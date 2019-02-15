basketball-men-d2 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | February 15, 2019

24 DII basketball players featured on Bevo Francis Award top 50

Northwest Missouri State Athletics Northwest Missouri State has a pair of players on the Bevo Francis Watchlist.

Small College Basketball released its updated watchlist for the Bevo Francis Award for the 2019 season. The first list was cut from the original 100 to 50 players from DII, DIII, NAIA, USCAA, and NCCAA men's basketball.

The award was created in 2015 and is named after Clarence "Bevo" Francis. Francis played two seasons at what is now the University of Rio Grande. In his first season, he led the team to a 39-0 record averaging 50.1 points per game, highlighted by a 116-point performance against Ashland College in Kentucky.

Lincoln Memorial's Emanuel Terry was the winner of the 2018 award. Aside from averaging a double-double (16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds per game) for the school that finished atop the DII men's basketball regular season rankings, Terry was known for highlight-reel dunks that garnered the nation's attention.

Twenty-four DII men's basketball student-athletes comprise more than half of the list. Only Northwest Missouri State's Trevor Hudgins is a freshman.

The list will be cut two more times before the winner is announced on April 8. Here are the important dates:

  • March 15, 2019: Top 25
  • April 6, 2019: Finalists
  • April 8, 2019: The 2019 Bevo Francis Award winner announced 

The complete watchlist is below in alphabetical order.

Name Height Class School
Buzz Anthony 5’11” So. Randolph-Macon
Tommy Bolte 6’1” Sr. Concord (WV)
Dalton Bolon 6’4” So. West Liberty
Ben Boots 6’1” Sr. Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Ryan Bruggeman 6’0” Sr. Southwest Minnesota State
Chris Coffey 6’7” Jr. Georgetown
Kendrick Colvin 6’6” Sr. Emmanuel (GA)
Trevion Crews 6’0” So. Bethel (IN)
Jack Davidson 6’1” So. Wabash
Gage Davis 6’5” Sr. St. Cloud State
Jayvian Delacruz 6’5” Sr. Pikeville
David Dennis 6’0” Sr. Nova Southeastern
Jacobo Diaz 6’9” Sr. Indiana (Pa)
Adam Dieball 6’9” Sr. Christian Brothers
Grant Dressler 6’7” Sr. Chaminade
Adam Eberhard 6’8” Sr. Bellarmine
Marcos Echevarria 5’10” Sr. Nichols
Aston Francis 6’1” Sr. Wheaton
Jeff Garrett 6’7” Sr. LSU-Shreveport
Ryan Garver 6’3” Sr. Nebraska Wesleyan
Tim Guers 6’3” Sr. St. Anselm
Tonzell Handy 6’5” Sr. Tougaloo
Juvaris Hayes 6’0” Jr. Merrimack
Amir Hinton 6’5” Jr. Shaw
Ty Hoglund 6’3” Jr. Dakota Wesleyan
Daulton Hommes 6’8” Jr. Point Loma
Trevor Hudgins 6’1” Fr. Northwest Missouri State
Cameron Hunt 6’4” Sr. Southwestern (KS)
Jamie Johnson 6’0” Sr. IU-Southeast
Beau Justice 6’2” Sr. Valdosta State
Jonathan Lawton 6’2” Sr. Florida Southern
Anthony Lee 6’2” Sr. Kutztown
Kyle Mangas 6’3” So. Indiana Wesleyan
Cam Martin 6’9” So. Missouri Southern
Justin Martin 5’9” Jr. Multnomah
Kendale McCullum 6’1” Sr. Lewis
Jordan Murdock 6’5” Sr. Friends (KS)
Ty Nichols 6’3” Sr. Keene State
Jonathan Patron 6’2” Sr. Plattsburgh
Connor Raridon 6’6” Jr. North Central
Nic Reed 6’5” Jr. Olivet Nazarene
Ryan Richmond 6’1” Sr. Bentley
Kyle Roach 6’5” Sr. Whitworth
Andrew Sischo 6’9” So. Daemen
Sam Vander Sluis 6’8” Sr. Cornerstone
Wes Stowers 5’10” Sr. Marian
Demitrius Underwood 6’2” Jr. Texas-Dallas
Shaun Willett 6’4” Sr. Queens (NC)
Joey Witthus 6’7” Sr.  Northwest Missouri State
Jay Wolfe 6’4” Sr. Briar Cliff
