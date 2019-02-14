Breaking down the Big 12 basketball race, each team's chances

Let's take a trip back to March 6, 2004. Usher ruled the charts with "Yeah!" Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King was the freshly crowned Best Picture Oscar winner in an 11-for-11 sweep.

And Kansas basketball didn't finish on top of the Big 12 standings.

On that day, Oklahoma State routed Texas A&M 70-41 to win the conference outright. It was so long ago, Texas A&M, Colorado, Missouri and Nebraska aren't even in the league anymore. Hello to "new" members TCU and West Virginia.

Since that Oklahoma State solo title, Kansas has won at least a share of 14 consecutive regular-season conference titles, an NCAA record. However, that streak might finally end this season. Might.

Kansas rival K-State is currently in first in the conference at 10-3, but that lead is only one game...and Kansas State also still has to travel to Lawrence. And Kansas must play at Texas Tech.

Still, it looks like this could be the year the streak ends.

As we approach the end of the regular season, we break down the leading Big 12 championship contenders by looking at projections, players, history and schedules — and how it could end.

The state of the Big 12 basketball title race

Kansas State

Record: 20-6 overall, 10-3 Big 12

Remaining games: 5 (Feb. 23 vs. Oklahoma State; Feb. 25 at Kansas; March 2 vs. Baylor; March 4 at TCU; March 9 vs. Oklahoma)

KenPom projection: 13-5 (solo champion)

K-State appeared to be in great shape, as the Wildcats won at Texas on Tuesday.

But then the Wildcats lost at home to Iowa State, 78-64, on Saturday, with star Dean Wade leaving the game because of injury. The Cyclones made 14 of their 24 3-point attempts to breeze by the Wildcats.

With KU and Texas Tech both winning on Saturday, that 1 1/2 game lead was suddenly down to 1/2. The Wildcats, with Wade playing and scoring 10 points, then won at last place West Virginia on Monday to go up one game.

Two of the remaining five games are on the road, but one is the Big One: Kansas on Monday, Feb. 25. If K-State wins that one, that would go a long, long way to end Kansas' run, barring a K-State collapse.

The problem? The Wildcats haven't defeated Kansas in Lawrence since 2006, when KU's title streak was only an infant and not a teenager.

Some good news, however: Kansas State also doesn't have to play Texas Tech again this season, as the two teams already split.

Texas Tech

Record: 21-5 overall, 9-4 Big 12

Remaining games: 5 (Feb. 23 vs. Kansas; Feb. 27 vs. Oklahoma State; March 2 at TCU; March 4 vs. Texas; March 9 at Iowa State)

KenPom projection: 12-6

Lost in the whirlwind of a Kansas-or-Kansas State is the fact that Texas Tech is right there, too. Plus, the Red Raiders get KU at home. Besides that game, the Red Raiders have a relatively manageable schedule.

The Red Raiders will bring their championship-caliber offense every game. The question is if Jarrett Culver and Co. can score enough.

That wasn't a problem on Saturday, as the Red Raiders routed short-handed Baylor, 86-61. That was a big step toward the program winning its first regular-season conference title since 1996...when Texas Tech was in the Southwest Conference.

Kansas

Record: 20-6 overall, 9-4 Big 12

Remaining games: 5 (Feb. 23 at Texas Tech; Feb. 25 vs. Kansas State; March 2 at Oklahoma State; March 5 at Oklahoma; March 9 vs. Baylor)

KenPom projection: 12-6

Kansas is only 2-6 on the road this season, a troubling number as the Jayhawks can't rely on Allen Fieldhouse the rest of the way. Of course, they do get K-State at home. However, KU must also travel to Lubbock to face fellow challenger Texas Tech only two days earlier. A 1-1 split is the most likely result. If it's 0-2, uh oh. If Kansas goes 2-0...look out.

KU is also likely going to lack depth going forward, so the growth of freshmen Ochai Agbaji and Devon Dotson will be key.

With rival K-State falling at home on Saturday, the Jayhawks dominated West Virginia, 78-53, making up for an earlier shocking loss to the Mountaineers. They announced the Iowa State-Kansas State final at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, prompting a big cheer from the Kansas fans.

But K-State still has that half-game lead.

Baylor

Record: 17-9 overall, 8-5 Big 12

Remaining games: 5 (Feb. 23 vs. West Virginia; Feb. 27 vs. Texas; March 2 at Kansas State; March 6 vs. Oklahoma State; March 9 at Kansas)

KenPom projection: 11-7

Though the Bears are only two games out of first, stats say the Bears are more likely the play the role of spoiler the last few weeks. Much of that is more because of the schedule than any problems with Baylor itself.

Just take a look at what's ahead. The Bears lost to Texas Tech on Saturday, and though they still beat Iowa State on the road, the Bears must travel to both K-State and Kansas.

However, that crucial road win against top-25 Iowa State keeps the Bears in the race.

Iowa State

Record: 19-7 overall, 8-5 Big 12

Remaining games: 5 (Feb. 23 at TCU; Feb. 25 vs. Oklahoma; March 2 at Texas; March 6 at West Virginia; March 9 vs. Texas Tech)

KenPom projection: 11-7

Iowa State raised its title hopes and also for the rest of the league not named K-State thanks to Saturday's win. Lindell Wigginton scored 23 off the bench to help the Cyclones get to within one game of first.

But the Cyclones then lost at home to Baylor on Tuesday, dropping both games to Baylor to deliver a big blow to the team's title hopes.

The Bottom Line

It's possible (likely) it'll come down to a three-day stretch. From Saturday, Feb. 23 to Monday, Feb. 25, Kansas must play both Texas Tech and Kansas State.

But Saturday's scores do change the state of the race. K-State might need to win at Kansas to think it has a chance to hold off the Jayhawks. And even then, Texas Tech and Iowa State are right behind, too. It's going to be wild.

If Kansas really has figured out its road woes, the question might be whether the title will be shared...and if Kansas can claim No. 15 because of that. But Kansas has to be feeling good about its chances after the scrip-flipping on Saturday.