-6 upset than a 12-5 upset?
There have been 47 12-5 upsets since the NCAA tournament field expanded. That means 12 seeds hold a 47-89 record against 5s, which equates to a 34.56 win percentage. Thus, an 11-6 upset is 2.94 percent more likely to happen than a 12-5.
How much more likely is a 10-7 upset than an 11-6 upset?
No. 10 seeds hold a 53-83 record against 7 seeds. That equates to a 39.0 win percentage. So, a 10-7 upset is just 1.5 percent more likely to happen than an 11-6.
Recent/memorable 11-6 games
Who can forget Donte Ingram's shot against Miami to send Loyola-Chicago to the second round? It was the start of a magical run:
It wasn't quite as dramatic, but Syracuse defeated TCU by a score of 57-52 to keep up its winning NCAA tournament ways:
Three 11 seeds advanced to the next round in 2017. There was USC over SMU:
Xavier over Maryland:
And Rhode Island over Creighton:
And of course: Northern Iowa's Paul Jesperson hit a legendary shot in 2016 to push the Panthers past Texas: