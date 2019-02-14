Zion Williamson, Chris Clemons and 5 other college basketball players we'd like to see in a slam-dunk contest

On Saturday, some of the most electric dunkers in professional basketball gathered at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte to put on a display of fireworks in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Meanwhile, several college basketball players have been putting on their own dunking showcases this season.

If the NBA welcomed it, here’s seven college dunkers we’d recommend for a slammin’ jammin’ competition.

Ja Morant, Murray State

A 6-foot-3 firecracker, Morant has been blessing Ohio Valley Conference gyms with jaw-dropping dunks this season. The sophomore averages about 24 points per-game and regularly pulls off plays like this.

Ja Morant is at it again. Ridiculous talent. pic.twitter.com/3fUKUXSTt3 — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) February 8, 2019

Chris Clemons, Campbell

Clemons might be just 5-foot-9, but is loaded with talent, hops and a knack for scoring in a number of ways. He’s demolished teams with his 3-point shooting this season, but he’s also been known to put opponents on posters too. On Clemons’ journey to 3,000 points, there have been many moments like this one.

Chris Clemons with a 🔥 dunk here in the first half against Allen! #GoCamels pic.twitter.com/HtiQvBORqZ — Campbell Basketball (@GoCamelsMBB) January 3, 2019

Isaiah Miller, UNC Greensboro

With Furman being ranked earlier this year and Wofford going on a long winning streak, the SoCon has gotten more eyeballs on it that usual this season. And those folks who have tuned into UNCG games have no doubt been amazed by the leaping ability of Miller, a 6-foot sophomore from Covington, Ga.

Nassir Little, North Carolina

The 6-foot-6 freshman comes off the bench for the Tar Heels and is always good for one or two plays a game that brings North Carolina fans to their feet. Sometimes it’s a block, every now and then it’s a 3-pointer, but often, it’s a thunderous dunk.

Nassir Little detonates (with all replays) pic.twitter.com/ral6sl3BxU — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) November 23, 2018

Jordan Davis, Northern Colorado

Davis is averaging 24 points per game this year and is also a solid 3-point shooter. But this slam from last year’s Big Sky tournament is something Northern Colorado fans will remember for a long time.

We're pretty sure @unco_mbb's Jordan Davis just posted his second #SCtop10 highlight of the #BigSkyMBB Championship with this HUGE dunk! pic.twitter.com/zSZ5KqIq7u — Big Sky MBB (@BigSkyMBB) March 10, 2018

Mac McClung, Georgetown

The Hoyas’ freshman started infiltrating Twitter timelines last year as a high school senior with high-flying dunks in Virginia’s prep scene. He wasted no time making a name for himself in the Big East this season.

Zion Williamson, Duke

This is the obvious choice that needs no explanation. When Zion is coming down the lane, get out of the way.

Here’s another one from Williamson, just for fun. He’s already developed a dunk contest-like arsenal. Like The Wire's Omar said, “You come at the king, you best not miss.” Zion clearly sits atop the college basketball dunking throne this season.

You come at t̶h̶e̶ k̶i̶n̶g̶ ZION, you best not miss. 😱💪 @DukeMBBpic.twitter.com/mGT9p0didp — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 19, 2019

Mitchell Northam is a graduate of Salisbury University. His work has been featured at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Orlando Sentinel, SB Nation, FanSided, USA Today and the Delmarva Daily Times. He grew up on Maryland's Eastern Shore and is now based in Durham, N.C.